Two principles have guided Navin Sharma over the years, a career spanning roles at Arby’s and parent Inspire Brands before being named global CMO at Church’s Texas Chicken 22 months ago. One is a SAT vocab word in “beneficence,” or the ethical aim of doing good. The second is “relevance.”

And when he arrived at Church’s, a brand founded the same year as KFC in 1952, he recognized a bit of an up-and-down ride on both fronts. The baseline was undeniable—chicken as a category has never resonated like it does today. You can dissect and present the point 100 different ways, from rising consumption (per capital increases nearly every year since the mid 1960s) to anecdotal observations around QSR. McDonald’s claims to have a $1 billion brand in McCrispy. It launched tenders this year. So did Wendy’s (more recently). Taco Bell brought back nuggets after selling them out in less than a week. Wingstop has generated north of $5 billion in systemwide sales over the past year or so.

While competitors, Sharma said at this year’s QSR Evolution Conference, will get more into the space, Church’s is already here. It has been since 1952 when George W. Church opened a walk-up stand a block south of the Alamo selling two pieces of chicken and a roll for 49 cents. “We’re proud of being in chicken,” Sharma said.

When he started, he clocked four days in the restaurant frying up product.

But returning to relevance, Church’s had, admittedly, drifted from some of its brand DNA over the years. Stores got away from the quick and tight model. It began to skew premium and lost sight of its value roots. Consistency flailed and operations and tech didn’t evolve to support operators. Church’s began by developing a new “Blaze” prototype and rebuilding the company’s structural foundation, leading to a roughly 40 percent lift in unit-level profitability at corporate locations. CEO Roland Gonzalez, who was elevated from COO in February, has continued to shift the narrative and said in July the brand was headed toward its first positive net growth calendar since 2010.

With momentum gaining, Sharma as CMO was tasked with something that hadn’t quite been on the table for Church’s in previous years as it worked its way back—give the legacy chain a voice again. And he started with relevance, which, Sharma said, comes down to understanding your guest and why they show up.

George Church wanted to sell fresh, well-cooked chicken at a good value. That sounds like a message hand-crafted for today’s climate, Sharma said, with persisting years of inflation, and, again, the reality chicken is as popular as ever.

So Sharma got to work framing how Church’s would amplify that positioning.

He has three children and one thing he notices is they play very much into the “attention economy.” Unlike the “old days,” people don’t sit down and watch whatever happens to be on. They can stream and choose and spread watching efforts from what’s in their hand—phone, tablet, gaming device, etc.—to what’s on TV. He referenced a moment the other day when the Atlanta Braves were on. His son was using a Nintendo Switch before moving over to a computer to scroll YouTube, all while keeping the game on in the background.

“It’s harder to break through now,” Sharma said. “I think there’s two ways to do that.”

Value remains central to Church’s Texas Chicken’s place in the market.

The first is something Church’s has no intention of attempting—what Sharma referred to as grabbing attention by “almost rage-baiting people.” A lot of companies, he explained, are producing noise by riling up fanbases and tying their brand to it.

“Honestly,” Sharma said, “I think that’s burning the furniture to heat the house. You might get a pop for a month, six months, maybe even a year. But it’s not going to help your brand.”

The second point is to “actually make content that people want to watch” and feels true to the brand. This is where Church’s has leaned in as it’s begun to have a fresh story to tell.

An example, Sharma recalled, took shape over the summer when the chain’s famed Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken returned at $5.99 for a full meal.

Introduced in 2017 and offered in original or spicy and paired with a Honey-Butter Biscuit and jalapeno, Church’s skipped the LTO in 2024. One super fan wrote it every day on social media. When was Smokehouse coming back? He wanted, in no understated terms, to let Church’s know he … disagreed.

Church’s met with its agency of record, Brunner, which it tapped in July 2023, to craft an experience for this customer and go surprise him. They let him be the first person to experience Smokehouse Chicken’s return in 2025. That video went into social and advertisements and enabled Church’s to tell a story rather than just inform. Sharma said it had 20 percent engagement on TikTok. “We’ve never done anything close to that before,” he noted. “So it was a big win for us, and we want to keep doing things that people actually want to watch versus trying to skip after a couple of seconds.”

In a sense, this is a model that’s continued to unfold for Church’s. Sharma said there’s no shortage of people making content. Maybe they’re large influencers. Perhaps they’re micro. For this product, though, there were a “bunch” of people who came to a Church’s already, were in the community, and could craft a message that felt real and more than a call to action. The company sought creators to co-brand with and spread the word. “It’s authentic because they’re fans of the brand already,” Sharma said.

The company launched “Real Rewards” in 2024 as well, starting by giving away chicken for a year to 500 customers. Church’s redid its ecommerce and, while Sharma admitted the chain was late to the game, it’s fully in it now.

