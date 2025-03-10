In a move that’s turning up the heat in more ways than one, Firehouse Subs has partnered with “Hot Ones” for the first time to bring spice-loving customers a new lineup of sandwiches and the debut of Last Dab Dill Pickles.

The two sides collaborated to launch two new creations: the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder for those familiar with the Scoville scale, and the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder for those who crave flavor without the fire. The Last Dab Dill Pickles are kosher dill pickles marinated in the Last Dab Reaper Edition Hot Sauce from “Hot Ones,” marking the first time this hot sauce has been used in a menu collaboration.

The partnership will be backed by a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring national TV spots, social media content, and a special appearance by “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans and Jersey City firefighter Carlos David Drouet.

QSR magazine caught up with Firehouse Subs CMO, Dena vonWerssowetz to learn more about the collaboration, the inspiration behind the new subs, and what fans can expect from this spicy rollout.

Can you walk us through the creation process for the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder subs? How were the flavors developed?

To celebrate our new partnership with Hot Ones and create an unforgettable experience, we wanted to put a special and flavorful twist on our fan-favorite Hook & Ladder. Our guests have always craved big, bold flavors—just look at the excitement around the return of our Hot Sauce Bar! With that in mind, we crafted the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder (10 on the heat scale) and the milder Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder (2 on the heat scale). These new creations deliver something for everyone, whether you’re ready to turn up the heat or looking for mild spice with big flavor.

The Last Dab™ Dill Pickles are making their debut in this collaboration. What was it like infusing the iconic Last Dab™ Reaper Edition Hot Sauce into pickles for the first time?

We’re beyond excited to be the first brand to feature Hot Ones’ legendary Last Dab™ Reaper Edition Hot Sauce in a new menu item. At Firehouse Subs, we’re known for our complimentary kosher dill pickles, so it made sense to team up with Hot Ones to create the first-ever Last Dab™ Dill Pickle. Marinated in the Carolina Reaper-based hot sauce, these pickles bring serious heat and perfectly complement the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder. For heat enthusiasts who order the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder, we’ve even made it possible to swap your complimentary side pickle with the Last Dab™ Dill Pickle for those who want to really test their taste buds. It’s an exclusive, one-of-a-kind creation—only at Firehouse Subs.

For those who may be intimidated by the heat, how would you describe the spice levels of these new subs? Are there cooling elements to balance the heat?

What’s great about this collaboration is that there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a spice lover or more conservative with heat, you’ll find what you’re looking for. The Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder features bold flavors and textures with crunchy garlic chips and Hot Ones’ The Classic™ Garlic Fresno Hot Sauce, delivering a big flavor with a mild spice level. On the other hand, the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder has a nice heat balance—spicy, but with a combination of smoked turkey, honey ham, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli mustard, and our Firehouse Hero Sauce to complement the Last Dab™ Dill Pickle. And of course, guests can always cool down with our Cherry Limeade, which has been a fan-favorite for years.

Sean Evans and firefighter Carlos David Drouet are part of the marketing campaign. What was it like bringing these two personalities together for this launch?

We really wanted to create a campaign that felt authentic to our brand’s firefighter founded heritage, while also celebrating the unique dynamic this partnership brings. Jersey City firefighter Carlos David Drouet is a big part of our brand (this is the third time we have worked with him!) and having him team up with Sean Evans was so much fun. Carlos, who will be the first to tell you he’s not a huge fan of spice, really enjoyed the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder, while Sean Evans is a spice enthusiast and loved the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder. That contrast was the perfect way to showcase how these subs appeal to everyone, no matter your heat preference.

Can you share any teasers or details about what fans can expect to see from the marketing side of the campaign?

Once the subs are available in restaurants starting Monday, March 10, you’ll be able to catch some fun pre-roll video content featuring Carlos and Sean on the Hot Ones episode airing Thursday, March 13. They’ll be putting their taste buds to the test with our two new subs, and trust me—it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch!

Hot Ones is known for its signature sauce lineup and the Scoville scale challenge. How did you decide which Hot Ones sauces to incorporate into these new menu items?

Our culinary team worked closely with Hot Ones to test and taste a variety of sauces to ensure they complemented the two new subs. For the milder Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder, we went with Hot Ones’ The Classic™ Garlic Fresno Hot Sauce—it’s got that perfect garlicky kick with big flavor. For the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder, we knew we needed something with a serious punch, so we went all-in on the Last Dab™ Reaper Edition Hot Sauce. It was also important for us to deliver a great sandwich experience – not just high heat. We want people to enjoy their whole sandwich, but if we put the Last Dab name on it, it had to deliver what that heat-seeking guest expects. We didn’t want to let down our guests and Hot Ones fans with this innovation.

Is this partnership just a limited-time offering, or is there potential for more Hot Ones-inspired items at Firehouse Subs in the future?

The Hot Ones team and First We Feast have been amazing partners to work with. When we came together to discuss a partnership, we realized we had a lot of the same views on hot sauces and culinary experiences. Both brands also have an inspiring origin story built on partnership and a passion to make something unique in this world. I’m a huge fan of what they’ve accomplished. Who knows, maybe this launch is just beginning!

Firehouse Subs has a reputation for bold flavors. How do these new spicy offerings fit into your overall menu strategy and appeal to your existing customer base?

Hot sauce has always been a core part of the Firehouse Subs experience. Since the first Firehouse Subs opened in Jacksonville, Florida over 30 years ago, we’ve offered our complimentary Hot Sauce Bar (outside of a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic), featuring 13 sauces ranging from mild to extra hot. This allows our guests to customize their subs and personalize the heat level to their liking. The new subs featuring Hot Ones sauces are a natural extension of our flavor strategy. As the hot sauce trend continues to grow, we’re excited to lead the charge with these two new subs, and I’m confident our customers will go wild for them.

For fans eager to try these subs, when and where will they be available, and are there any exclusive offers or challenges planned to celebrate the launch?

The Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder are available at all Firehouse Subs restaurants across the U.S. and Canada right now! But they’re only available for a limited time, so fans should act fast to get their hands on these bold new creations. We plan to keep the celebration going, so stay tuned for more!