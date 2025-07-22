As more restaurants lean into discounts and promotions to capture budget-conscious consumers, Domino’s believes it’s found an opportunity to take share from competitors. Rather than simply responding to inflationary pressures or trying to hold onto existing customers, the pizza giant is focused on going on the offensive.

“Whether it’s pizza or burgers or QSRs in general, there is pressure because consumers are looking for value,” CEO Russell Weiner said Monday during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “The big difference with Domino’s is when we provide value, we’re going on offense. We’re doing it because we think we can grow.”

Weiner contrasted Domino’s approach to other quick-service brands that, in his view, are focused on defense—simply trying to hold on and wondering how much longer they’ll need to lean so heavily on value offers to sustain traffic.

“We’re built to do this. Right now there are headwinds—but actually the headwinds, I think, are tailwinds for us,” he said, noting that Domino’s saw growth across all customer cohorts in the second quarter, including low-income consumers.

Continuing to price below inflation has been a key lever in that strategy, along with high-profile value offers like the chain’s “Best Deal Ever,” which lets customers order any pizza with any toppings for $9.99.

That approach paid off in the second quarter. U.S. retail sales grew 5.1 percent, driven by a 3.4 percent same-store sales increase and net unit growth. Domino’s also outperformed the broader pizza segment, which was largely flat through the first half of the year.

The average ticket benefited from 1.4 percent pricing as well as the introduction of the new Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza. That lift was partially offset by a slight decline in mix, as carryout—a lower-ticket occasion than delivery—continued to rise.

Domino’s made headlines earlier this year when it finally entered the stuffed crust arena, rolling out what Weiner called “one of the biggest new menu items in our history” late in the first quarter. The move made Domino’s the last of the major pizza players to debut a stuffed crust option.

The launch has so far exceeded expectations. Weiner said the product has been a win across the board, driving incremental new customers and delivering a high sales mix in line with forecasts. Perhaps most importantly, teams have executed the more complex build well, which he sees as proof that investments in training ahead of the launch paid off.

“This is a point of differentiation for our brand,” Weiner said. “The early read shows that the addition of stuffed crust should be a market share catalyst for us over time as this was a big reason why Domino’s customers would go elsewhere in the past.”

The success ties into several pillars of Domino’s overarching “Hungry for More” strategy. The “M” in that framework stands for offering the “most delicious food.” That’s a goal Weiner said the stuffed crust clearly achieves. Customer satisfaction for the product has been “significantly higher” than for any of the brand’s other recent launches.

On the value front, Domino’s deliberately differentiated its offering by launching a medium-sized stuffed crust pizza. The decision allowed it to offer a compelling price point while putting pressure on competitors.

“We easily could have come out with a large, but we asked ourselves, ‘is it really worth it?’” Weiner said. “A big reason we came out with the medium was because we knew that if the competition wanted to react to us coming up with stuffed crust, the majority of them have larges, and the ability to react with competitive pricing versus a medium when all you have is a large is really, really difficult.”

Domino’s was similarly deliberate in its long-awaited move into third-party delivery. After years of eschewing aggregators in favor of exclusive first-party delivery, the company announced a partnership with Uber Eats in 2023 and expanded that partnership to DoorDash in April.

Delivery sales grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter, with Domino’s seeing improvements in both its own channels and those through aggregators. By the end of Q2, 100 percent of U.S. stores were participating on DoorDash, though the company expects most of the volume gains will materialize in the second half of the year as awareness and marketing efforts build. It anticipates the platform will be a much bigger driver of same-store sales in the back half of the year.

Weiner reminded analysts that DoorDash is “about twice as big as Uber” when it comes to pizza sales. Combined, the aggregators deliver about $5 billion in pizza annually, and Domino’s is eyeing a significant share of that pie.

“We think we should have our fair share on these platforms,” Weiner said. “That means we got a lot to go on DoorDash and we’ve got more to go on Uber. We’re going to continue to grow market share over the next few years, so that number is always going to increase. I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say that we should have the same or similar market share on aggregators as we do outside.”

Domino’s isn’t shifting its focus away from carryout, though. Sales in that channel were up 5.8 percent in Q2. It marked the company’s highest quarter of average carryout orders of all time.

Weiner attributed much of that strength to Domino’s loyalty program, Domino’s Rewards. The company revamped the program in 2023, moving from a model where customers earned free pizzas after a set number of purchases to one where they accumulate points with every transaction. The goal was to better capture carryout customers, who often place smaller orders and previously weren’t as well-served by the old structure.

The loyalty program is helping drive gains with lower income guests in particular while the partnerships with aggregators are expanding access among a different type of consumer.

“These are folks who we hope will eventually come to Domino’s, but we’re willing to meet them where they are and the economics are set up for them to stay aggregator customers, should they need to,” Weiner said. “But there are customers out there who want value and want rewards, and the biggest change we did to the Domino’s Rewards program was to make it a better program for light users. You can do 20- or 40- point redemptions now versus 60 in the past.”

Another way Domino’s is working to grow its carryout business is by adding more locations and densifying existing markets to make it easier and more convenient for guests to choose that channel. To that end, the brand added 30 net new domestic stores in Q2, bringing its U.S. system store count to 7,061.

International sales grew 6 percent in the quarter. That growth was driven by 148 net new store openings and same-store sales that came in around expectations at 2.4 percent. Executives said they have not seen any material impact to date from global macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty.