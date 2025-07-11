Editor’s note: This is the third article in a fresh collaboration between QSR magazine and The CEO Series, an Emmy-winning original program that profiles a business leader and their respective business. Hosted by William Salvi, each episode provides a humanizing look into the CEO’s personal story, mindset and their business and industry. The CEO Series frequently brings in CEOs and companies within the restaurant industry, we hope the stories and insights shared are of value to all of you. The first episode, with former Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen, can be seen here. The second, with Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano’s, is here.

If you’ve been in the U.S. long enough, odds are you’ve sunk your teeth into a Potbelly sandwich. They’re everywhere—400-plus locations across 32 states—and they’re seriously delicious. In this episode of The CEO Series, we grabbed a bite with Potbelly CEO Bob Wright to dish on the secret sauce behind the brand’s rise. Below are some juicy takeaways, lightly edited for clarity (and to save you from the “ums”).

On Being a CEO

“I’ve had a lot of jobs in my career, and the best part about being a CEO is pulling all that experience together while still laser-focused on one goal.

One of my mentors once told me, ‘It’s lonely at the top.’ He wasn’t wrong—but he gave me smart advice: find other CEOs to connect with. I trust my leadership team. They’re the best in the business. But let’s be real—everyone’s looking at the CEO to lead, to steer the ship, to bring the vision.”

On His First Job (and the Domino’s Hustle)

“After freshman year of college, I wanted a job that paid a wage and tips. Tried to be a waiter for a month … epic fail. Walked into a Domino’s in Houston and asked if they were hiring.

The guy asked if I had blue pants. I said yes (I didn’t). He goes, ‘Cool, be here at 4.’ So I hit the mall, bought blue pants, showed up—and stayed at Domino’s for 12 years.

That job taught me: say yes to unexpected chances. You never know where it’ll lead.”

Potbelly’s Secret Sauce

“We’re perfectly placed in the fast-casual sweet spot. Think fresh-made sandwiches, toasted at 500 degrees, plus soups and salads made to order. And don’t even get me started on our cookies—our sugar cookie is elite.

I’ve been obsessed with this brand for 20 years. It’s got heritage and serious untapped potential.”

On Fast Casual Trends

“A lot of this started during the pandemic, but let’s be honest — fast casual is where the action is.

People still enjoy dining out, but the demand is shifting to better quality, more value, more flexibility. Fast casual is booming because it meets customers where they’re at—busy lives, high standards.”

On Lifelong Learning

“I’m hooked on biographies. Founders, presidents, changemakers — I learn the most by watching what others did. David McCullough’s Truman and 1776? Legendary.

Being told something is one thing, but watching someone’s story unfold? That sticks.”