Calling Tim Hortons “Canada’s most-loved brand,” as Restaurant Brands International CEO Josh Kobza referenced last quarter, is hardly hyperbole. It topped Angus Reid’s Tracking and also scored best as “value for money” in a Ipsos Brand Health study. One in eight Canadians visit the app each month and the chain plans to have a store for every 10,000 Canadians (the population is roughly 41 million). For perspective, there’s about a McDonald’s per every 25,000 people in the U.S.

The brand previously touted 80 percent of Canadians make a trip to Tim Hortons monthly. That’s the same percentage of Americans who reportedly go to McDonald’s each year.

All said, though, Tim Hortons had work to do in recent calendars to return to a consistent performer that lived up to its equity. That process unfolded under Axel Schwan, who was elevated from Global CMO to president of Canada and U.S. in October 2019.

Tim Hortons, which accounts for about 43 percent of RBI’s business—Popeyes, Burger King, and Firehouse Subs included—saw its Canadian same-store sales accelerate 3.6 percent in Q2 on top of 4.9 percent from a year ago (two-year stack of 8.5 percent). Overall comps lifted 3.4 percent against Q2 2024’s 4.6 percent.

Growth spread between check and traffic as every daypart reported positive. Namely, morning sales grew 5 percent. Kobza credited a “well-executed marketing calendar” featuring Tim Hortons’ Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast Box, Filled Timbits, and summer cold beverages.

The former arrived in April within a new platform supported by Ryan Reynolds featuring 100 percent Canadian, farm-certified eggs. Leaning into a “uniquely Canadian” voice at breakfast, Kobza said, Tim Hortons was able to drive more than 10 percent growth in A.M. food sales.

Filled Timbits were a nostalgic play, coming back after five years, with flavors like blueberry cheesecake and strawberry.

Beverage sales also lifted 4 percent in Q2, year-over-year, thanks to cold and espresso-based options. The summer lineup ignited with Quencher flavors such as pineapple, dragonfruit, and the launch of frozen choices. Additionally, Tim Hortons unveiled improved iced lattes, which, Kobza said, fueled record high espresso incidents. New espresso machines are slated to roll out later in 2025 as well.

But going back to the operational and larger shift, Tim Hortons worked toward a few metrics in recent years. One was speed of service, which improved in Q2, the company said, across every daypart. The company estimated one second of improvement leads to roughly $30,000 (Canadian currency) of incremental annual sales per restaurant. Guest satisfaction hiked more than 4 points over last year in response and reached its highest level, Kobza said, since Tim Hortons started tracking in 2018. Another target has been to widen the company’s presence in the P.M. daypart.

That point was the focus of restaurant leadership symposiums in May and June that brought together more than 3,700 leaders “under the theme of winning in the P.M.,” Kobza said.

Tim Hortons has a lot of international growth ahead, including in China (pictured).

“The alignment achieved coming out of these events translated to improved execution, including through the launch of our latest P.M. food menu innovation, the Supreme Stack sandwich,” he noted.

RBI Chairman Patrick Doyle said the story of Q2 was “pretty straightforward” overall for the company. Tim Hortons might be the clearest example, however. Franchisees are locally involved operators (RBI is in the process of trying to put Burger King stores in the hands of “smaller” franchisees). “The kind of consistency we’re seeing from Tims and across many of our international markets comes from doing the basics really well,” Doyle said. “It’s built on a foundation of strong local leadership, brand trust, disciplined operations, and relevant marketing. At the end of the day, it all comes down to great teams putting in the hard work to run great restaurants.”

Doyle added Tim Hortons “saw the turning point” a few years ago in Canada. It had the same brand positivity noted today, but it was sliding on speed, execution, and sentiment. An Angus Reid Institute poll in 2018 noted one in three Tims Hortons’ customers said their opinion of the company had worsened.

A Canadian Tim Hortons turnaround was a major focus in 2020 for RBI. It covered everything from tech to loyalty to improving the texture and quality of bacon and bread carriers for breakfast sandwiches. Mainly, there was a renewed emphasis on quality over a torrent of LTOs.

That year, then-CEO Jose Cil (now with Panera Brands), said he was spending “more than half of his days” focused on the effort. Brewing technology was decades old. Drive-thrus were dated. Food wasn’t selling. Annual comps in fiscal 2019 fell 1.3 percent in Canada. So, the brand turned to three prongs: quality of core values; growth innovation; and modernization.

RBI began to introduce fresh brewers and water filtration systems at each Canadian store. And after data showed drive-thru growth outpaced the front counter, Tim Hortons started (as part of a broader initiative) to install outdoor digital menuboards via an investment of $100 million, in Canadian dollars, from the chain’s ad fund. They were designed to integrate loyalty programs and allow for customized menu items to be displayed based on guests’ favorite purchases and redemption history. That quickly started piloting in Canada with the Tim Rewards program. New assets and store models arrived, too. Much more here on what began to change.

What’s key to note now, though, Kobza said, is Q2 “marked a clear return to the consistent performance we’ve come to expect from the Tims brand.” The chain has reported 17 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales since flipping focus. “I think that’s because we’re doing all the fundamentals right,” Kobza said.

On an aside, Doyle hopes it’s a path Burger King will ultimately mirror in the U.S. as part of its ongoing “Reclaim the Flame” effort. “We’re working toward that same kind of turning point at Burger King U.S.,” Doyle said. “It can be a tough, unglamorous lift, but the operators, restaurant managers and team members doing that work are the heroes of a turnaround, and they’re the ones helping to move the entire system forward.”

Kobza said in Q2 there’s been sequential improvement in consumer confidence numbers for Tim Hortons alongside operational fixes. And it continued into Q3 without any real indication of a let-up.

