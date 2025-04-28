Editor’s note: This is the second article in a fresh collaboration between QSR magazine and The CEO Series, an Emmy-winning original program that profiles a business leader and their respective business. Hosted by William Salvi, each episode provides a humanizing look into the CEO’s personal story, mindset and their business and industry. The CEO Series frequently brings in CEOs and companies within the restaurant industry, we hope the stories and insights shared are of value to all of you. The first episode, with Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen, can be seen here.

Sitting down with Nick Scarpino, the CEO of Giordano’s, for the 50th episode of The CEO Series felt fitting—especially as the legendary Chicago pizza brand celebrates its own 50th anniversary. Nick’s story stood out immediately. Formerly the CMO at Portillo’s, another iconic brand, Nick took an unconventional path to the CEO seat, a reminder that leadership journeys are rarely linear. Throughout our conversation, it was clear that his transition from marketing executive to CEO was rooted in a consistent focus on the guest experience and a deep commitment to team development.

One of the key takeaways from the interview was Nick’s emphasis on communication. He shared that, as CEO, every word carries greater weight—and misinterpretations can ripple quickly through a large organization. For aspiring leaders, this is an actionable reminder: communication isn’t just about talking clearly, it’s about ensuring your message is truly heard and understood.

Another major insight was Nick’s perspective on growth. While Giordano’s plans to expand carefully into key markets like Washington, D.C. and Mall of America, Nick stressed that growth must be steady and sustainable. Scaling too quickly can erode quality, which is a death sentence for a beloved brand. In a time when rapid expansion is often glorified, his measured approach serves as an important lesson: smart scaling beats fast scaling, especially when brand loyalty and quality are at stake.

Financial discipline was also front and center. Nick was candid about the challenges inflation and fluctuating tariffs pose to Giordano’s. Yet rather than compromising product quality to manage costs, the company leans into providing value—ensuring that even as prices rise, customers feel they are getting their money’s worth. Leaders across industries can take note: in uncertain economic times, protecting product integrity builds long-term trust.

Nick chats about his career from CMO to CEO and what’s still to come.

What struck me most about Nick, though, was his authentic commitment to servant leadership. When asked about his legacy, he didn’t mention personal accolades or bottom-line achievements. Instead, he spoke about creating an environment where team members could grow personally and professionally. For any executive, this mindset—prioritizing the development and well-being of your people—is not just admirable, it’s increasingly essential for building resilient organizations today.