Editor’s note: This is the furth article in a fresh collaboration between QSR magazine and The CEO Series, an Emmy-winning original program that profiles a business leader and their respective business. Hosted by William Salvi, each episode provides a humanizing look into the CEO’s personal story, mindset and their business and industry. The CEO Series frequently brings in CEOs and companies within the restaurant industry, we hope the stories and insights shared are of value to all of you. The first episode, with former Smashburger CEO Denise Nelsen, can be seen here. The second, with Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano’s, is here. And the third, with Potbelly CEO Bob Wright, is here.

Lou Malnati’s needs little introduction in Chicago. Legendary for its iconic deep-dish pizza, the growing family business has become a national ambassador for the city’s comfort food. Marc Malnati has guided the pizzeria from humble beginnings into a multistate, multimillion-dollar operation—all with a focus on quality, family, and Chicago pride.

Building a Deep Dish Empire

Marc Malnati inherited both the business and legacy at a young age. After succeeding his father in 1978, Marc transformed Lou Malnati’s from just two pizzerias into a powerhouse: over 70 restaurants in four states, staffed by 3,500 employees. The reach doesn’t stop there; Lou Malnati’s now ships more than two million frozen deep-dish pizzas across the country annually, making it the world’s largest shipper of frozen pizzas through its Tastes of Chicago e-commerce site.

Reflecting on his journey, Marc remembers the early days without his father, “As hard as it was to lose a dad, I also lost a mentor,” Marc shares. His proudest moment? Opening the first restaurant entirely under his watch: “When we opened the doors and saw people waiting outside and excited to come in, I felt like we really had a chance to have a business that could last.”

Inside the Kitchen: Crafting the Classic

Behind Lou Malnati’s famous pies is a philosophy of craft and tradition. Marc insists on pans seasoned by age and experience—“these things have some age on them … there’s some flavor on here still,” he quips. The famous dough (“Never eat raw dough? Never. It tastes good, doesn’t it?” he laughs) and a blend of parmesan and romano cheese topped the tomato sauce—a recipe kept in the family, with just a hint of secrecy.

And the process is about joy, not snobbery. “Have you ever had a bad pizza? No. Even bad pizza is great,” Marc states. For him, the best moments come when a child bites into a hot slice and “you see their eyes grow when they see the cheese stretch.”

Insights and Challenges

The restaurant world isn’t all gooey cheese and bubbling tomato sauce. Marc voices concern about rising inflation: “Are people really willing to spend double the money they are now on a pizza? As an owner, I always want to hold the price back. I want to create good value. But I’m scared about the inflation we’re facing in the world today.” Even so, Malnati’s continues to innovate, delivering pizza coast-to-coast and adapting to new industry challenges.

Family, Chicago, and the Future

Marc credits his father for both the product and the spirit behind the brand. “He was a great promoter, he gave us a great product, and he died way too young.” Staying true to Chicago—a city he loves for its friendliness and community.

His advice to budding business owners?

“Buckle down and have a team around you that can support you—that you can talk to. You can’t do it on your own. A good business really takes a village.”

Lou Malnati’s remains a staple, not just in Chicago, but nationwide. For Marc, success isn’t just about numbers, but about the perfect slice—a dish crafted with care, delivered with pride, and enjoyed by families together.

With family at the core, community at heart, and pizza that makes memories, Marc Malnati continues to shape one of Chicago’s most beloved legacies.