Nearly every QSR franchisor has the desire to attract the “holy grail” franchisee prospect: a MUMBO (multi-unit, multi-brand operator). These operators bring not only a wealth of experience and resources, but market knowledge that can drive immense growth. However, attracting and retaining this caliber of franchisee doesn’t come without a sophisticated brand strategy and layers of support.

As Chief Development Officer at Marco’s Pizza, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of a well-thought-out strategy on cultivating and sustaining multi-unit growth, with nearly half of our current franchise network comprised of multi-unit operators. We’ve developed a blueprint that has proven effective in securing the trust of MUMBOs, and the below are just a few key strategies that can help franchisors aiming to establish a MUMBO-worthy QSR brand.

Prioritize Franchisee Engagement and Empowerment

A strong, positive company culture that empowers franchisees can lead to better and stronger brand growth. MUMBOs come to expect transparency, collaboration, and empowerment. At Marco’s, we’ve created a franchisee-organized and lead organization called Marco’s Independent Franchisee Association (MIFA) to ensure franchisee feedback, ideas, concerns, etc. are heard and acted upon. Empowering franchisees in this manner fosters loyalty and a sense of ownership, which are critical for maintaining long-term partnerships with MUMBOs.

Build a World-Class Support System

A robust and sophisticated support system is a non-negotiable for attracting MUMBOs. These types of operators are not only looking for brands that have a strong brand presence, but also offer the tools and resources needed to scale efficiently. This includes leadership personnel, field support, technology tools to help identify territories for expansion, real estate, construction management, information related to financing, and more. The support system must encompass every aspect of the business from initial onboarding to ongoing operations.

Utilize the Power of Consistency

Consistency is crucial in the QSR industry where customers come to expect the same quality experience across all locations. For MUMBOs, this consistency becomes even more critical as they manage multiple locations, often across different states.

With an emphasis on operations, you need to make it easy for MUMBOs to execute a consistent customer experience across all units. This includes standardized training programs for team members, uniform operating procedures, and maintaining the same look and feel across locations. At Marco’s, we’ve implemented centralized marketing campaigns that reflect our core values and brand messaging to ensures a cohesive brand image that reaches and resonates with our target audiences; adding an extra layer of brand awareness support.

Maximize Operational Efficiency

Efficiency is a key driver of profitability, especially across multiple units. MUMBOs have mastered the art of optimizing operations and they expect that same level of efficiency from their franchisor partners.

Use data to streamline operations, from inventory management to staffing, in order to significantly enhance unit-level profitably. Data analytics can also be leveraged to understand customer preferences and behaviors, to then, in turn, effectively act on the findings.

It is critical to deliver the right tools and insights MUMBOs need to operate at peak efficiency to not only help improve their bottom line, but strengthen their commitment to your brand.

Let Innovation Reign Supreme

The QSR landscape is in a constant state of change. MUMBOs have a keen eye for brands that are innovative, forward-thinking, and willing to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behaviors.

Keeping an eye on industry trends and being willing to innovate ensures that your brand remains relevant and appealing. This could mean adopting new technologies, rolling out new prototypes, offering new products, or revamping the customer experience.

Attracting and retaining MUMBOs is no small feat, but with the right approach, it is attainable. With these strategies, franchisors can build a brand that attracts MUMBOs and helps ensure long-term success in the fast-changing QSR world.

Gerardo Flores is the Chief Development Officer at Marco’s Pizza.