Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright doesn’t think Chipotle is getting credit with the consumer for its value proposition.

The proof is in the results, including a 4 percent decline in Q2 same-store sales due to a 4.9 percent dip in transactions, partially offset by a 0.9 percent rise in average check. This comes after a 0.4 percent drop in Q1. AUV lowered to $3.14 million in Q2, after reaching $3.18 million in Q1 and $3.21 million in Q4.

The fast casual experienced a slowdown in May and lost share from low-income consumers. Boatwright attributed much of the decreases to “extraordinary compares,” negative guest sentiment amid the macroeconomic environment, and low-income consumers looking for value as a price point.

“Believe me, we’ve unpacked this thing 10 ways to understand is this a self-inflicted problem or is this just more of a macro problem,” said Boatwright during Chipotle’s Q2 earnings call. “Now we have our opportunities, don’t misunderstand that statement. But there’s nothing glaring. There’s no smoking gun here that says we’ve had a misstep. And that gives us confidence that stay on strategy, innovate where we can, try to meet the consumer where they are in our own unique Chipotle way, but more importantly, is really continued execution in the restaurant, delivering great team member experiences and great guest experiences.”

In response, Chipotle ramped up its summer marketing strategy by doubling its reach on social and streaming, adding more menu innovation, and launching Summer of Extras, a new program in which Chipotle is giving away more than $1 million in free burritos to rewards members.

About five million have participated in Summer of Extras, two million of which are low-frequency users who are now engaging on a more consistent basis. Enrollment into the loyalty program also jumped 14 percent year-over-year.

As for menu innovation, the Chipotle Honey Chicken has the highest incidence rate of all its limited-time offers and is included in 25 percent of orders. The brand also introduced Adobo Ranch in June—the chain’s first dip in five years.

In terms of social engagement, Chipotle gave tattoos to customers along with a BOGO deal. It was one of the company’s best-performing BOGO deals, despite it only being available for one hour. The promotion drove more than double the sales of a normal 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frame. The marketing idea also led to 100-plus million social impressions and pushed more customers into the digital channel.

The added activities helped Chipotle return to positive comps and transactions as it exited Q2 in June. The same favorable trends have continued in July. Boatwright said the goal was to test marketing ideas to mitigate the summer lull the brand has experienced in the past couple of years.

“What I’ve talked to the team about internally is how do we better communicate our value proposition and center around the core equities of the brand,” Boatwright said. “And so there’s a lot of activity going on to talk. How do we do that in a unique way that is authentically Chipotle that is not targeted at the competition, and that is not price pointed, right? I think we’ve got to figure out a way we can communicate value for the consumer and showcase the value we are to QSR and fast casual, I think there’s more work to do there.”

Comps are projected to be flat for 2025, below Chipotle’s mid-single-digit long-term algorithm. However, Boatwright is confident the brand will return to that level of growth, along with $4 million in AUV.

The CEO said compares should ease in the back half of 2025 and that consumer sentiment seems to be improving. Another LTO side will launch in the fall and an additional rewards program targeted for college students will roll out in the next few weeks. Chipotle also plans to increase its LTO cadence in 2026.

Chipotle wants to give guests a proper experience when they walk into stores as well.

Throughput should improve with the rollout of produce slicers, which help employees complete prep on time and be properly deployed during peak periods. The slicers led to around 20 basis points of labor efficiencies in Q2.

“When it comes to the produce slicers, we’re starting to see some really nice execution come through,” said CFO Adam Rymer. “We didn’t remove any hours when it came to produce slicers. We invested that back into the restaurant so that they can really make sure that we’re doing everything done at prep so that they can take their meal breaks and be fully deployed at lunch. But the efficiencies that they’re driving is allowing these teams to get much better on their labor execution.”

The brand has also launched a high-efficiency equipment package, including a dual-sided plancha, three-pan rice cooker, and high-capacity fryer. By the end of 2025, the equipment should be in hundreds of restaurants. It will take around three years to complete the rollout systemwide.

Additionally, the fast casual has a restaurant innovation space where it works on emergent technology, like the digital makeline, Autocado (robot that preps avocados), and a computer vision system.

Catering is on the way too. Chipotle will begin testing the new sales channel in about 60 restaurants this fall. All of these stores will have the high-efficiency equipment package to help expedite prep and increase capacity, Boatwright said. It will also feature a new tech stack to balance orders and a full marketing push to increase demand. Currently, catering makes up about 1 to 2 percent of sales, leaving plenty of room to grow in comparison to peers that are at 5 percent to 10 percent.

“I still believe and I’m confident—this leadership team and I are all confident—that we have a path to get back to mid-single-digit growth and return us back to where we need to be in the coming months,” Boatwright said.

Chipotle finished Q2 with 3,839 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 61 new stores in the quarter, a record for Q2. The company remains on track to open between 315 and 345 new stores in the U.S. and Canada, with 80 percent including a Chipotlane.



