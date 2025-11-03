El Pollo Loco’s foundation has been based around chicken for 50 years, and as the macroeconomic environment gets tougher, the chain plans to lean even further into the protein.

Guests can expect an acceleration of menu innovation over the coming months across multiple platforms.

“We believe we have a unique opportunity to offer portable, flavorful, affordable and quality chicken that is in the bullseye of consumer demand,” CEO Liz Williams said during the chain’s Q3 earnings call.

To follow up Fresca Wraps and Salads in Q2, in late June, El Pollo Loco launched its premium Creamy Chipotle and Salsa Verde Quesadillas. To add more value, these items were served with guacamole at no extra charge. The quesadillas are still mixing well, even after the ending of incremental media and marketing support. The products performed so favorably that they earned a spot on the permanent menu.

“When we look at the different price points, doing something like quesadilla this summer, that was an entry-level price point that we haven’t seen in years. So $7.49 a la carte, $9.99 as a combo, and that combo and even a la carte had a side of guacamole with it. So, so many of our competitors, they charge extra, a couple of dollars for guacamole. So it was a great value. And we saw that in terms of growing transactions. It brought new consumers in that had a very limited price point,” Williams said.

More recently, El Pollo Loco introduced its new Double Chicken Street Corn and Queso Crunch Burrito Bowls, which are both intentionally priced below comparable offerings at fast-casual peers.

The chain will kick off 2026 with a focus on its Double Pollo Salads, which feature double portions of fire-grilled chicken. The new options will be Mexican Caesar and Bacon Ranch, alongside the fan-favorite Street Corn. There will also be flavor innovations around tostadas, bowls, and quesadillas throughout next year.

The biggest highlights for 2026 are arguably the new Loco Tenders and fire-fried chicken sandwich. While the chicken tenders come with two signature dipping sauces, Baja Ranch and Pollo Sauce, the new sandwich will be grilled, but bring the “the delicious crunch and flavor of a fried sandwich,” according to Williams. Both items are currently being tested in local markets and are preparing for a broader pilot ahead of their release next year. The CEO said they could debut as early as the second quarter.

“We have a lot in the pipeline,” Williams said. “The culinary innovation team has been really busy and working together with operations, getting these in front of customers and in test. And this comes from a couple of years ago, we made the realization that the consumer is gravitating to handheld, portable, also a lower ticket. So as much as consumers love our family chicken and chicken on the bone, they want to be able to take a burrito or a bowl. And so, we’ve migrated to making sure we have that.”

However, El Pollo Loco isn’t forgetting about its traditional bone-in product. The chain will bring back its Mango Habanero flavor in time for the Super Bowl, and in the summer, it will add a barbecue flavor to the lineup.

Aside from chicken, the brand is also going after innovative beverages to boost average check. Williams said “several drinks” are currently in test.

“We are excited about our menu and our innovation pipeline,” Williams said. “We are using our core differentiator of quality chicken to expand into new consumer occasions and address specific market opportunities. Most importantly, as we execute this road map, we will remain focused on operational excellence to ensure consistent execution across our system.”

The wave of menu innovation comes as systemwide comps decreased 0.8 percent in Q3, but with 1.6 percent traffic growth, thanks to more app-only and third-party delivery promotions and targeted couponing.

El Pollo Loco accomplished transaction growth without impacting margins. In the third quarter, restaurant-level profit margins rose to 18.3 percent, a 160-basis-point increase year-over-year, driven by cost-savings in the supply chain, enhanced labor productivity through better use of technology and kitchen equipment, and employees putting more effort into customer service.

Another plus? Digital sales. Loyalty transactions increased 28 percent in Q3 year-over-year, with frequency of loyalty members up 15 percent. For the quarter, digital business, including kiosks, lifted to 27 percent of system sales compared to 20 percent in Q3 2024. The third-party delivery channel is thriving as well, with app, web, and marketplace sales mixing 15.1 percent versus 13.8 percent during the same period last year.

Company-operated restaurants saw comps decline 1.1 percent in the third quarter, including a 1.3 percent drop in average check, partially offset by a 0.1 percent uptick in transactions. Pricing was about 2.8 percent. Franchise-owned stores experienced a 0.6 percent decrease in same-store sales in Q3, with traffic increasing 2.5 percent.

El Pollo Loco carried momentum into the fourth quarter. Through October 22, systemwide same-store sales in Q4 increased 2.2 percent, comprising a 1.5 percent rise at company units and a 2.5 percent increase at franchise restaurants.

“While we are mindful that we are rolling over softer results in October of 2024 and the macro consumer environment remains challenged, we are pleased with the sales momentum that we are seeing in our business to start the fourth quarter of 2025 and our return to positive comparable sales growth,” said CFO Ira Fils.

As customers enter restaurants, they’re greeted with the company’s new “Let’s Get Loco” rebranding campaign and an improved operational framework. Customer complaints are at the lowest point in three years and overall satisfaction scores keep rising. El Pollo Loco is using new tools to quickly gain feedback from customers and identify opportunities for corrective action.

“While we acknowledge that our service consistency still has room to improve to reach the top tier, we are proud of the substantial progress we have made in the last few years,” Williams said. “As we look forward, we have a talented team in place to help accelerate our next phase of operational improvement.”

Turning to development, El Pollo Loco opened its 500th restaurant last month in Colorado Springs, Colorado. About three-fourths of new openings in 2025 will come outside of El Pollo Loco’s home state of California. For existing restaurants, the chain completed 34 remodels through the end of Q3, with plans to finish the year with 55. In 2026, the fast casual anticipates remodeling about 35 company-operated units, putting it on track to reach its goal of updating about half of the system over four years.