The brand is also on track to return to positive growth in Canada this year. RBI’s view, directionally, is if there’s 1 percent population growth, then the company should be adding more Tims (to keep up with the store every 10,000 people concept). It’s looking to join new commercial complexes and grow with developing areas, like Toronto and west.

RBI has an in-house team that stays close to landlords and developers. “And so, we’re making sure that we’re a part of those conversations, and we’re growing Tims as kind of the footprint and the population of Canada grows. And I think it helps as well. The returns are great. This is one of the best businesses in the QSR space in the entire world,” Kobza said.

Tim Hortons posted net restaurant growth of 0.3 percent in Q2 to reach 4,521 North America restaurants. It had 4,507 this time a year ago.

Overall, Tim Hortons closed 2024 with 6,043 units, including 653 in the U.S., 815 in China, and 3,886 in Canada. There are also 139 in Mexico, 170 in Saudi Arabia, and 85 in the UAE, as well as some smaller bases around the global, such as 77 in the U.K. and 38 in India.

In North America, the company posted systemwide sales of $7.5 billion and revenue of $4 billion.

And on Kozba’s note of returns, Tim Hortons’ average home market (Canada) franchisee profitability in 2024 was more than $305,000 (Canadian), up from $280,000 in 2023, and $220,000 in 2022.

The company sees runway beyond Canadian development, too. There are, as noted, 4,500 or so North America stores. Tim Hortons’ largest competitor, Starbucks, boasts 18,500.

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, there are about 400 versus 4,900 and, in Asia, Tim Hortons at 1,000 is looking up at 15,400.

In the last five years, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs have grown from about 13 to 54 percent international net new units. Tim Hortons was at just 8 percent in 2019. The brand scaled from 150 restaurants to 1,504 in a seven-year stretch starting in 2017, reaching 20 markets and mixing into a market size of $105 billion, the company said. Tims China opened its first store in February 2019.

International systemwide sales

China: $201 million

Middle East: $144 million

U.K.: $129 million

Mexico: $87 million

Philippines: $16 million

Speed has been a main focus of the brand.

The U.S. conversation

Tim Hortons’ growth stateside has been a mounting part of the brand’s story. Katerina Glyptis, a nine-year Burger King vet, was named president of the U.S. division in June 2023 and, by the end of the year, the segment had reached its largest number of domestic openings in more than five years.

Tim Hortons arrived in the U.S. in 1984 in Tonawanda, New York, at the northern edge of Erie County. The goal originally was to establish the brand in markets where Canadians could make cross-border coffee runs. Or, in another, simpler sense, open Tim Hortons where the pull to Canada was clear.

According to its recent FDD, Tim Hortons’ U.S. ambitions could ramp up soon. It retracted by one location in 2022 before adding six in 2023. This past year, it lifted by 21 net.

That mostly was due to a refranchising move. Tim Hortons entered the calendar with zero company-owned stores. Twenty-three of its 21 openings last year came on the corporate side (it trimmed by two franchises).

It brought the chain’s U.S. fleet to 23 company-owned restaurants and 640 franchised. The latter rose by six in 2023 and declined by one in 2022, taking it from 647 at the start of 2022 to the 640 it entered 2025 with.

And as you can see, growth remains centralized to markets with tentacles to Canada.

This past year comprised of 33 total outlets openings, seven that were not renewed, 23 reacquired by the company, and five that ceased operations for other reasons.

The company-run path isn’t expected to continue. Tim Hortons on its FDD projected 50 new franchised outlets in 2025 and zero company. Of those 50 (not inclusive of potential closures or other movement), which would, naturally, mark a major step-up for the brand, 18 are slated for New York—a market home to Kelton Enterprises and Kelton Group, an enterprise run by David Beaton and his wife, Allanna. After expanding to 47 units following the purchase of 10 earlier in 2024, they became Tim Hortons’ largest New York franchisee, pushing AUVs of about $1.7 million across existing units.

The brand’s overall U.S. AUV was $1.188 million in 2024, according to the QSR 50. Systemwide sales were $766 million.

Like its larger turnaround, Tim Hortons’ U.S. push rooted with a “new model” that counted nine shops in its 2024 financial reporting. The first opened in 2020 and the most recent last year.

The highest average monthly gross sales among the group were $134,467 and the lowest $68,321. Four were at the average or above.

This chart below shows the average and median same standard shop gross sales from 2023–2024 and for all 2024 shops that reported comparable sales for the same day of 2023 and 2024 and were open as of December 31, 2024. It’s a pool of 568 locations.

The standard locations range from 1,000 to 2,3000 square feet, including a seating area and potential for a drive-thru. It can be standalone, in-line, or within another facility, like a C-store. Some operated within retail centers and non-traditional venues. In select cases, a standard Tim Hortons can also be a drive-thru-only restaurant with a pickup and walkup window and abbreviated menu. The “non-standard” shops are generally self-service carts that are modular and can be modified by location.

“New model” refers to what Tim Hortons calls the “Welcome Image.” In 2021, the brand introduced two new prototypes—a 900-square-foot drive-thru-only model and a 1,600-square-foot restaurant with 24 seats. The typical freestanding shops are roughly 2,000–2,300 square feet. The design runs a lower CapEx and focuses on better payback for operators. More here.

The total investment needed to begin a Tim Hortons standard shop under a franchise agreement runs $243,000–$2.177.5 million, including $100,000–$470,000 paid to the franchisor. Non-standard stretches $131,000–$422,700; co-branded $695,500–$1.914.4 million ($135,300–$266,100 for a renovation).

The investment to open a store under an operator agreement is $60,150–$217,500, including $5,000–$45,000 paid to the company.