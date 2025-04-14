What began as an April Fools’ Day prank quickly ignited into one of Edible Arrangements’ boldest flavor moves yet.

After teasing fans with a surprise Tajín partnership on April 1, Edible officially made the collab real—rolling out a limited-time “swicy” collection that blends its signature dipped fruits, smoothies, and desserts with Tajín’s chili-lime zing.

The flavor fusion hits right as the sweet-meets-spicy trend continues to heat up across the culinary world, especially among Gen Z and millennial consumers seeking bolder, global flavor profiles.

To dig deeper into the inspiration behind the launch, how it fits into Edible’s innovation strategy, and what surprises may be ahead, QSR magazine caught up with CMO Kevin Keith and chief innovation officer Angela Johnson.

Responses attributed to Kevin Keith, CMO, Edible Brands

How did the April Fools’ Day tease evolve into a real, nationwide collaboration with Tajín?

At Edible, we’re always game for a good laugh—and we love keeping our fans guessing. Last April Fools’, our cheeky pickle bouquet prank had people doing double-takes (and yes, asking where they could actually buy one). This year, we raised eyebrows and taste buds with our surprise Tajín collab, announcing it on April 1 to stir up the spice—literally.

The buzz it created confirmed what we suspected: our community is all in on bold, unexpected flavors. Tajín was the perfect way to tease what’s next in our flavor journey—and let’s just say, the reactions were as “swicy” as the treats.

How does Edible plan to promote this partnership through digital, social, or in-store marketing? Are there any experiential or influencer campaigns tied to the launch?

We’re promoting this partnership through a fully integrated campaign across our owned, paid, and earned channels—everything from digital and social to influencer activations and surprise-and-delight gifting moments. The rollout began with our April Fools’ Day teaser, followed by a national launch to spark buzz and excitement. But we’re not stopping there. We’ve already planned a second wave of the partnership to drop this summer—just in time for warm-weather cravings—potentially bringing even more experiential moments into the mix.

Responses attributed to Angela Johnson, chief innovation officer, Edible Brands

Why was now the right time to explore the “swicy” trend in such a bold way, and how does it fit into Edible’s broader innovation strategy?

Now was the perfect time to lean into the “swicy” trend because it aligns with two powerful forces: flavor trend data and consumer demand. Research shows nearly 10 percent of U.S. restaurant menus already feature sweet-and-spicy offerings, with 9.6 percent projected growth over the next four years. At the same time, Gen Z is proving to be the boldest flavor-seeking generation—gravitating toward global, adventurous pairings that surprise and delight.

At Edible, we’ve seen this firsthand. When we introduced more trend-forward, accessible products like our “Gifts Under $50” category, we saw a 100 percent increase in orders from Gen Z customers. That appetite for something new and exciting is exactly what this Tajín collab delivers—and it’s right on time.

Can you walk us through the development process of these new items? How did you approach balancing heat and sweet across different products like smoothies, dipped fruits, and baked treats?

From chocolate-dipped strawberries and pineapples with a chili-lime twist to refreshing new smoothies, every item was carefully tested to deliver a memorable taste that surprises and delights our consumers. We needed to approach the flavor balance with precision, to ensure we’re maximizing each element. Every product in the collection reflects our brand promise of quality and indulgence while introducing a dynamic twist. They also leverage our proprietary chocolate, which was specially cultivated to perfectly balance with fruit flavor profiles. Upon experimenting, we were pleased to learn that it not only complimented our dipped fruit and smoothies butthe bold, vibrant flavors of Tajín added an elevated experience to our baked treats as well

What role did consumer feedback and trend research play in bringing this flavor collaboration to life?

Consumer feedback and trend insights played a huge role in shaping this collaboration. We heard loud and clear that our customers are craving bolder, more adventurous flavors—and trend data backed it up. The rise of sweet-meets-spicy, or “swicy,” flavor profiles gave us the perfect opportunity to introduce something unexpected that still felt authentic to the Edible experience. This launch reflects what our customers are asking for: fresh, fun, flavor-forward products that stand out and make every moment feel a little more exciting.

From a culinary standpoint, what was the most surprising or challenging product to develop in this Tajín collection?

We knew Tajin would be the perfect compliment to our fruit and smoothies, but adding Tajin to our cheesecakes resulted in a surprising but delicious combination. The zesty blend of lime with a kick provided a nice balance to our creamy and decadent cheesecakes.

How do these new offerings allow Edible to reach or appeal to a broader or different demographic?

Introducing a bold, differentiated product line helps us to increase brand relevance across occasions and customer segments. Specifically, this launch enables us to expand our reach further among younger consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who value global flavor influence and customization. Partnering with a beloved brand like Tajín allows us to bring together two loyal audiences to spark major buzz across both fanbases, continuing to position Edible as a culturally relevant brand.

Partnerships can be tricky—what made Tajín the ideal collaborator for this launch, and how closely did your teams work together on product development?

Tajín is a globally recognized leader in flavorful experiences, and its brand values align closely with ours. Our teams collaborated throughout the product development process to ensure this was not just a co-branded initiative but a proper integration of strengths. Their openness and commitment to quality made them an ideal partner to bring this “swicy” collection to life.

Swicy is a fast-growing menu trend—do you see this collection as a one-time limited-edition launch, or is there potential for more “swicy” innovation in the future?