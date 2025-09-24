QSR magazine’s CEO to CEO series returns with a chat between SPB Hospitality executive Josh Kern and Savory Fund leader Shauna Smith. They quiz each other on everything from where to dine out to life leading and managing multi-brand operations. How do you direct growth, at the store level and broadly? What advice helped them develop into effective CEOs?

As a refresher, this series takes listeners into a candid, one-to-one forum. We share mystery questions with each CEO, turn the camera off, and hit record. Where they go from there is up to them.

