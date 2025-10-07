Armed with a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, Cicis’ new VP of marketing is proving that the all-you-can-eat buffet still has room to surprise, delight, and grow.

After more than 25 years of building comprehensive marketing strategies for renowned brands like 7-Eleven and Frito-Lay, Missy Lukens has mastered what she calls “dual-constituency marketing.” This twofold approach focuses not only on understanding the customer but also on understanding the operating environment and making decisions accordingly.

For Lukens, the best marketing campaigns strike a balance between two goals: delighting and surprising customers while driving business for franchisees in a way that aligns with a profitable operational system.

Lukens joined legacy pizza chain Cicis Pizza three months ago as its newest vice president of marketing—at a milestone moment as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary and accelerates efforts to reenergize guest engagement, loyalty, and innovation.

“Four decades is no small feat, particularly in this industry,” Lukens says. “It’s clear that Cicis occupies some great headspace and heart space spanning multiple generations, and that gives us a solid starting place from a marketing perspective. We’ve got a huge opportunity to tell our narrative in a way that resonates with the next generation.”

Throughout her career, Lukens has stepped into legacy brands and helped them reinvent themselves—building relevance with today’s value-driven consumer while driving traffic and loyalty across the system. In her first 90 days at Cicis, she’s been focused on listening and observing before helping the team define a vision that keeps Cicis true to its roots while regaining traction in a crowded segment.

The brand’s signature all-you-can-eat buffet isn’t going anywhere, and Lukens believes it may be more relevant now than ever. With time-starved guests seeking convenience, Cicis is doubling down on its commitment to serving customers when and where they want it. But that also means extending the Cicis experience beyond the buffet line—through catering, delivery, and more.

“It’s about finding ways to weave ourselves back into people’s lives in a joyous way,” Lukens says. “Cicis is a backdrop to our core customers’ lives—whether it’s a birthday party, a busy Tuesday night when you’re too tired to cook, or after football practice. We’re interactional, not transactional.”

The brand is also pushing forward with menu and marketing innovation. With guest feedback, market insights, and an inventive marketing team, Cicis is leaning into LTOs more than ever before. Recent collaborations with brands like Oreo and Mike’s Hot Honey have helped generate excitement and broaden appeal.

“We’re going to continue to innovate ways to engage with our customers—exploring LTOs that capture the imagination of the next generation of Cicis fans,” Lukens says. “As we put the final touches on our 2026 calendar, we’re looking at exciting brand promotions and influencer partnerships that tell our story across the digital space, driving resonance and value for our loyal guests. At the same time, this will enable us to gather richer data and translate it into actionable strategies.”

Cicis is also launching its first loyalty program to deepen relationships with guests and communicate value propositions such as mix-and-match bundles and deals like $5.99 Mondays and Tuesdays for the rest of the year. With the launch, the brand is also introducing a $2.99 option, underscoring its commitment to value.

“In an era where prices continue to rise, we’re taking the opposite approach,” Lukens says. “Restaurants are raising prices, making portions smaller, and cheapening the quality of their food to protect margins—and that’s the opposite of what we’re doing. We are laser-focused on the principles that made the company great. People don’t realize our dough and sauces are handmade every day. We’ve gone back to our original recipes. We are the legacy brand that’s actually delivering on its promises where others are falling short.”

When Lukens began her career in marketing, brands largely controlled their own narratives—telling their stories and pushing them out to audiences. Now, in the age of social media, the power belongs to consumers, and it’s no longer a one-way conversation. As Lukens leads Cicis into its next chapter, she’s focused on strengthening the brand’s ability to listen, engage, and respond to guests in real time.

“As we continue to bring Cicis to life in new and exciting ways—whether it’s in store or off premise—we’re bringing the Cicis connection to our customers and making them feel at home,” Lukens says. “You’ve got to listen and stay dialed in, but you also need to make sure you’re helping your internal teams remain part of the conversation, stay on strategy, and drive the business forward.”