After more than 20 years with McDonald’s, Erin Kaylor thought she was ready to slow down. She retired in 2017 with plans to travel and enjoy a well-earned break. But nine months later, she was back in the game as CFO and assistant general manager of a local country club. Two years later, in 2019, she tried to retire again. By 2023, she returned to hospitality for good.

“After taking up every hobby possible and getting nowhere, I hopped back into the workforce,” Kaylor says. “I joined Biggby Coffee as CFO, and it felt so natural—it feels like I’ve been here forever. That’s because of our clear focus on elevating not just ourselves, but the businesses of anyone who has invested in our brand.”

What started in her late 20s with the Golden Arches had become a career-long commitment to helping others succeed in business. Today, as president of Biggby Coffee, Kaylor brings that same energy and expertise to a brand on the rise, blending operational excellence with a culture rooted in community.

“The beauty of franchising is that you’re not only focused on your business, but you’re focused on all of these other small businesses, and we’re all working toward a common purpose,” she says. “We maintain active involvement with our franchise owners and encourage them to make an impact in their communities.”

After taking the helm of the 430-unit coffee chain in April, Kaylor prioritized meeting franchisees, understanding their needs, and identifying resources to strengthen their businesses.

“I try to lead with empathy. Franchisees face struggles within their small organizations every day, and having someone who understands those challenges makes the brand stronger,” Kaylor says. “On one hand, you have to ensure consistency for customers, but you also have to listen to what franchisees need to make that happen.”

While Biggby Coffee is a 30-year-old brand, on track to close out 2025 with about 470 locations across 13 states, Kaylor says it still operates like a scrappy company on the verge of rapid growth. She is focused on resolving inconsistencies across the system and ensuring a unified value message for customers. Investments in technology, such as app enhancements, and strengthening the labor force are central to elevating support for franchisees’ growth and profitability.

“It’s important to me to not only make sure the franchisor is financially healthy, but also to ensure we’re focused on helping our franchisees be as profitable as they can be,” Kaylor says. “That means helping them control costs and grow sales. I’m feeling optimistic about our sales growth right now, but my eyes are on the future success of every small business under our umbrella.”

As Biggby Coffee expands its footprint across the Midwest and Southeast, the brand is also pushing the envelope on consumer trends, flavor innovation, and beverage evolution. Recent moves include tapping into the alternative energy category with menu partnerships featuring Red Bull.

At the same time, Kaylor is doubling down on one of Biggby’s defining commitments: sustainable coffee sourcing. The brand works directly with small producers to ensure they’re paid fair wages while growing coffee in environmentally responsible ways. Biggby’s founders frequently travel the world to build these relationships and source coffee directly from farmers.

“The reality about coffee is that demand has outpaced supply, and eventually, costs will be devastating to the industry if we don’t take the right environmental precautions,” Kaylor says. “We’re making sure the money goes to the farmer and that they can continue growing sustainably as we move forward and grow as a company. That’s one of the things I love most about Biggby.”

Looking back on her career—from McDonald’s to Biggby Coffee—Kaylor says her greatest joy has been coaching, developing, and mentoring others, from corporate team members to the small-business owners running Biggby stores. Her advice to women in restaurant leadership is clear: don’t be afraid to challenge yourself, pivot, or even take a step back. After all, she jokes, she’s the only two-time retiree turned brand president she knows.