FAT Brands—a restaurant group comprising 17 concepts acquired over multiple decades—isn’t afraid to strike a deal when the market is right.

But the M&A environment hasn’t been favorable lately, interest rates are high, and “the lending market is not in love with the restaurant industry right now,” according to chairman Andy Wiederhorn. Also, several concepts haven’t been performing well.

“I think that while there’s a lot for sale, you still have, I think, sellers with unrealistic expectations in terms of price, given the expensive rate environment and given the industry’s overall lackluster performance over the last 12 to 24 months, with the pressure on the consumer,” Wiederhorn says. “We all expect that won’t last forever and things will get better, but is that going to be by the first of the year? Is that going to be two years out? It’s hard to tell.”

That’s not to say some strategic opportunities haven’t popped up, even if the brand “may not be hitting the ball out of the park right now in terms of sales or profitability.”

Wiederhorn uses the example of FAT Brands’ most recent transactions—Smokey Bones and Nestlé Toll House Café—which were purchased specifically to be converted into Twin Peaks restaurants and Great American Cookie shops, respectively. In the first example, FAT Brands not only increased the expansion path for Twin Peaks, it also gained a brand in Smokey Bones with a growingly popular barbecue cuisine. As for Great American Cookies, additional shops means more production for the dough facility in Atlanta, which leads to higher EBITDA and a path to paying off debt. Wiederhorn calls this method getting “two or three bites of the apple, not one bite of the apple” when making an acquisition.

“You just got to be careful because you don’t know what you’re stepping into in terms of the broader economic environment and so I think that makes most buyers think more strategically than it’s not about just pure growth right now. It’s about, is it strategic in some way,” Wiederhorn says.

Although nothing is set in stone, the chairman says FAT Brands could seek another cookie concept to further increase capacity at its dough plant, which has been another priority for the restaurant group. The facility generated $10.3 million in Q2 sales and $3.8 million in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in a 37 percent margin. However, the building can do even more. It currently operates at just 45 percent capacity and sits on four acres while only using half an acre. According to Wiederhorn, with modest capital investment to expand mixing equipment, the manufacturing facility could nearly double production capacity.

FAT Brands has used multiple levers to increase production. In addition to buying Nestlé Toll House Café, the company began selling cookies inside shops across its large portfolio. And more recently, FAT Brands partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to turn Great American Cookies into a virtual brand. The two announced that Chuck E. Cheese will begin using Great American Cookies’ menu in 400 stores nationwide. FAT Brands is also testing a retail program similar to an “Easy Bake Oven” where interested parties bake cookies daily in small ovens to sell fresh inside their restaurants or grocery stores.

“We want to make more cookies and make more cookie dough, make more pretzel mix or other dry mix. I want to use that facility to its fullest ability…So we can always add another building and cut a hole in the wall and have more room. It’s just a great business. We like it.”

Alongside M&A and the dough facility, FAT Brands’ third growth pillar is organic growth.

FAT Brands has a pipeline of roughly 1,000 locations that franchisees have already paid for and committed to open over the next five to seven years. This year alone, the restaurant group has signed 120 new development agreements. Once operational, these new units are expected to add $50 million to $60 million in incremental earnings, and that’s without the capital cost associated with acquiring another brand, Wiederhorn said during FAT Brands Q2 earnings call.

The company is on track to open 100 new locations in 2025, led by Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Marble Slab Creamery, and Great American Cookies.

Fatburger returned to Florida two years ago after a 20-year absence and plans to open 50 locations over the next decade-plus. Another franchisee is targeting 100 locations in Texas across Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and Johnny Rockets over the next five years.

The store expansion comes amid sales declines across the company. Total revenue dipped 3.4 percent to $146.8 million in Q2 compared to $152 million last year. Systemwide sales declined 3.7 percent and same-store sales decreased 3.9 percent.

Although sales have dropped to due sluggish consumer sentiment, Wiederhorn says franchisees have remained steadfast in expanding domestically despite “a little bit of dragging their feet, maybe not quite as fast as you would expect to see some of them get open.”

Across the world, there’s been a “significant uptick” in international franchise sales, which FAT Brands usually sees every time the U.S. economy has a downturn. The global restaurant portfolio spans approximately 2,300 locations across 49 states and 35 countries.

“Oftentimes when you see the consumer wobble and some franchisees are on the edge, you might see your poor performing stores close,” Wiederhorn says. “Those don’t really move the needle much because they’re already not performing much. There’s always turnover anyway—leases expire, things like that. We’re not seeing anything out of the ordinary, but we’d like to see with this huge 1,000-store pipeline, more than 100 stores a year open so we can really try to get ahead of closures and not just tread water.”