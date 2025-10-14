Amid a macroeconomic environment that’s shaky and a QSR segment that’s been flooded by discounts, Domino’s doesn’t seem fazed.

The results speak for themselves.

The carryout business? Positive 8.7 percent. The delivery business? Positive 2.5 percent. Order count? Also positive. All of these factors led to “meaningful market share growth,” according to CEO Russell Weiner. The chain also saw increases among lower-income consumers for the second straight quarter.

U.S. same-store sales rose 5.2 percent in Q3, driven primarily by Domino’s Best Deal Ever promotion, which lets guests get any pizza with any toppings for $9.99.

“The price point screams renowned value, and the taste drives our most delicious food perceptions,” Weiner said during Domino’s Q3 earnings call. “After all, consumers are building and eating their dream pizzas. In a world where prices have gone up and discounts never seem to be on the items you truly want, Domino’s gives customers their favorite pizzas at our best price.”

The offer hits on all four pillars of Domino’s Hungry for MORE strategy.

High-quality food and value are the obvious ones, given that guests are able to customize pizzas to their preferred taste and at an affordable price point.

“The amazing thing is when you talk to consumers, when they’re able to build any pizza they want to build, they come and their takeaway is not only that it’s a good price, but they actually think the food tastes even better, and so this is not just a value-driven promotion, it’s a most delicious food promotion,” Weiner said.

The promotion also showcases Domino’s operational improvements; Weiner acknowledged the brand may not have been able to handle the influx of orders and topping combinations if it weren’t for franchisees buying into training programs and operating systems over the past few years.

The other key part is profitability, which can sometimes be a point of tension between franchisors and franchisees when price-pointed deals are passed down. But not for Domino’s. The brand leveraged its media scale and purchasing power to drive enough customers into restaurants to make the Best Deal Ever promotion well worth it for franchisees. In fact, the deal has run longer than originally planned because operators asked for it back.

“Our franchisees called us and told us that they want to continue to lean in because this is driving business in their stores, and it’s driving profitable business. And so I think that even beyond numbers speaks to what it’s doing in our stores,” Weiner said.

The company has seen macroeconomic pressures intensify at the start of the fourth quarter, but the chain believes it has several levers to pull in response, aside from the Best Deal Ever promotion.

“When you think of Best Deal Ever, this is just part of what we’ve got in our arsenal,” Weiner said. “… We’ve got boost weeks. We’ve got emergency pizza carryout tips, all of these things we come up with new every year as a way to kind of reinvent value. But in a way that’s truly ownable. And then what we’ll do is we’ll continue to mix this renowned value with the most delicious food aspects. “

In addition to Best Deal Ever, Parmesan Stuffed Crust significantly contributed to Q3’s positive results. Weiner said the menu innovation continues to meet expectations in terms of mix, incremental new guests, and franchisee profitability. Domino’s followed up that product news with new garlic and cinnamon flavors of Bread Bites. There were two main purposes behind this release—one, bring relevancy to a food platform that’s been in place since 2012, and two, it allowed Domino’s to remove the more operationally complex Bread Twists from the menu.

Meanwhile, Domino’s continues to gather sales from third-party aggregators. Q3 marked the first full quarter of DoorDash being implemented systemwide, and the brand expects the service to be a major contributor to comps in the fourth quarter and throughout 2026. Along with DoorDash, Weiner noted that Uber sales are “absolutely within our expectations.”

“We get excited about delivery here at Domino’s Pizza,” Weiner said. “I’d say one addition to that is this is why I’m so bullish about our long-term prospects on aggregators. We deliver like one in every three pizzas out there. We’re not at that share yet on aggregators. And I think a lot of that is because, well, one, we just got on DoorDash. But we’re still growing and there is pricing that in some places for the competition is probably not sustainable. And over time, that’s what’s going to enable us to grow to our fair share. And that’s why I think aggregators are a multiyear tailwind for us.”

As Domino’s increases sales and transactions, it’s not remaining stationary. The company recently announced its first brand refresh in 13 years, featuring a new jingle with country music star Shaboozey, updated colors, fonts, packaging, and uniforms, and a revamped website and app.

“People know a little bit more about our menu. We have a new redesigned website now that helps them explore it a lot better. And so the best thing to drive them to buy Domino’s in addition to renowned value is just delicious product. And so the new campaign really focuses on just that,” Weiner said.



As for growth, Domino’s added 29 net new U.S. stores in Q3, bringing its count to 7,090. Internationally, the brand finished the quarter with 14,660 units after debuting a net of 185 restaurants.

Despite economic turmoil around the country, Domino’s still expects U.S. comps to grow 3 percent in 2025 and for the brand to expand its market share in QSR pizza.

“I would just say in this kind of environment, what I’m very confident that we’ll continue to do is drive market share,” Weiner said. “And what that does is it really puts distance between us and our competition that puts pressure on the economics of their stores. So even some short-term restaurant headwinds leads to share gains and long-term gains for Domino’s in that environment.”