Curry Up Now has always been a brand for the bold. Founded by Akash and Rana Kapoor in 2009, the Indian-inspired fast-casual chain set out to disrupt the traditional Indian dining experience, starting with a single food truck in Burlingame, California. Today, it has grown to include 20 brick-and-mortar locations, three food trucks, and several digital kitchen outposts across the U.S., with a robust domestic development pipeline and plans for international expansion, including growth in the U.K.

Now, franchisees Samy Kilaru and Kiki Khajuria are bringing the brand’s rebellious spin on Indian street food to Flower Mound, Texas—a fast-growing suburb of Dallas. After 25 years working across logistics, IT, and customer service—including previous roles in the food industry—the two women are officially entering the restaurant space with a mission that’s part culinary, part cultural, and wholly community-driven.

“The diversity of Flower Mound makes it a perfect community for Curry Up Now to put down roots,” Khajuria says. “There are a variety of different cultures and backgrounds here, and it’s a great population to experiment with a new kind of restaurant.”

Curry Up Now’s unique approach to Indian food was a natural match for the duo, who were looking for a franchise that stood out in both flavor and brand identity. Serving up Indian flavors in familiar formats—like poutine disguised as Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan flatbread pizza, Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwiches, and Tikka Masala Burritos—the menu is accessible for curious newcomers while still resonating with those craving authentic tastes.

“The menu is relatable and easy to understand. Quesadillas, burritos, and Tex-Mex are popular nationwide, and especially in Texas,” Kilaru explains. “There’s something for everyone. The dishes are huge, they’re fresh, and they pack a punch.”

Despite the fusion-forward format, the heart of the food remains rooted in real Indian flavors. For both women, that balance of playful innovation and cultural authenticity was key.

“The food offerings are fun, but when customers come in wanting to taste the authentic flavors and spices of their childhood, we’re able to satisfy them as well as someone who has never had Indian food,” adds Khajuria. “This brand brings back memories of eating street food in my hometown. It’s an experience that catches people’s attention and keeps them coming back.”

With a streamlined operating model, a strong R&D pipeline, and backing from industry-leading franchise development firm Fransmart, Kilaru and Khajuria saw the opportunity to jump in—and they took it. Their first unit was slated for May.

After decades in leadership roles in other industries, launching a restaurant is both a career pivot and a deeply personal milestone. More than just a business, it’s a way to honor their heritage and serve as role models for other women entrepreneurs.

“Overall, we have not met a ton of women entrepreneurs in this space, but I think we have a unique advantage when it comes to creating experiences that ensure everyone is catered to. It feels natural for us to come together and work on this concept,” Kilaru says. “The opportunity wasn’t going to take itself. When we looked into franchising, Curry Up Now stood out from any other Indian restaurant we’ve been to.”

Khajuria agrees, pointing to their desire to pave the way for others: “As a women-led restaurant and locally owned business, I think we are setting an example for others in the industry. We want to empower others to achieve their goals and show them it’s possible.”

To help connect with local customers, the brand is also developing a Flower Mound–exclusive menu item: an Indo-Texan take on fajitas. For the franchisees, the dish isn’t just about flavor—it’s a cultural bridge.

“Bringing this brand into a community I’m already deeply involved in is exciting,” says Kilaru. “My kids grew up eating Indian food, and it’s not necessarily their favorite because they take it for granted, but when they tell me to take them to Curry Up Now, that’s a huge win. It speaks to the vibrant ambience and bold menu. Every aspect is enjoyable.”

That celebratory, welcoming spirit carries over to the way they’re building their team. From day one, the pair has focused on hiring people who share their passion for food, hospitality, and community building.

“As I walked through the restaurant [in those early days], I saw the incredible support of the community,” Khajuria says. “From the construction and utility workers to our first team members, we are supporting locals and they are reciprocating. We are building this community together, celebrating together, and really allowing for our customers to trust us to provide them with a great experience.”

With their first location up and running, Kilaru and Khajuria are already looking ahead. A multi-unit expansion is in the works, with plans to grow across the Dallas area, add catering services, and strengthen off-premises channels.

“Our model is made for scaling,” Kilaru says. “Our primary focus right now is to make sure our first location is established and on its feet, but we’re ready to go. We’ve loved Curry Up Now for a long time and were waiting for the right moment to bring it to the community. [Khajuria] and I lead the franchise, and our families are right behind us, managing the backend so we can start growing.”

From their innovative menu to their community-first philosophy, the Flower Mound franchisees are turning heads—not just for the food, but for what it represents. It’s a bold beginning, but fitting for a brand that’s never been afraid to shake things up.