Personally, Sharma has been around the space long enough to understand you need a hook to get a customer in. He worked previously on loyalty for a casual-dining chain. There, a waitstaff was critical to explaining benefits and driving signups. QSRs don’t have that luxury. In turn, Church’s placed signs all over, stores and otherwise, to fuel “FOMO,” so to speak—“you could have had free chicken today.” Guests have 14 days after sign-up to pick up a free two-piece leg and thigh or three-piece tenders with any purchase.

“That proved a big driver,” Sharma said.

The next element, he added, was to ensure redemption as fast as possible so users realize the value and keep going back. “I worked with a really sharp loyalty person at one point, and she ingrained that in my mind,” Sharma said.

Church’s presently offers low tiers for redemption and is working to bring them down even further. One day, Sharma hinted, maybe to each visit. Customers currently earn 10 points for every $1 spent. The lowest entry is 250 points, which unlocks a side, drink, tender wrap, dessert, classic chicken sandwich, or four-piece boneless wings. It bumps to 500 points for a two-piece leg and thigh and three-piece tenders, and pops to 750 points for meals, then 1,500–2,000 points for feasts (like 15 tenders or 12-piece leg and thigh).

But the larger aim remains customers collect points on every order and see that in real time.

And results have followed. In just about a year, Church’s eclipsed 20 percent digital sales. That number was 13.5 percent not too long ago and less than half that only a couple of years prior. When Gonzalez, a former Restaurant Brands International executive and COO of Virtual Dining Concepts, joined in 2023, Church’s digital take was about 7 percent.

Sharma added Church’s monthly loyalty users per restaurant is above category averages as well. There are about 1.4 million members.

Speaking more broadly on the topic, he considers loyalty table stakes for a QSR hoping to speak to its biggest fans. Even if 80 or 90 percent of guests don’t use it, because they’re not frequent diners to begin with, those who do show up often are going to want it. “I am bullish on loyalty,” he said. “I think phones have made it really easy to have loyalty programs, too. It’ll continue to get more and more frictionless.”

Remember punch card programs? Restaurants don’t have to worry about customers leaving their phones at home the way they used to with rectangles of paper.

Sharma sharing insight at this year’s QSR Evolution Conference in Atlanta.

Either way, Sharma said, restaurants need to talk to guests and keep recruiting. If you’re not trying to convert diners who come through channels outside of loyalty, your brand is dying. “It’s about relevance through channels where people are engaging,” he said. “For us, we started tailoring our message into the social channels in formats that work there. We tailor YouTube and online video and the formats that work there. It’s all about taking that message around why our chicken is the best, or why our LTO is worth trying, and tailoring the conent to that channel. There’s a lot of effort that goes into non loyalty.”

Church’s has deployed much of its guest-listening approach across the globe—the brand is nearly as larger internationally as it is domestically (it had 761 U.S. stores year-end 2024).

In April, Church’s said it had more than 900 new restaurants planned for the coming years. This included deals in Germany, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Morocco. Church’s said it could expand internationally by more than 50 percent over the next four years and lift system sales to $2 billion by 2028. Church’s will soon approach 30 countries.

Sharma said, “chicken is growing everywhere.” The company’s quality and value play works all over the globe. What is different, however, is how it might engage with guests. It tries to run the same process with brand building. Influencers, for instance.

Like how Church’s tapped into a San Antonio super fan, it connected with a couple of large creators in Dubai who went into stores and ate sandwiches. Market to market, customers create regionalized, relevant messages that can’t be streamlined.

Once more, Sharma said, it boils down to “attention.” It’s not enough, most of the time, to stuff mailboxes and inboxes with deals. Or to develop creative that showcases only pricing and products.

Sharma offered another example: Thinking about “content that people want to watch,” Church’s worked with Brunner to identify a larger representative. It linked with rapper and YouTuber Harry Mack, who began in Venice Beach and is known for his public freestyles where he walks around with a microphone and asks people to toss out words. He has more than 3 million followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Church’s set up a restaurant with secret cameras and placed Mack behind the counter. Based on what customers ordered, he’d hand them food and start rapping.

Mack has a social mantra of “never skip a Harry Mack video.” That’s what happened here. It just happened to be at Church’s. “People were watching it and were like, ‘oh my God, I can’t believe I watched him at Church’s,” Sharma said. “I hadn’t thought about you guys in a while. I’m going to go try the brand.”

As for what’s next, Church’s doesn’t plan to reinvent the chicken wheel. It’s going to keep bringing news, from tenders to bone-in wings to new rubs and flavors. And meanwhile, it’ll keep getting tighter on creative and understanding who Church’s core customer is and how they want the brand to show up.

“The product and the brand speak for itself,” Sharma said. “It’s just about making Church’s break through and be very relevant to our customers. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

“Value” will continue to thread throughout. Sharma said “beneficence,” in this conversation, shows up when brands present value only because they need do. “It’s a little bit fake, in my opinion,” he said. “We’re 24/7, 365 days a year where we’ll have people’s back and not take price when we can afford not to take price. We’ll always been a place where you can get quality at a good value.”