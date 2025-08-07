More customers are learning about Dutch Bros, and the brand is reaping the sales benefits.

Same-store sales lifted 6.1 percent in the second quarter, backed by a 3.7 percent increase in transactions. Revenue also grew 28 percent to $415.8 million, up from $324.9 million last year. Systemwide AUV rose to $2.05 million from $2 million a year ago.

Part of what’s working is a paid advertising strategy that’s leading to stronger performances from new shops. Recent survey data reveals Dutch Bros’ aided and unaided awareness have shown “significant improvement” compared to last year.

“We are seeing clear momentum and we’re energized by the positive trajectory. This progress reflects the strength of our brand and the impact of our continued efforts,” CEO Christine Barone said during the brand’s Q2 earnings call. “Looking ahead, we see a clear and compelling runway to further close the awareness gap in new and existing markets, both in relative and absolute terms, unlocking even greater potential for our brand. As we scale and maintain a higher elevated paid advertising stance, the benefits of our awareness driving initiatives are clear to us.”

A planned CPG launch in 2026—the first in Dutch Bros’ history—should help with brand awareness as well. The chain will focus on areas where it already has shops.

“We’re really excited by what we’re hearing so far,” Barone said. “I think the excitement in this [CPG] market for having a new brand with a lot of energy behind it is something that is being reflected in those conversations that we’re having with retailers.”

READ MORE:

Dutch Bros Customers Flock to Mobile Ordering, Fueling Digital Growth

1,000 Locations is Just the Start for Dutch Bros’ Growth

Dutch Bros to Lean on Culture and Data to Hit 2,000 Locations by 2029

Once new customers arrive at Dutch Bros, the brand encourages them to join the Dutch Rewards program so that it has a “very easy channel to talk to them, share with them all the new news that’s coming.” In Q2, approximately 72 percent of system transactions came from the loyalty program. And mobile ordering—a relatively new venture for the company—mixed 11.5 percent. In newer markets, order-ahead transactions mix more than double the overall average.

In terms of digital marketing, Dutch Bros was primarily sending mass offers a year ago, with all customers receiving the same message. Now, the company is working on personalizing relationships with rewards guests and tailoring communications to specific cohorts based on their behaviors.

Barone said Dutch Bros has made “incredible progress” on customer segmentation, but added that the chain is still in the early innings.

“We are also looking at what is the right functionality to have in the app,” the CEO said. “What are some things we can do to make some of those rewards offers even more fun, some of it that can make it more social, things like that. The team has a lot of plans to continue expanding in Dutch Rewards, continue making that an even more fun experience for our customers.”

As more guests visit, throughput continues to be a priority. The chain recently introduced upgraded dashboards, which provide management with better visibility into speed-based KPIs. The chain is also refining its labor deployment model to make sure staffing best matches demand throughout the day.

“We are still working on some basic blocking and tackling. And I think we have a long runway ahead of us from a throughput perspective. One of the things we’re really encouraged by is if you look at those results in Q2, led by that 3.7 percent transaction growth, that is really everything working in concert,” Barone said.

Additionally, Dutch Bros is captivating guests with innovation. In Q2, the chain brought back Lavender and introduced Dulce de Leche using ingredients from its existing pantry. It also released Sour Berry and Matcha. Aside from the menu, Dutch Bros brought back friendship bracelets in May and released branded cozies a month later.

More product news is coming. During the quarter, Dutch Bros expanded its food test to 64 company-operated shops, extending beyond Arizona to markets in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company is piloting eight food items. It’s preparing shops by inserting freezers, ovens, and holding racks, and working with food distributors in each market to ensure products are rolled out correctly.

Thus far, results are “exceeding expectations,” with lifts in average ticket and traffic, according to Barone. Customer feedback has been favorable around quality and a likelihood to recommend. Employees said throughput hasn’t been an issue either. A broader, systemwide rollout is planned for 2026.

“Seeing that transaction lift really validates what we thought we would see in the morning that our customers will sometimes share with us that they love us but might go somewhere else because they want that food in the morning,” Barone said. “And so now that having food in those test markets, seeing that little bit of transaction lift is something we’re incredibly encouraged by.”

Dutch Bros finished Q2 with 1,043 shops after opening 31 stores in the quarter. The brand’s next goal is to reach 2,029 stores by 2029 and long-term surpass 7,000 nationwide.