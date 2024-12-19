The last few years have brought seismic shifts to the foodservice industry, from the rise of third-party food delivery apps and ghost kitchens to increased costs and economic pressures. Changes in consumer habits and dining choices are setting the stage for transformation in 2025.

The New Consumer Archetype

Today’s dining landscape is riddled with complexities, fueled by rising costs, evolving eating habits and the continued demand for convenience. All of these factors are transforming the foodservice industry, including where, when and how consumers experience food. This year, consumers have largely pulled back on restaurant dining, with 68 percent opting for the grocery aisles instead. Even the traditional lunch rush has experienced a shift. With only 30 percent of companies that have returned to office requiring workers to come in full-time, quick-service and dining restaurants that once relied on work crowds continue to see slower traffic during the workweek.

So, what is the modern diner craving? When asked to rank the attributes they value most when purchasing foods, consumers put taste, affordability and nutrition at the top, followed by availability, environmental impact and social responsibility.

Looking Ahead: 5 Trends for 2025

In 2025, foodservice companies will need to adapt to satisfy the new consumer archetype with offerings that align with their habits and needs. Here are five key trends quick service restaurants should consider.

Selling Sustainability and Consumer Education

Consumers are placing a greater emphasis on transparency. They want to know what goes into the food they’re eating and into the packaging they’re using. In fact, 80 percent of consumers saying they are willing to pay more for sustainably produced or sourced goods.

As we approach 2025, sustainability needs to be a part of any restaurant’s brand story. It’s not enough to align packaging choices with consumers’ sustainability values, companies must be able to communicate that story effectively to build meaningful brand loyalty.

Reinvestment in Promotional Strategies

In the saturated food market, fostering meaningful connections with customers is vital. Traditional promotional strategies are poised to see renewed investment in 2025 as consumers continue to prioritize their budgets. More than half of consumers still consider restaurant discounts and coupons important.

Aside from discount programs and value meals, companies should also consider limited time offerings (LTOs) to increase traffic with seasonal options or bold new flavors. LTOs also provide a low-risk opportunity to test new concepts and gauge consumer preferences—a critical strategy as consumer needs continue to evolve.

Prioritizing Customization and Convenience

Packaging customization is emerging as a powerful trend as companies look for ways to differentiate themselves from the competition and connect with customers. This strategy will be essential in 2025 as the popularity of take-out and drive-thru remains strong thanks to consumer preferences for just-in-time convenience.

For example, embossed packaging or advanced printing techniques can bring a brand home with consumers. Packaging materials are another way for restaurants to communicate about their values. Choosing recyclable or biodegradable materials shows a commitment to sustainability and helping consumers be more environmentally conscious.

Targeting Younger Generations

It’s no secret that Millennials and Gen Z are key audiences for foodservice companies. They are more likely than Gen X and Boomers to dine out, takeout from quick service restaurants and order delivery or takeout online.

Communicating through social media, advertising and mobile apps will be key to reaching these younger consumers. These audiences want to learn about the culture and people behind their favorite restaurants and food chains, providing an opportunity for deeper connection. Of course, quick service restaurants will also want to ensure their menu items are aligned with younger tastes—and supporting those items with the right packaging that combines performance with aesthetics and sustainability will be key.

Tapping into the Growing Catering Market

The desire for convenience is also showing up in the revival of catering. The growth in off-premises dining, including catering and delivery, has outpaced on-premises sales. Consumers are looking for catered options for smaller gatherings, not just large events – from business functions to birthdays and even tailgates.

More foodservice companies will lean into versatile catering options in 2025 including a wider range of cuisines and service styles. As visual appeal and quality become some of the most important aspects of creating a successful catering business, caterers cannot afford to skimp when it comes to packaging.

Packaging Partnerships Are the Key to Success

As foodservice companies look to tap into some of these upcoming trends in the new year, strategic partnerships with packaging manufacturers are becoming essential. Close collaboration with suppliers will enable quick service restaurants to strike the balance of sustainability and convenience, while creating customized dining experiences that promote the menu and resonate with customers. As consumer habits change, the more brands can align themselves with their needs and values, the more successful operators will be in 2025 and beyond.

Stephny Halstead is Sabert’s Vice President of Marketing & New Product Development. In this role, she leverages the innovation capabilities within the organization to drive strategic growth initiatives and marketing communications activities.