Self-ordering kiosks have become an integral part of QSR and fast casual restaurants, offering a streamlined, efficient way for customers to place orders while also improving operational efficiency. For these restaurants to fully capitalize on this technology, the design of the kiosk’s user interface is paramount. An effective UI can enhance the customer experience, drive higher sales, and increase profitability. Below are key best practices for designing a self-ordering kiosk UI that can optimize these factors.

Simplicity is Key

A cluttered or overly complicated interface can overwhelm customers, slowing down the ordering process and creating frustration. The UI should be clean, simple, and intuitive. The main focus should be on making the ordering process as quick and seamless as possible.

Visual hierarchy: Prioritize your most popular and profitable items, such as combo meals or signature dishes, by positioning them prominently on the screen. Use clear, high-quality and appetite appealing images to showcase these items.

Easy Navigation with Clear Categories

A well-organized menu is essential for guiding customers to high selling and profitable items. Grouping food items into prioritized and logical categories helps customers quickly locate the highest selling and most profitable items.

Vertical and horizontal scrolling: Consider how the menu is presented. Categories can be listed vertically, with easy-to-swipe horizontal scrolling for items within each category. This allows for faster navigation while keeping the layout clean.

Personalization and Up-Sell Prompts

To optimize sales and profitability, the kiosk UI should encourage personalization and up-selling. The more relevant the suggestions, the more likely customers will be to make additional purchases.

Order modifiers: Allow customers to easily customize their orders with add-ons, extra toppings, or size upgrades. These options must be clearly visible.

Visual Appeal and Consistency

The design of the kiosk should reinforce and align with the restaurant concept’s branding and create a visually appealing and differentiated experience. Astrategically focused,well-designed interface can influence customer behavior and drive repeat business.

Brand alignment: Use your logo, proprietary trade dress, and fonts to ensure consistency with the brand’s identity. Consistent visual language builds trust, recognition, and memorability with customers.

Quick and Secure Checkout

The final step of the customer experience-the checkout-should be as fast and secure as possible. Customers should be able to easily review their order, make changes if necessary, and quickly complete payment.

Clear order summary: Before checkout, provide a concise order summary, showing the items selected, any customizations, and the total price. This allows customers to review their selections and adjust if necessary.

Accessibility and Error Prevention

A successful self-ordering kiosk UI must be accessible to all customers, including those with disabilities or those unfamiliar with technology.

Large text and buttons: Use large, legible fonts and buttons to accommodate all customers, especially those with limited vision or motor skills.

Conclusion

Designing a self-ordering kiosk UI for QSR and fast casual restaurants involves balancing simplicity, personalization, and efficiency. By focusing on easy navigation, visual appeal, and strategic up-selling, restaurants can enhance the customer experience while optimizing sales and profitability. Moreover, attention to accessibility, error prevention, and secure payment options ensures that the kiosk remains a helpful and valuable tool for all customers, and helps restaurants stay competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Tom Cook is a Principal of King-Casey. Established in 1953, King-Casey is a restaurant and foodservice business improvement firm. King-Casey provides strategic menu optimization advice and a range of services to help clients manage overall food and beverage offerings affecting their positioning, reputation, and business growth. For information, visit www.king-casey.com or contact Tom Cook at 203/571-1776 or email tcook@king-casey.com