Mariana Marques’ hospitality journey began in London, where she worked in various hotel and restaurant positions. She joined OpenTable as a promotions strategies coordinator and worked closely with special offers and restaurant sign-ups. After eight years in the U.K., she relocated to her home country of Brazil to work for the popular cosmetic company Avon, managing and mentoring a team of over 15 women.

She moved to Canada and transitioned back into the quick-service segment in 2017 with a role at Tim Hortons, where she oversaw the brand’s largest region with 1,000 units across four provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba).

Marques swapped countries yet again in 2022 when she accepted an opportunity to oversee operations at Firehouse Subs in the U.S., collaborating with franchisees and cross-functional teams to drive growth for the newest RBI acquisition. She also serves on the Women of Firehouse Steering Committee—an internal organization dedicated to nurturing emerging female leaders and an inclusive culture.

Mariana Marques, senior director of operations excellence at Firehouse Subs

Throughout her career, Marques has met women from all walks of life who played a pivotal role in shaping her commitment to advocating for women in the workplace. As she relocated from country to country, she juggled her career while trying to mentor others and build a family. In an exclusive interview with QSR magazine, she shares pieces of her journey.

You started your hospitality career in London. How did that lay the groundwork for your journey?

London is where I fell in love with the industry. The city is so diverse, and the food and beverage industry is 24/7, catering to both Londoners and tourists. I learned the importance of adaptability and started to understand myself and the leader I wanted to be. I had the opportunity to work in various roles, from a barista at the National Theatre to a deputy manager at a journalist club and guest services at Marriott. These experiences taught me that a good leader can make or break your business, and the importance of understanding people’s individuality to bring out the best in them. Fast forward to today at Firehouse Subs, we still reinforce the same values of leadership and culture, whether driving initiatives at headquarters or a restaurant level. The food and beverage industry is all about people!

What impacted you the most during your time in Brazil?

In Brazil, working for Avon and managing a large group of women in the cosmetics industry had a profound impact on me. Visiting the Brazilian slums and running market campaigns every 20 days, I witnessed the resilience and determination of women striving to improve their lives despite the rough reality they lived in. One story that stands out is meeting a single mother with two young kids, who despite facing continuous challenges at home, managed to exceed her sales targets and become one of the best in the region while providing for her family. The stories she shared made me realize how strong she was. It was truly inspiring! This was just one of many experiences that opened my eyes to the potential and strength of women when given the right opportunities and support. The lessons I carry with me today are the importance of empowerment, mentorship, and creating opportunities for women to succeed. Sometimes it takes just one word of encouragement or one person believing in you to make a difference.

You’ve had to relocate a lot in your career. How did you manage all of that with a family?

Relocating to Canada with my family with no job, friends, or support system was difficult. However, it immediately taught me the importance of building a network. These new people in my life helped me balance the feelings of loneliness and helped me settle into my new life. It can be hard to navigate new beginnings while striving to advance in my career. I learned to never shut down and maintain transparent communication, not only with your family but also with your friends and work colleagues.

I prioritized creating a bubble of support for my children, ensuring they were well cared for first so I could focus on my professional responsibilities. On the other hand, I feel like each relocation brought my family even closer, advanced my career, and made me stronger, teaching me the importance of staying connected with others.

Canada opened the door to the most incredible opportunity for me, Restaurant Brands International. I have been with them for over seven years and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

What are you proud of in your career with Restaurant Brands International?

At Tim Hortons, my proudest accomplishment was overseeing an area with the most QSRs per square mile in the world and significantly improving business performance and guest satisfaction. I built long-term relationships with franchisees, always putting myself in their shoes and working together to drive results for the business.

At Firehouse Subs, I take pride in leading six key departments that drive operational excellence and innovation. We support important initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and franchisee profitability. What I love most about my role is the opportunity to collaborate with all departments. Every project, big or small, involves our touch, and that is pretty exciting!

You’re heavily involved in the Women of Firehouse movement. Does it remind you of the work you did in Brazil?

Firstly, I work with some incredible women who are passionate about this cause. I support the Women of Firehouse movement by serving on the Steering Committee, mentoring emerging female leaders, and advocating for policies that promote work-life balance and professional development. This movement helps women in the company by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and a platform to voice their challenges and successes. It does remind me of my work in Brazil, where empowering women and providing them with the tools and support to succeed was a central focus. It’s all about showing women that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

What inspires you today?

I am inspired by how far I’ve come and the impact I can have as a leader. I love being able to touch people’s lives, whether it’s through mentoring, supporting my team, or driving initiatives that make a difference. Seeing others grow and succeed because of the opportunities and support I’ve provided is incredibly rewarding. It’s the small wins, the moments of growth, and the stories of overcoming challenges that keep me motivated and passionate about what I do.

What lessons have you learned in life about being an immigrant, a mother, and a career woman traveling from country to country?

I’ve learned that I navigate challenges best by recognizing that the obstacles I face are there to help me grow and shape who I am today. Embracing challenges as stepping stones in my development has been crucial. Every relocation has contributed to my career growth and success, despite the inherent difficulties. In all my relocations, my family and I had to adapt to new cultures, cities, and different workflows. Once you settle and embrace the new environment, it becomes something you learn to love and miss when you leave. Embracing difficulties and adversities is a skill I navigate very well, and it has been essential for the senior positions I’ve held.

What advice do you have for others in the industry?

Embrace change and seek out growth opportunities, even when they seem daunting. Build a strong network of mentors and supporters, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed. Prioritize the well-being of yourself and your family. Remember that it’s possible to achieve a fulfilling career while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Believe in yourself and your abilities, and never underestimate the power of resilience and determination. You can do it!