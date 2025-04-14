Restaurant technology is a cycle. If you trail back pre-COVID, the industry was (rightfully) accused of lagging retail peers on adoption. It was a sector built on gut calls and intimate, personal knowledge of the customer. Another reality was many innovations launched during the pandemic weren’t inventions as much as sped-up reactions. The timeline was compressed on changes guests were already asking for. And that’s held into the future.

However, one of the other fallouts from this fire hose stretch of tech was brands rushed to turn on every switch they could to locate customers, resulting in fragmented tech stacks and solutions that often didn’t speak to one another. There was also a question of profitability beyond expanded reach. So the evolution has looked something like this: innovation to optimization to efficiency.

Where we are today, as Qu put it in its most recent State of Digital report, is a drive toward holistic, integrated tech.

There were six main trends identified from the survey—the company’s sixth yearly edition.

Shift from third- to first-party ordering

Consolidating tech systems to unlock efficiency and prepare for AI

Data-driven personalization to boost engage engagement

Kiosks continuing to ease labor strains

Smart kitchens to drive accuracy and productivity

Digital sales leveling off and brands shifting focus to profitability

On the first, it’s unsurprising given the increasing access to tools and capabilities to offer delivery and ordering through owned channels. Forty percent of brands said first-party digital ordering will drive the highest revenue growth in 2025.

Ordering channels prioritized for growth

First-party ordering: 40 percent

Catering: 24 percent

On-premises ordering: 14 percent

Drive-thru: 11 percent

Third-party ordering: 7 percent

Kiosk: 4 percent

Quick-serves and fast casuals ranked first-party online ordering as the top revenue growth opportunity. Following, quick service chains prioritized drive-thru and third-party ordering. For fast casuals, it was catering and on-premises ordering expansion.

As suggested, before some of the flashier tech solutions become true options, restaurants are working to consolidate systems and develop a foundation for scale.

“In the rush to ‘go digital,’ many brands built their tech stacks like a Jenga tower—unstable, ready to topple and blocking innovation,” Qu CEO Amir Hudda said in a statement. “With digital sales growth now stabilizing, restaurants must focus on dismantling these disconnected, legacy systems and adopting more modern, flexible approaches. The next phase of growth lies in using unified data to create more value for guests, improve staff efficiencies and drive lasting profitability.”

Here were the tech strategies driving operational efficiencies in 2025

Tech stack/systems consolidation: 64 percent

Improved online ordering strategies: 58 percent

Data orchestrations and analytics: 55 percent

Kiosks: 36 percent

Mobile order/pay (line busting): 31 percent

Kitchen fulfillment systems: 20 percent

AI-enabled ordering in drive-thru: 13 percent

AI-enabled phone ordering: 12 percent

AI-driven camera vision: 10 percent

Robotics: 5 percent

By segment, unifying systems appeared the clear opening step.

Top three priorities

Quick service

Tech stack and systems consolidation Data orchestration and analytics Kiosks

Fast casual

Tech stack and systems consolidation Improved online ordering strategies Data orchestration and analytics

Additionally, 87 percent of brands said unifying payments was important as they seek cost costings and a single view of the guest.

Importance of unified payments

Extremely important: 48 percent

Somewhat important: 39 percent

Not so important: 13 percent

What Qu’s report also uncovered was the continuation of what it called last year “loyalty 3.0.” This stemmed from the finding 80 percent of brands felt loyalty wasn’t working for them. They wanted to invest in strategies like experience engagement (45 percent), frictionless sign-up (39 percent), guest payment variety (28 percent), redemption innovation (27 percent), automated recognition (22 percent), and a new loyalty provider (17 percent).

More broadly, the path had to change from sign up and digital punch cards to earning customer favoritism through personalized, data-driven interactions capable of providing value at every touchpoint.

The vision is loyalty without unified data can’t reach guests the way restaurants need it to. This trend toward owning the guest relationship showed continuously in yearly reports. CDP and data investments, up 11 percent, were poised in Qu’s study to outpace loyalty investments, which were down 8 percent, year-over-year. Data platforms, it said, take on new importance “as loyalty has lost its way” with a focus on the few, but “data can be its savior when the two are paired together.” The end goal being to make the digital channel conform to overall brand standards, improve the guest relationship and guest lifetime value. Thirty-four percent of operators in the survey said they plan to invest in data platforms and strategies this year.

“When brands unify their data, they can create more relevant and personalized experiences that keep guests coming back. Without real-time, connected data, loyalty programs are bound to fall short.” Hudda said.

