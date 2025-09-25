Einstein Bros. Bagels recently conducted internal research to scope a category that often gets lost in the larger “breakfast” sphere. It found there were roughly 5,000 bagel shops in the U.S., and it was fragmented, in some respects, like pizza—where local spots tend to hold more density than chains. In fact, Einstein Bros. was 13 times larger than its closest competitor.

However, one area it veered off in was sentiment. Guests didn’t show a strong preference for whether they were grabbing their bagel at a mom-and-pop or multi-store enterprise like Einstein Bros., which closed 2024 with 415 U.S. restaurants (352 corporate and 63 franchised). It also had 274 licensed locations (stores where large retailers operate Einstein Bros. inside and as part of their other foodservice operations).

“So we just think there’s a huge right to win in the category,” says COO Adam Modzel, who joined the company about a year ago after 18 with Starbucks.

That “right to win” is a point Modzel addressed during his interview process. During a presentation, he asked executives about the company’s mission. If he walked into a bakery, in any market, would a team member understand what Einstein Bros. stood for? Modzel received honest feedback. “They said, ‘no,’ I don’t think they would,” he recalls. “And I think we have an opportunity to reimagine why we’re here.”

That premise defined Modzel’s initial work in November 2024. He hosted roundtables with employees, from shift to district to general managers, support center leaders, and more to craft a go-forward vision for the 1995-founded brand. The result, Modzel says, was a plan to “help others own the morning.”

It’s a clarification that brought Einstein Bros. to the stores themselves. “Where were we going and what kind of experience were we creating for our guests?” Modzel asked. “And did that align to this mission?”

The company saw whitespace in the answer. Einstein Bros. was pretty much stagnant or retracting for a good while until it began to turn in 2022. That year, net unit growth inched three stores in the U.S. The following, it climbed by six. And in 2024, Einstein Bros. lifted by 30 restaurants (23 net on the corporate side) to close at the 415 noted earlier. It was a calendar that included eight franchise openings, one termination, and zero units that ceased operations for other reasons. Twenty-seven corporate venues opened and four closed. The 27 figure represented a material jump from 2023’s 12 and 2022’s five.

Additionally, the licensed element Einstein Bros.’ business slid 15 stores, year-over-year, after declining by 30 in 2023.

Einstein Bros. wants to help customers own the morning.

Modzel says Einstein Bros.’ expansion out of COVID centered on a digital-forward design with no seating. It was intended for a rising order-ahead cohort or third-party couriers. But as the chain recognized runway in becoming a “guest-obsessed culture” brand, or one designed to “help others own their mornings,” this approach felt narrow. The company spoke to its customers and asked what they expected. “It was evident,” Modzel says, “they didn’t just want convenience, they wanted connections, too. They wanted optionality.”

So if an Einstein Bros.’ diner was going to tap order ahead, the company wanted it be seamless and without barriers. Yet 60 percent of the chain’s customers still come inside the four walls. And there was demand among that group to also have a place to sit and gather. Moreover, consumers wanted Einstein Bros. to put bagels at its core. “We took all those guest insights,” Modzel says, “and that’s what started the creation of this new design.”

Earlier in September, Einstein Bros. unveiled what it’s labeling the “Elevate the Morning” model. It places Einstein Bros.’ fresh-baked bagel case front and center and blends premium finishes with neighborhood character, like commissioned artwork. As part of the introduction, Einstein Bros. designated Cincinnati as an innovation hub where existing stores, along with former Bruegger’s Bagel sites (Bagel Brands is the parent company of Einstein Bros., Bruegger’s, Noah’s, and Manhattan Bagels) can be remodeled this fall to pilot design elements and operational refinements before national growth ramps up—the company is targeting more than 100 new bakery openings in new and existing markets starting next year and beyond.

Returning to ideation, though, Modzel says the company, like its peers, noticed a shift in consumer behavior following COVID. It evolved from a pattern disruption to a balance. While growth in order-ahead continues to widen, there’s been a race back inside for experiential-driven diners who are targeting value through more fronts than just convenience.

According to Circana’s recent 40th annual “Eating Patterns in America” report, morning meal traffic increased in Q1—the first upward movement since Q2 2023. It credited the climb to people returning to offices, with occupancy averaging 52 percent in 2025 compared to 49 percent last year.

