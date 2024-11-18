Chuck E. Cheese is upgrading its amusement package with a new indoor playground concept designed to encourage physical activity and boost interest among parents and children.

The new addition, called Adventure Zone, combines Chuck E. Cheese’s Trampoline Zone—a netted area where smaller children can play away from older, bigger kids—with new Ninja Run obstacle courses featuring climbing walls, balance beams, slides, and other challenges.

The brand has piloted the attraction in select U.S. locations and has received “enthusiastic” responses from parents and children. The idea was based on feedback from families saying traditional trampoline parks and bounce houses aren’t safe enough for younger children surrounded by bigger kids and teens. So Chuck E. Cheese designed the Adventure Zone with smaller children in mind. The company also noted the attraction helps parents meet the goal of giving their children at least 60 minutes of exercise daily, but in an engaging, weatherproof environment.

The amusement is scheduled for a nationwide rollout in 2025. The Trampoline Zone concept was introduced earlier in 2024 and is currently in 400-plus locations nationwide.

“Active play has always been at the heart of Chuck E. Cheese, and we believe play is a fundamental part of childhood development,” CEO David McKillips said in a statement. “As part of our commitment to delivering unforgettable family entertainment that you won’t find anywhere else, as families’ expectations have evolved, so have we.”



The Adventure Zone is a separately ticketed attraction. When purchasing a gameplay or birthday party package, access is available for $10 to $18 per child, depending on the day and location. Standalone packages are also available. Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass Members will have the option to upgrade their monthly membership for unlimited access to the Adventure Zone on every visit.

“It’s elevated all of our scores,” said McKillips. “This innovation has truly completed the experience and taken it to the next level. Kids love it. Parents love it. It’s transforming the way families enjoy Chuck E. Cheese, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Chuck E. Cheese is boosting gameplay in other parts of the world as well. In Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the brand is adding a mix of trampolines, multi-level play structures, zip lines, 9-foot climbing walls, and Duckpin Bowling. In Mexico, fun centers offer a blend of trampolines, bounce attractions, and Ninja Run courses; Chile locations have trampolines. Also, “one-of-a-kind” active play options are coming to venues in El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the four years since parent company CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy, Chuck E. Cheese has implemented several strategic initiatives to modernize and appeal to contemporary families. A significant $350 million investment has been allocated to revamp its fun centers, introducing features such as interactive dance floors, free Wi-Fi, device charging stations for parents, trampoline zones, enhanced gaming options, and digital ordering kiosks.



The brand also diversified its menu to cater to a broader audience. In late 2023, Chuck E. Cheese launched a Grown-Up Menu, offering items like wings, meatballs, and desserts crafted by celebrity chef Buddy Valastro. This initiative was inspired by the success of Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings, a virtual concept introduced during the pandemic. To increase customer engagement, Chuck E. Cheese introduced a nationwide loyalty program and an unlimited monthly membership, allowing families to visit more frequently at a fixed cost.























