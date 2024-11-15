On TikTok and Instagram, one hashtag stands out: #passengerprincess. With nearly 200,000 posts across platforms, the viral trend celebrates those riding in the passenger seat, sipping coffee, and enjoying a sweet treat.

For National Princess Day on November 18, Dutch Bros is giving its devoted following the royal treatment with a special Crown Straw Topper giveaway with any drink purchase.

Debbie Beisswanger, senior vice president of brand marketing, says this trend and subsequent campaign perfectly fit the brand’s fun-loving, drive-thru culture. Even the straw topper itself is unmistakably Dutch Bros.

“The passenger princess trend could not fit more tightly with our ethos. It’s the ultimate crossover of coffee and car culture, so we have this amazing new way to brighten someone’s day,” Beisswanger says. “We see a lot of interest from customers wanting to express their personality. … The crown straw topper brought the princess vibe and the desire to accessorize drinks together in a fun giveaway that we’re excited to bring to them.”

Customers can receive a Crown Straw Topper anytime after 5 p.m. on November 18 at one of Dutch Bros’ 950-plus locations, while supplies last. Additionally, fans can enter a giveaway on Dutch Bros’ Instagram for a chance to win the ultimate Passenger Princess experience—a branded travel pillow, air freshener, phone holder, tumbler, gift card, and more.

“We already have customers online talking about the straw topper, taking photos, and sharing how early they’re going to arrive or wait in line. It’s amazing to see people rallying behind the brand and something so playful,” Beisswanger adds.

This is not the first time Dutch Bros has used creative campaigns to connect with consumers. In October, the brand hosted a “Spooky Sip and Win” promotion, where winners received one free medium drink for 13 days. Sticker drops and temporary tattoo giveaways are also a staple, driving innovation in the drive-thru experience and encouraging “Broistas” to interact more with guests.

“It’s all about finding trends that connect with our brand and keeping in line with our digital engagement focus, keeping the customer at the center of what we’re doing,” Beisswanger says. “We source what’s trending from our fans on social media, our customer experience team, and our Broistas, applying a lens of what makes the most sense for our brand and executing it in a way that delights everyone involved.”

The brand’s growth speaks for itself. In the third quarter, Dutch Bros added 38 new shops nationwide. Additionally, 67 percent of transactions are processed through the app, with 2.8 million mobile orders placed as of Oct. 31, highlighting the importance of digital engagement and innovative customer experiences.

“Digital outreach is at the heart of our marketing strategies, reducing friction as customers come through our drive-thru and maintaining relevance with our promotions and giveaways by leveraging mobile app orders,” Beisswanger says. “Rolling out mobile ordering across our chain has given customers a whole new way to engage with us and visit in a different way than ever before.”

As Dutch Bros continues its expansion journey, the brand plans to increase its cadence of in-store giveaways and digital promotions based on strong performance and customer enthusiasm for branded merchandise—from rubber ducks to princess-themed straw toppers.

“Our secret sauce is giving folks a reason to engage with us in a way that’s out of the ordinary for a typical coffee shop. I’m inspired by the stories of our Broistas, who brighten up customers’ days,” Beisswanger says. “You’ll see us continue to draw inspiration from outside the industry, bringing trends to life and pushing our heritage of customization. This energy is Dutch Bros’ sweet spot and critical to our long-term growth strategy.”