El Pollo Loco is working through a choppy sales environment, with guests feeling limited on what they can spend.

Even with this shift, investment in store development hasn’t wavered.

The chain plans to open at least 10 new restaurants in 2025, which would be the best year of growth since 2022. That includes El Pollo Loco’s 500th location, set to open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the latter part of this year.

In 2026, the goal is to almost double the pace. A majority of these openings are outside of El Pollo Loco’s home base of California. Stores are under development in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.

“Very confident on the pipeline,” said CEO Liz Williams during El Pollo Loco’s Q2 earnings call.

El Pollo Loco finished Q2 with 499 restaurants, 325 franchised and 174 company-operated.

Despite the macroeconomic environment, AUVs are still $2.2 million. Also, restaurant-level contribution margin grew to 19.6 percent in the second quarter, up from 18.6 percent in Q2 2024. El Pollo Loco expects to meet its full-year margin guidance of 17.25 percent to 17.75 percent thanks to enhanced labor productivity coming from better technology, improved kitchen equipment, and better opening and closing routines.

“So pretty amazing that even in a world where labor costs are increasing, value and discounting is increasing, we’re also increasing the unit-level margins,” Williams said. “And so you put that together, a healthy business model inspires franchise partners to want to build. And then when you couple that with the fact that we have taken a lot of cost out of the building in the restaurant, that also is very inspirational. And then you layer on an incentive to get franchise partners even more excited. You put that all together and our returns are back in a place where it’s a healthy return and they’re inspired to grow again.”

El Pollo Loco is creating a favorable development environment in part by finding second-generation opportunities.

“I talked about this over the last couple of months. As different concepts have had to close, their misfortune has become our fortune in the sense that you can pick up one of those sites, you don’t have to do as expensive of a build-out because you already have walking coolers and framing and bathrooms and hoods,” Williams said. “You really have to come in and, of course, redesign it and rebrand it, but it’s sometimes as much as half the cost of a traditional build. So that makes the returns even higher.”

During Q2, El Pollo Loco opened its prototype design in Kingman, Arizona. This also marked the fifth new franchise opening in the past 12 months, with AUV coming in at $2.4 million. The updated design features a new color palette, LED lighting, upgraded furniture, and energy-efficient hoods and HVAC.

Existing stores are getting a revamp too. El Pollo Loco is using a two-tiered approach—an economical five-year refresh program and a more comprehensive 10-year remodel. The chain is working to update about half of the system over the next four years. Although some projects have been pushed a couple of months into 2026 because of construction delays, the brand still believes it will remodel between 55 to 65 restaurants this year, 20 of which have been completed thus far.

“The remodeled restaurants look fresh and modern and have positive feedback coming in with excitement from customers and team members,” Williams said. “We are happy with the early sales and the economic returns we are seeing thus far from the remodeling effort and are encouraged by the acceleration in projects over the upcoming quarters.”

El Pollo Loco’s same-store sales dropped 0.3 percent in Q2. However, the chain saw sequential improvement throughout the quarter and returned to positive systemwide traffic. Williams attributed this growth to a balance of innovation and value.

Instead of discounting the entire menu, the brand used a targeted approach through Taco Tuesday, app-only offers, third-party delivery promotions, and traditional coupons. In terms of innovation, El Pollo Loco introduced Fresca Wrap and Salads during the second quarter and recently followed that up with a new quesadilla lineup—available as a $9.99 combo—featuring Creamy Chipotle and Salsa Verde flavors.

More innovation is on the way, like street corn and Queso Crunch Burrito Bowls, Mexican Caesar and Street Corn Salads, innovative beverages, new seasoned chicken tenders paired with dipping sauces, and reimagined chicken sandwiches.

Additionally, during the second quarter, El Pollo Loco advanced its brand modernization with the launch of a new marketing campaign, “Let’s get Loco,” introduced in May. The campaign highlights the chain’s decades-long practice of fire-grilling chicken in-house, positioning it as a standout in the competitive quick-service space, according to Williams.

The brand’s recent collaborations with professional basketball players Dalton Knecht and Arike Ogunbowale further reflect this strategy. Knecht partnered with the company for its first-ever food truck launch, tied to the debut of quesadillas in June, while a similar activation with Ogunbowale is planned later this year.

Operationally, El Pollo Loco has been working to elevate service standards through new tools, training, and data-driven insights. The use of customer feedback from Service Management Group (SMG) has helped restaurant teams identify opportunities for improvement, particularly around service consistency across different times of day. While progress has been made, the company acknowledged ongoing efforts are required to align service with its food quality standards.

The quarter also saw a full digital refresh across the app, website, and in-store kiosks. Digital channels accounted for 25.5 percent of total sales, up from 17.1 percent a year ago. Features like exclusive Friday offers and loyalty-only menu items led to a 5.6 percent year-over-year rise in frequency among Loco Rewards members.