For those looking to enter the restaurant franchise space, Huckleberry’s offers a model that stands out for its financial transparency, operational simplicity, and hands-on support. Under Heritage Restaurant Brands, the chain has quietly built a high-performing breakfast and lunch concept with strong unit economics and a clear plan for growth.

In 2024, systemwide sales reached nearly $62 million. Individual locations reported annual revenues between $1.1 and $3.06 million, and more importantly, the brand focuses on a 25 to 33 percent cash-on-cash return. That means most franchisees recoup their investment within three to four years, a compelling timeline in today’s market.

Huckleberry’s controls costs through a streamlined 53-item menu designed to guide customers toward higher-margin dishes. This, along with seasonal limited-time offers that consistently rank among the top sellers, has helped increase profit per entrée without raising prices. Food costs average 24 percent, and 85 percent of ingredients are secured under national contracts, insulating operators from market volatility.

The corporate team plays an active role throughout the franchise process. From site selection using data-driven scorecards to post-opening training, support is hands-on and ongoing. Multi-unit owner Raman Dhillon credits his growth to this involvement, now overseeing nine locations across California and Nevada.

With a strong ROI, efficient operating hours, and a loyal customer base, Huckleberry’s offers more than a solid business—it offers a smart investment.

