The dirty soda craze is accelerating in popularity, and Swig—the originator of the concept—has the numbers to back it up.

In the first six months of this year, the 124-unit brand had 191 million impressions across its social media channels. Its average monthly reach is 24.1 million, and most of that comes from user-generated content. Brand president Todd Smith, recently promoted from chief commercial officer, describes customized beverages as a “very sticky category and one where customers are fully engaged and fully involved.” The chain has seen that translate into year-to-date revenue, which is up 39 percent. Same-store sales are increasing more than 8 percent. Swig has also seen “huge” AUV expansion over the past few years, and over 75 percent of transactions happen within the loyalty program.

“There’s pretty much every indicator that the category is very sticky and that it has a lot of lasting power, and we’re grateful to have created the category and be the leader in that category,” Smith says.

Smith’s new role as president is similar to what he did before. He’s still overseeing work on marketing, operations, supply chain, real estate, construction, and manufacturing. But the biggest addition is the implementation of a formal franchise department. Swig has dabbled in franchising before, but it hasn’t actively pursued operators for the past couple of years. Most of corporate’s involvement has dealt with helping franchisees get stores open and meet commitments.

Now, however, the beverage chain is ready to get aggressive and actively sell. Shannon Swenson, chief of franchise partnerships, will lead that effort. The executive comes from Dave’s Hot Chicken, where she started at restaurant number one as the first employee brought on to launch the franchise program. She succeeded, scaling the fast casual to 360 locations worldwide, over 1,400 franchise commitments, and a $1 billion valuation.

Under Swig, Swenson has more of an established footprint to work with. Smith estimates the company will experience 54 percent unit growth in 2025 and finish the year at nearly 150 shops. He adds that “there are thousands more to come.”

“My sweet spot is that startup phase,” Swenson says. “That’s what I love is the beginning of growth and building out the brand across the U.S.”

The franchise executive sold the entire country while at Dave’s, but she believes Swig—already based in more than a dozen states—is capable of growing at an even higher rate because of its ability to densify markets and enter smaller trade areas. Swenson calls it “limitless potential.”

“Dave’s was somewhat limited by the spicy category as well as just the brand might not appeal to everybody, but with Swig, I think the majority of people like a soda, like a refresher,” Swenson says. “If you don’t like the soda, there’s the refresher products that are done with carbonated water. I try to limit soda, so sometimes I get the carbonated water refresher, but then a lot of times I’ll go ahead and do some type of Sprite mix. So I think that that soda in general just has a much broader customer appeal. You don’t have to go into all major markets. You can go in some of those filler markets, and it does very well.”

Swig will target multi-unit franchisees who will sign a minimum of a 10-store commitment and are looking to develop in their home market. The ideal size is anywhere between 15 and 25 units—a range where “the franchisee partner can come in, they can get a few stores going, they can feel really good about it,” Smith says.

The brand prefers those who have restaurant experience, understand how to follow a franchise model, and can grow within that framework. Ideally, it’s industry veterans who can open stores within five years of signing their development agreement.

“It just makes it easier to roll and scale that way when you know they have development experience. They know how to go out and look for real estate, build out a restaurant, and then of course they know how to hire and recruit talented teams to operate the restaurant,” Swenson says.

While Swig hasn’t had a sophisticated franchising program, it still has gathered feedback from franchising partners on what works and what doesn’t. This led the chain to a total redesign and new prototype that should launch within the next few weeks. The update makes the back-of-house easier to operate and more consistent, repeatable, and scalable, like a new carbonation system and BIB rack. Additionally, Swig is building a new training facility above its bakery in Provo, Utah, which will duplicate a store environment. This will give corporate staff an opportunity to provide hands-on training to franchisees, continue to receive their feedback, and improve processes.

Swig primarily looks for endcap drive-thru locations because it can open them quicker. The challenge is that there’s a lot of competition for those spots. When that’s not available, the chain will go into freestanding buildings. It wants to keep the footprint between 850 and 900 feet—sometimes smaller than that. Smith says Swig can build a store on a parcel as small as a quarter acre.

“It creates an interesting dynamic with landlords because they see the opportunity that we’re bringing to them, which is to monetize dirt that they probably couldn’t sell to anybody else or lease to anybody else,” Smith says.

Up to this point, a majority of Swig’s expansion has been company-owned, but going forward, franchising will be the accelerator. That’s not to say the brand won’t keep an eye on corporate shops. On the company side, growth will be closer to 20 percent on an annual basis.

As Swig grows, it will do so in a category that’s quickly filling up with competitors.

McDonald’s launched beverage-forward CosMc’s to see whether it would make sense to sell custom drinks at its traditional stores. Last year, Taco Bell unveiled Live Más Cafe to capture its share of the beverage market. A host of other smaller players have released their own spin on the category as well, like Ziggi’s Coffee, Miguel’s Jr., Burgerville, HTeaO, and several others.

But Smith isn’t worried. To him, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

“We love it,” he says. “It’s a cool thing to have a small brand that started in Utah and now being copycatted by the biggest brands in the world. That’s a pretty cool space to be in. It’s nice validation of the category that we created. It’s nice validation of dirty soda is a big thing and it’s going to expand across the country.”