Modzel says internal feedback revealed a desire for a morning place—whatever that might mean to somebody—to meet friends or sit down with family.

In some ways, this marked a coming to the center for Einstein Bros. as well. Its legacy bakeries boast massive footprints with dining rooms that feel almost more like a Panera Bread than a jump-in bagel shop. And it’s the opposite tilt of the spectrum from those no-dining room COVID venues.

Being a “really big third place,” as its old stores are, Modzel says, didn’t feel like a position Einstein Bros. wanted to foster. “We’re not probably going to be the ‘third place,’ but we do think there’s an occasion where a guest wants to come and spend a little time and have coffee and a bagel with somebody else,” he says. “And so that’s what we’re trying to strike a balance on.”

Modzel’s nearly two decades at Starbucks started as a barista assistant manager and worked up to regional vice president, where he oversaw the New York City market—a job he held for close to three years. Naturally, Modzel carried over a certain perspective when it came to customer expectation of store flow and the way experiences needed to mesh across a multi-function space.

The key though, just as coffee spotlights at Starbucks, was recognizing Einstein Bros. had to put bagels under the lights. It bakes bagels fresh, every day, all day, at every store. A baker shows up at 2 a.m. and starts cooking. “You just can’t get that out there in the marketplace,” he says.

That’s why Einstein Bros. built an all-glass enclosure so customers who walk in enjoy bagel sightlines. Sensory and connection cascaded into other design choices, too. “Owning the morning” needed to feel uplifting, Modzel explains. “It’s like a sunrise when you walk in,” he says.

Bright colors. Einstein Bros.’ yellow branding and artwork that’s “playful and optimistic.”

“We have always been a little bit tongue and cheek,” Modzel continues. “A little bit whimsical. Our art will still show that but with these bright morning colors. The idea is when you leave you really feel like you just got an extra pep in your step by stepping into our space.”

As shared, the first test will unfold in Cincinnati. The entire market will be brought to the Elevate Your Morning image and Einstein Bros. will see what happens next. New stores will then open in Utah and Georgia and the plan will be for 2026 locations to all showcase the image.

After, Einstein Bros. will ignite a remodel, market-by-market initiative beginning with its highest priority areas where it’s growing and investing. Ultimately, over perhaps the next three years, the whole footprint will evolve.

As for conversions of Bruegger’s, that, too, is a test-and-learn. Modzel says they’ll track how customers react to the switch and how brand loyal, or open to change, they prove to be.

Among Bagel Brands’ concepts, though, Einstein Bros. is the growth engine. “It’s the one we’re opening new stores in,” Modzel says. “We’re doubling down on Einstein Bros. We see a ton of guest love for that brand and so, we’re going to keep going after that one.”

Modzel’s mantra since joining, he adds, has been to make every call through a guest-focused filter. So before it tries to solve something, it’s going to understand what the actual problem is.

“And I think today, we see this balance between if I’m ordering ahead or if I’m ordering digitally,” he says. “I really want a seamless experience. If I’m coming in, I actually want a connection. I want a connection with my guest or with my team member. I want to have a moment with another human being. I think, right now, that’s the model.”

Modzel notes kiosks aren’t something that fits that picture. At least not today.

As this refacing kicks up, Modzel says Einstein Bros. continues to overhaul operations and build systems and routines and unlock back-of-house technology that makes it easier to be an employee. That’s a big part of the company’s three-year roadmap as well. So is reexamining the menu, exploring potential beverage innovation, and committing full-fledged to its purpose and single-shift model.

Einstein Bros. has made a host of leadership moves in recent years, too, including a new CEO in Jessica DePetro, who started in February. She was president previously (since March 2024) and a member of the board of directors dating back to August 2022. DePetro was CFO from August 2022 to February 2024 and acting president from September 2023 to March 2024. Previously, DePetro served as VP of finance at Vail Resorts. CFO Paul Hill came onboard in February 2024 from Highline Group in Denver (where Bagel Brands is also headquartered). CDO Matthew Copenhaver, former with And Go Concepts, joined in January 2024,

“I think for a long time in our history, it was really just about driving profitability; getting every penny down to the bottom line,” Modzel says. “So we’re shifting this culture to one that says we’re a growth company. We’re investing again in our bakeries and in our people and we want that to all be through the lens of helping others.”