Top technology investment areas

Loyalty and marketing: 39 percent

Mobile app: 39 percent

CDP/data lakes: 34 percent

Point of sale: 32 percent

Online ordering: 29 percent

Back-of-house systems: 23 percent

Kiosks: 20 percent

Digital menuboards: 20 percent

Category breakdown

Quick service

Point of sale: 15 percent

Mobile app: 12 percent

Back of house systems: 10 percent

Online ordering: 10 percent

CDP: 9 percent

Marketing/loyalty solutions: 7 percent

Kiosks: 6 percent

Unified commerce platform: 6 percent

LMS: 2 percent

Digital menuboard: 2 percent

Fast casual

Marketing/loyalty solutions: 15 percent

Mobile app: 13 percent

CDP: 12 percent

Online ordering: 10 percent

Point of sale: 9 percent

Digital menuboard: 8 percent

Back of house systems: 7 percent

Kiosks: 7 percent

LMS: 5 percent

Unified commerce platform: 5 percent

Investments in CDPs and CRMs rose in this year’s report. A clear indicator, Qu said, of restaurants’ efforts now to go from launching loyalty to focusing on its effectiveness. Loyalty for the sake of loyalty can be a loss leader if not combined with data-driven strategies that improve customer acquisition and capture a larger pool of guests, it said.

Tactics to better understand the guest

Loyalty programs: 77 percent

CRM: 52 percent

CDP: 45 percent

Marketing automation strategies: 36 percent

Acquire new marketing strategies: 29 percent

Offer management: 28 percent

Tokenize payments data: 24 percent

Curate and centralize data into one system: 12 percent

Shifting to the topic of kiosks, 62 percent of brands said they embrace them to help alleviate labor challenges and drive operational efficiencies. In 2023, 43 percent of brands said they planned to add them.

Now?

Do you plan to use kiosks in 2025?

Not using: 38 percent

Currently uses: 35 percent

Piloting: 20 percent

Launching: 7 percent

Naturally, kiosk growth was more pronounced in quick service than fast casual (80 to 52 percent implementation). Overall, quick-serves in the report leaned toward kiosk-driven solutions as a digital strategy while fast casuals raced toward direct guest relationship management options.

Do you plan to use kiosks in 2025?

Not using

Quick service: 19 percent

Fast casual: 42 percent

Launching in 2025

Quick service: 6 percent

Fast casual: 7 percent

Piloting in 2025

Quick service: 26 percent

Fast casual: 18 percent

Use them today

Quick service: 48 percent

Fast casual: 27 percent

Despite hastening deployment, there remain hesitations on outcomes and ROI for kiosks. The future, Qu said, will require a more intentional focus on revenue generation with strong promise for higher average order volumes than other channels (due to upsell potential).

In order, the biggest barriers were cost, operations disruption, brand alignment, time and resources, and integration.

As far as where the tech timeline heads from here, the report identified kitchens as an area overdue for modernization. Can restaurants address inefficiencies that impact guest experience?

Nearly 70 percent of enterprise restaurants in the survey said order accuracy was their biggest efficiency challenge (speed of service, staff productivity, food waste, and read times accuracy followed). That number was up from 64 percent last year.

The biggest digital Achilles’ heel—order accuracy.

Biggest challenges with digital ordering

Order accuracy: 48 percent

Ordering throttling/turning off systems: 34 percent

Food quality when delivered: 34 percent

Understanding data around order failures: 28 percent

Menus not syncing across technologies: 28 percent

Difficulty 86-ing items: 25 percent

Customer details not shared with restaurants: 24 percent

Integration with loyalty: 20 percent

Integration with point of sale: 20 percent

Balancing order volume on/off premises: 20 percent

Innovating for the future, as shared earlier, is coming from a different point of urgency. Digital growth has stabilized. The three year-view shows steady, yet modest expansion, with a 4 percent increase since 2022. Incremental gains and a stable ordering mix, Qu said, means restaurants can focus on owning the direct guest relationship and improving unit-level economics.

It also signals a shift from chasing volume to refining operations.

Fast casual brands proved to be stronger digital adopters, with one in 10 reporting 50 percent-plus digital sales mix. Fifty-seven percent of fast casuals and 23 percent of quick-serves boasted 26 percent and above digital sales.

Percent of sales from digital channels

Less than 26 percent

Quick service: 23 percent

Fast casual: 59 percent

11–25 percent

Quick service: 52 percent

Fast casual: 29 percent

0–10 percent