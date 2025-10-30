Word of Chick-fil-A’s beverage-focused concept, “Daybright,” began to surface in September when residents of Atlanta, Georgia, suburb Hiram started to see the store emerge out of a previous Chick-fil-A that was being remodeled. The company confirmed it was, indeed, morphing into a restaurant the market hadn’t seen before—a newly created concept that would serve specialty coffees, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and food. And, notably, not Chick-fil-A core menu items.

On Thursday—opening day—the company revealed further details of Daybright. Created by Chick-fil-A subsidiary Red Wagon Ventures, it features both a dual-lane drive-thru and full dining room and is opened from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. So, like Chick-fil-A itself, Daybrght won’t be open on Sundays. Its full name is “Daybright Coffee & Refreshment.”

Here’s a look at the menu. Chick-fil-A said Daybright is “everything customers love about their favorite neighborhood coffee shop, breakfast spot, juice bar, or smoothie stop.”

Signature Coffees: Cold brews, specialty lattes, coffee classics, made with locally roasted house blends. Daybright is sourcing its coffee through Thrive Farmers, a group that partners with farming families. Thrive delivers the proprietary blends to a local roaster near Atlanta. Daybright then grinds and preps each roast in-store for its espresso, hot drip, and cold brew options. The company said Daybright coffees “are 100 percent specialty-grade arabica beans, carefully sourced and roasted to highlight their best qualities.”

Iced Teas and Lemonades: House made, iced and served on tap in flavor combinations, from Yuzu You to Hiberry to Citrus Swing.

Fizzes : Sparkling beverages made with fruit juices.

Smoothies: Whole food blends with simple ingredients.

Bright Pressed Juices: Cold-pressed bottled juice blends.

Daily Donuts: Made fresh daily and oven-baked with olive oil.

Hot Takes: Warm sandwiches and a pressed burrito, English muffins filled with ingredients, and other bites made for dining on the go.

A menu for all ages: Daybright's Kid's Menu offers kid-friendly versions of breakfast favorites, an easy-to-eat PB&J, and smoothie treats.

Some examples online include a “super set protein coffee” option with protein foam, protein milk (14 grams of protein), and espresso. Daybright is offering three protein coffee options alongside five signature cold brews. Protein, in the form of milk or foam, can be added to any drink.

There’s a “avocado and egg pocketful” that’s a toasted English muffin with avocado and eggs stuffed inside. “Pocketfulls” are a category on their own at Daybright: English muffins sliced to create a pocked stuffed with options such as whipped peanut butter and dried raspberries, avocado and egg (made from whole avocados and eggs), and chicken salad.

Oven-baked donuts are made daily and each includes at least 6 grams of protein with seven flavors to choose from, like a “blueberry everyday donut.”

A “Sun Cruiser Smoothie” features passionfruit, mango, pineapple, orange juice, coconut milks, and oats.

And a “Watermelon Fizz” is made real watermelon.

Coffee classics include hot drip, cold brew, lattes, Americano, cappuccino, cortado, and espresso 4-ounce shots.

Check out the full menu here.

“With schedules busier than ever, we know people are looking for easy, convenient ways to enjoy quality food and beverages,” said David Farmer, vice president of Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, in a statement. “Daybright is designed with this in mind, offering delicious beverages and portable bites intended to delight customers and help boost their busy days.”

Daybright arrives with a rewards program, too. Customers can “become a bright sider” and earn stamps each visit toward perks such as menu items, surprise offers, and exclusive invites. A guest receives one stamp per visit when they check in with their phone number as they place an order. Ten stamps equal any beverage (not including smoothies) and 15 unlocks food or smoothies.

The branding on Daybright’s website reads: “At Daybright, we believe a simple moment, a sip, a bite, a pause, can spark a great day. That belief inspired us to create a daily stop that makes busy lives feel a little lighter, fresher, and more fun. Our handcrafted coffees, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and fresh food are all made with simple, thoughtful ingredients, never overcomplicated, always made to move with you. Daybright isn’t just about what’s in the cup or on the plate. It’s about a brighter outlook. A little more energy. The spark that keeps your day moving.”

Red Wagon Ventures is a venture Chick-fil-A established to create new concepts and services beyond staple restaurants, with a mission of exploring new ideas, the company said. It takes its name from the red wagon Truett Cathy used as a 6-year-old to sell Coca-Cola to neighbors.

Red Wagon Ventures also operates Chick-fil-A’s “Little Blue Menu,” which is a single venue in College Park, Maryland. That, unlike Daybright, does share menu items with the Chick-fil-A brand. It also has items like wings and burgers and is inspired by Truett Cathy’s first restaurant, the Dwarf Grill.

The company has also expanded scope beyond the four walls of late with retail offerings and its Chick-fil-A Play App, which unveiled a “Play it Forward” game show series.

The company’s systemwide sales eclipsed $22 billion in 2024 as the brand remained only one of three restaurant chains in America above the $20 billion mark, alongside McDonald’s ($53.469 billion) and Starbucks ($30.4 billion). This is no mean feat considering McDonald’s is more than four times larger than Chick-fil-A (13,559 stores year-end compared to 3,109) and Starbucks fivefold (16,935 for the java giant).

Chick-fil-A posted average-unit volumes of $7.5 million blended and $9.277 million for freestanding drive-thrus—the highest among the top 50 QSR brands in the U.S. by systemwide sales.

The company opened 132 restaurants in 2024 to reach a total of 2,684 stores (55 company owned and 2,629 franchised). Chick-fil-A also added 13 licensed units to get to 425. As of December 31, there were about 3,109 domestic Chick-fil-A restaurants open and operating.