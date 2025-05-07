After making more than $50 million in revenue and $9.2 million in digital channel sales alone—exceeding its second-highest Valentine’s Day in 2022 by $1.2 million—Edible Brands is ready to double down on its next big holiday: Mother’s Day.

As a new mother, CEO Somia Farid Silber feels more connected to the mission than ever. With a personal perspective on how to cater to the “mom” demographic, Silber is guiding the brand toward understanding the unique purchasing decisions surrounding Mother’s Day.

“As a daughter myself and having a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, this is very personal. For Edible Brands, it’s a privilege that we are a part of so many special moments where we can celebrate moms and motherly figures who have nurtured, raised, and guided us,” Silber says.

It’s all about tapping into emotional connections—it’s less about the gift, and more about the experience or the intention behind it. This is something Silber didn’t realize until becoming a mother herself, but now she’s using that experience to create the most immersive Mother’s Day collection yet.

“It’s not about being over the top or super extravagant, it’s about letting motherly figures be seen and acknowledging everything they do behind the scenes to support their communities,” Silber adds. “For Edible, we thought about creating something meaningful and everlasting. Something that goes beyond the arrangement and introduces a keepsake.”

Alongside Edible’s signature fresh fruit bouquets, desserts, and baked goods, the brand is tapping into the experiential with customizable products and limited-edition gifts. The Edible Mother’s Day Artist Collection was created in collaboration with artist Jeanetta Gonzales, who designed collectible prints to be featured on dessert boards and bases. Even customers ordering through digital channels and opting for delivery can personalize their gifts by adding photos to greeting cards and letters to their arrangements. Historically, the brand has always offered “Mom” on its fruit bouquets, but it started seeing a higher conversion rate after adding “Mama”—recognizing the need for more personalized options. The brand is constantly monitoring how customers use its personalization tools, and then implements the most popular choices at scale.

“Balancing our ability to leverage technology and seamless ordering at scale with the final, personalized experience at point of delivery is core to our brand, and something we work on daily,” Silber says. “Moms and their families are busier than ever … so we’re happy to take on all of the effort of giving the perfect gift and executing it on their behalf. This isn’t a gift showing up in a brown box on your doorstep. It’s hand-arranged, curated, hand-crafted, and hand-delivered. It’s meaningful from start to finish.”

On Valentine’s Day, customers had a larger demand for convenience and speed. Orders were more last-minute than ever, pushing the brand to exceed same-day revenue expectations and records. With those learnings, Silber is prepared to double down as Mother’s Day approaches. The brand has optimized its e-commerce experience, improved the mobile user platform, streamlined the online checkout process, and removed friction points. Silber has also been working boots-on-the-ground with franchisees to ensure they have everything they need to fulfill orders, from inventory to staffing.

“We know that the last-minute gifting trend is here to stay, so we’re working closely with our franchisees to plan for all aspects of the holiday as it approaches,” Silber says. “As a team, we focus on incremental improvements and asking ourselves how we can do something just a little bit better than the last occasion.”

Beyond Mother’s Day, Edible Brands is exploring ways to increase customer engagement throughout the year, from graduation gifts to Teacher Appreciation tokens. The brand is in the process of expanding its loyalty program and redesigning its app, while also exploring new features like subscription gifting and build-your-own-bundle tools.

For Silber, it all comes back to giving customers the autonomy to shop their way for any occasion. One of the most important lessons she’s learned since becoming a mother is the power of slowing down and listening—something that’s influencing the way she leads the business.

“My daughter is still so little, but I’ve learned so much from her. As professionals, you’re always going forward, but I’ve done a better job of listening and understanding what the team and customer are feeling,” Silber says. “My daughter has taught me to be a better listener, develop a different sense of empathy, and learn how to be truly present and capture the moment before it passes.”