Walking into a Le Macaron pastry shop feels like being transported to the streets of France, where patisseries dot every corner. The walls are painted in pink pastels, with glittering chandeliers and rows of colorful pastries.

Growing up in France, founder Rosalie Guillem often enjoyed the crown jewel of Parisian baking: macarons. These tiny cookies consist of two meringue-based almond flour cookies sandwiched with a sweet filling, which can be jam, ganache, or buttercream. When she came to the U.S., she was surprised by the lack of authentic macarons.

In 2009, Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba decided to introduce the American palate to this French delicacy. After months of collaborating with a French-trained pastry chef and conducting market research, they opened the first Le Macaron shop in Sarasota, Florida.

“When we opened our first location, we had this big, beautiful sign saying ‘Le Macaron French Patisserie.’ Although Americans didn’t know what a macaron was, they were familiar with patisseries and would come in curiously,” Guillem says. “I knew I had to educate the customers, and we did that by giving them samples. Not only did they start buying the products, but they also started bringing in their friends and family from all over Florida.”

While the brand found initial success with its unique offerings, it faced numerous challenges, including opening during the Great Recession and navigating business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. None of these hurdles shook Guillem’s confidence in Le Macaron.

“We started during the Great Recession, and it wasn’t easy at first, but we had a fantastic product. Everyone was closing, and we decided to pioneer a new concept and start franchising,” Guillem adds. “We also persevered through COVID, and while it was difficult, having a solid idea, a robust business model, and exceptional products propelled us forward.”

Le Macaron established itself as the original macaron franchise in the U.S., adapting traditional recipes to appeal to a broader audience. While classical macarons are pastel in color, Le Macaron’s grew in size and became more eye-catching with brighter hues. However, Guillem emphasizes that the quality of the macaron remains unchanged.

Today, Le Macaron’s menu has expanded beyond macarons to include coffee, gelato, chocolates, candies, other French pastries, and cakes. The brand has also ventured into catering, offering macaron towers, corporate gifts, gift boxes, and party favors.

The expanded menu features macaron flavors such as Madagascar Black Vanilla, Lemon Cream, Salted Caramel, Ginger Chocolate, Red Velvet, and more. Additionally, eclairs, French waffles, pain au chocolat, and other gourmet treats are offered. Guillem’s preferred pairing is a raspberry macaron with pistachio gelato—and she encourages guests to explore new flavor combinations often.

“Today’s consumers are more knowledgeable about global products and cultures, which has greatly benefited our brand,” explains Kera Vo, Le Macaron’s franchising consultant and developer. “Macarons are perfect for weddings, gender reveal parties, Christmas gifts, and as tokens of appreciation for doctors and teachers. Our product fits into many events and appeals to those seeking unique gifts.”

This year has proven to be Le Macaron’s busiest one yet. Since 2012, the brand has provided a simple, compact café model for franchisees and expanded to 67 locations nationwide with 10 more in development. The first quarter of 2024 was particularly active, with six grand openings and three signed deals that will add five more shops— marking the fastest growth in the brand’s 15-year history.

“The most appealing aspect of our operational model is the absence of on-site baking, which is managed by us. This makes it an ideal concept for individuals aspiring to own a coffee shop or a small bakery,” Vo says. “If you were to start a bakery from scratch, you’d have to wake up at three in the morning to prepare everything for the day, hoping to sell it all. Moreover, French pastries are not easy … We manage the whole baking process for our franchisees.”

Le Macaron’s team of trained master chefs oversees macaron production in-house, which ensures consistency across ingredients amidst rapid restaurant growth. Guillem has no qualms about maintaining a high standard of quality when it comes to her products, no matter how many franchisees she brings into the fold.

She also notes that franchisees benefit from Le Macaron’s family-run business, which provides accessible support and direct communication with the founders and bypasses layers of management and directors.

“We are here and available for our franchisees,” Guillem emphasizes. “Sometimes, they just need a little assistance or have specific needs. We strive to accommodate them, maintaining accessibility and a support system.”

The brand aims to continue capitalizing on the bakery and confectionary industry, valued at $960 billion with an annual growth rate exceeding 5 percent per year, according to data from The Business Research Company. With the addition of coffee, Le Macaron has attracted customers from diverse and bustling markets.

“In France, people know how to sit together, have a coffee, and slow down to appreciate the quality of life. We’re seeing that demand grow here too,” Guillem explains. “Le Macaron has become more popular because customers come in for the coffee and end up adding our desserts to their orders.”

Through a thriving franchisee program, Le Macaron plans to expand into markets such as Tarpon Springs, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Long Beach, California; and Columbus, Ohio. Guillem favors historic quarters, lifestyle centers, and main street locations similar to the original Le Macaron in historic downtown Sarasota.

With a presence in 26 states and counting, Guillem is determined to establish Le Macaron in all 50 states while preserving its family-friendly charm.

“As a family business, we invite other families to join us. We’ve achieved our American dream and love to see others achieve theirs,” Guillem says. “When I started, I wished I had someone to guide me. We put in countless hours and conducted extensive research just to open one shop. Now, we take pride in sharing our experiences and supporting each other.”