There’s no secret beverage is one of the industry’s buzziest growth arenas. McDonald’s labeled the specialty beverage space a $100 billion one as it first spun off a CosMc’s drink-focused brand before deciding to bring innovation inside traditional units. Taco Bell has also begun to scale its beverage offshoot, Live Más Café, with plans to debut 30 this year. And then there’s the continued growth of brands like 7 Brew (up more than 2,000 percent since 2022), Dutch Bros, which recently passed 1,000 units and has opened 30 or more stores for 17 consecutive quarters, and even Starbucks, which despite its challenges, led the restaurant world in openings last year with U.S. net expansion of 589 restaurants.

Now, Chick-fil-A is getting into the mix. The company shared with QSR magazine it’s bringing a new beverage-focused restaurant concept to market later this fall in Hiram, Georgia. It’s being built at the site of a previous Chick-fil-A that was recently remodeled and located within the Paulding County suburb west of Atlanta.

Speculation surfaced locally about what was coming to the spot. Chick-fil-A confirmed Tuesday the beverage concept will be known as “Daybright” and is being created by Chick-fil-A subsidiary Red Wagon Ventures.

“Daybright is a new beverage-focused restaurant concept and is scheduled to open in the Greater Atlanta area this fall. Daybright is brought to you by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc. We look forward to sharing more details in the future,” a company spokesperson said.

While menu and opening date information is not available yet, Chick-fil-A said Daybright will offer specialty coffees, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and food. It will not, however, serve Chick-fil-A core menu items.

So unlike CosMc’s, Daybright is not a spin-off of its larger brand—it’s a standalone, unique concept. Red Wagon Ventures also operates Chick-fil-A’s “Little Blue Menu,” which is a single venue in College Park, Maryland. That, unlike Daybright, does share menu items with the Chick-fil-A brand. It also has items like wings and burgers and is inspired by Truett Cathy’s first restaurant, the Dwarf Grill.

Red Wagon Ventures was established to create new concepts and services beyond Chick-fil-A restaurants, with a mission of exploring new ventures, the company said. It takes its name from the red wagon Truett Cathy used as a 6-year-old to sell Coca-Cola to neighbors.

Cathy was a concept creater throughout his career, opening Truett’s Luau in Fayetteville, Georgia, when he was 92.

The company has also expanded scope beyond the four walls of late with retail offerings and its Chick-fil-A Play App, which unveiled a “Play it Forward” game show series.

Chick-fil-A continues to chart global ambitions as well. It announced in August the company would open its first permanent restaurants in Great Britain and Singapore later this year as part of the company’s commitment to open five restaurants in the U.K. in the first two years and invest more than $100 million in the U.K. in the next 10 years. In Singapore, the first Chick-fil-A restaurant—slated to open in late 2025—marks the start of a 10-year, $75 million investment.

The company’s systemwide sales eclipsed $22 billion in 2024 as the brand remained only one of three restaurant chains in America above the $20 billion mark, alongside McDonald’s ($53.469 billion) and Starbucks ($30.4 billion). This is no mean feat considering McDonald’s is more than four times larger than Chick-fil-A (13,559 stores year-end compared to 3,109) and Starbucks fivefold (16,935 for the java giant).

Chick-fil-A posted average-unit volumes of $7.5 million blended and $9.277 million for freestanding drive-thrus—the highest among the top 50 QSR brands in the U.S. by systemwide sales.

The company opened 132 restaurants in 2024 to reach a total of 2,684 stores (55 company owned and 2,629 franchised). Chick-fil-A also added 13 licensed units to get to 425. As of December 31, there were about 3,109 domestic Chick-fil-A restaurants open and operating.