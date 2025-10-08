Domino’s is changing its tune—literally.

On Wednesday, the country’s largest pizza chain unveiled its first brand refresh in 13 years, led by a new jingle titled “Dommmino’s” sung by music star Shaboozey.

“Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus. You literally can’t say ‘Domino’s’ without saying ‘mmm,'” global CMO Kate Trumbull said in a statement.

Domino’s also updated its pizza boxes with a “simple approach that is designed to be vibrant and instantly recognizable,” the company said in a press release. The Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust boxes in particular will have a black and metallic gold version of the chain’s logo.

Elsewhere, Domino’s is evolving its classic red and blue color scheme and showcasing its name in a new font it calls “Domino’s Sans.” Other updates include an enhanced website and ordering app, new uniforms and in-store graphics, and brighter digital and print materials.

The new look will launch in the coming months across the U.S. and multiple international markets. Domino’s noted that the refresh will guide how it rolls out menu innovation and other consumer-facing elements going forward.

“Most companies rebrand themselves when they’re struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves,” Trumbull said. “It’s vibrant, it’s bold, and it’s fun. It’s pizza!”

The move is part of Domino’s long-term Hungry for MORE strategy introduced in December 2023. The vision covers menu innovation, operational improvements, continuous value, and franchisee profitability.

The brand’s U.S. retail sales lifted 5.1 percent in Q2, driven by net unit growth and a 3.4 percent increase in same-store sales. Domino’s outperformed the broader pizza segment, which was largely flat through the first half of 2025. The brand added 30 net new domestic stores in Q2, bringing its U.S. system store count to 7,061.

Domino’s announced earlier this year that it went through corporate layoffs to create a “faster, more efficient structure” that matches its Hungry for MORE strategy. The chain said at the time that it expected some savings from the layoffs, most of which would be reinvested back into the business.