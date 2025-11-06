Dutch Bros CEO Christine Barone told analysts Wednesday that the brand is in a category of its own, and she has the numbers to back it up.

In Q3, same-store sales lifted 5.7 percent, fueled by 4.7 percent transaction growth, marking the fifth straight quarter of positive transactions. Company-operated shops are performing even better, with comps increasing 7.4 percent and transactions lifting 6.8 percent. Also, systemwide AUV is $2.081 million, a record high. Barone said momentum continued through the first period of the fourth quarter.

Another important note—the brand is winning with the younger generation.

“We’re seeing really incredible performance out of those younger cohorts,” Barone said during Dutch Bros’ Q3 earnings call. “I think that during times like this, customers are choosing the brands that they love the most and really deciding to spend their dollars there.”

Dutch Bros also raised its 2025 same-store sales guidance from 4.5 percent to 5 percent and total revenue from between $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion to between $1.61 billion and $1.615 billion.

As sales grow, so does Dutch Bros’ unit count. The chain had 1,081 shops as of September 25 after debuting 38 new stores in the third quarter. The brand has expanded into six new states this year, including five in Q3. Dutch Bros is now in 24 states nationwide.

Next year, the concept plans to open 175 locations, which would be a record.

“We continue to step forward in our growth journey, reflecting the strength of our pipeline, our confidence in our four-wall model, our continued performance of shops in new markets and an annual growth rate consistent with our mid-teens new shop target,” Barone said. “We’ve also made continued investments in people, tools, and processes and market planning over the last 24 months. These investments enhance our ability to execute with discipline and transition us to a place of accelerating our pipeline.”

To put into perspective how far Dutch Bros has come, it opened store No. 500 in Texas in 2021. It took the brand 29 years to accomplish that benchmark. And in just four years, it’s more than doubled the footprint.

The pipeline is also at an unprecedented level. Barone said the chain has approved more than 30 sites per month over the past six months, fueling the company’s ultimate goal to reach 2,029 units in 2029. Growth is supported by over 475 operators with an average tenure of about 7.5 years waiting to take over new stores.

“We’re really confident in that 2,029 shops in 2029,” the CEO said. “And part of that is building that really strong pipeline right now. So as we look ahead, a lot of the shops that we’re adding now are really going to open two years from now. And so that gives us just great visibility into getting to that ramped up period where we’ll be opening those shops. Not all of them will translate, but the majority of them certainly do translate into actual sites as we’ve looked at history. So we are ramping up that pipeline to prepare for that higher growth as we move ahead.”

Dutch Bros is pulling several levers to ensure sales and transaction growth last well into the future.

One of those is the continued testing of food, which is meant to drive more visits and attachments during the morning daypart. Historically, the company has offered three muffin tops and a granola bar, but now, the brand is moving up to eight items. Dutch Bros is layering in training and new equipment to support the effort. It also made sure food takes less time to prepare than drinks to not disrupt operations.

The pilot expanded to about 160 stores by the end of the third quarter, and it’s consistently seeing rises in average ticket and transactions. A full rollout is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

About 25 percent of Dutch Bros’ 2025 year-end shop count won’t be able to offer hot food because of layout constraints. But that percentage will decline going forward as more new shops—all equipped with the ability to sell hot food—open across the country.

Additionally, mobile ordering now mixes 13 percent, with some markets experiencing nearly double the system average. Helping that growth is a new order pickup time feature that’s led to improvements in order readiness and an increase in scheduled orders.

The order ahead option feeds directly into the Dutch Rewards program, which keeps getting bigger. In the third quarter, about 72 percent of system transactions came from rewards members, a 5-point improvement year-over-year. Plus, the offers being sent through Dutch Rewards are more segmented and personalized than they have been in the past.

Dutch Bros is also finding success with its paid advertising strategy, which is boosting brand awareness in new and older trade areas. It also helps that Dutch Bros is on its way toward becoming a national, household name.

“I do think if we really reach this more national scale as we pass that 1,000 shop mark, the brand kind of proceeds itself,” Barone said. “And so when we show up in these markets, we’re just met with incredible excitement initial demand. I do think as we reach higher scale, we are seeing the benefits from that as we go into new markets. I think we’ve also done a lot of learning in what is the best way to go into a new market, make sure the team is set up for success and what are our phases of marketing as we go through those new markets.”