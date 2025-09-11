Freddy’s CEO Chris Dull didn’t plan to stick around four years ago when he began working with the brand. The former Global Franchise Group leader, then consulting, was tapped by Thompson Street Capital Partners to examine a 400-unit burger brand it had under LOI. Conduct an assessment, present his 90-day plan and three-year strategic deck, and then move on.

Dull, though, had no real idea what was coming. He ended up being asked to join as CEO with the ownership change—in May 2021—and then, earlier this month, directed Freddy’s from growth into another switch, with global private equity firm Rhône Group acquiring the brand for an undisclosed price.

Dull, CFO Bill Valentes, COO Brian Wise, CDO and CLO Andrew Thengvall, CMO Erin Walter, and other executives will stay on as Rhône grabs the reins. And they’ll direct a brand in a very different spot than when Thompson Street bought it from its founders and elevated Dull.

At that stage, Freddy’s had hit the milestone after opening 30 U.S. units in its 20th year. It was a COVID-rattled calendar where, in one March week, sales plunged 38 percent. But Freddy’s managed to grow average-unit volumes 6.5 percent by year’s end and increase systemwide sales 21.2 percent. Drive-thru traffic alone popped 47 percent in July. The company also inked six development groups for 60-plus sites and signed agreements with existing opearators across some 70 locations.

The growth path for Freddy’s had been relatively steady to that inflection, but it wasn’t always deliberate. The 2002-founded chain had 281 restaurants at year-end 2017, per the QSR 50.

Freddy’s worked to foster a franchisee base of growth-minded operators who also understood and embraced the “Freddy’s Way.” It avoided portfolio-building, absentee leaders, or “ROI seekers.” It’s why one of the first questions Freddy’s asks partners is if they’ve been to a location. If not, they’ll ask them to go try Freddy’s and return with their thoughts.

As of last year, there were a touch over 70 unique groups operating more than 500 restaurants, with a backlog of nearly 550. Notably, 18 internal groups accounted for 350 of those, meaning Freddy’s development was an active, insular reality as much as a prospective one. All but 10 of the groups, the company said at the time, had active development agreements. In total, Freddy’s saw runway to 800-plus stores mid-term and 3,000 deeper out—a number that could be 3,200 or higher, in truth.

Freddy’s opened a net of 33, 61, 35, and 31 restaurants in the past four years, respectively. And per its recent FDD, 70 new franchised outlets are projected for 2025 (not inclusive of potential closures). So Dull has overseen, give or take, the net lift of about 160 Freddy’s since deciding he might want to stick around.

Getting to this point of sustained growth had a couple of key forks. One was developing a communication model and fee-light environment for franchisees rooted in transparency across the aisle, and a commitment to profitability. One example being Freddy’s decision to start collecting P&L statements quarterly, compiling the data, and feeding it back out to the system to paint visible benchmarks.

The other point, as noted, was Freddy’s turning organic growth into something sturdier. Its equity allowed it expand over the years without being aggressive, but there were levers ready to be pulled. Dull, who helped stretch Marble Slab from 25 to 400-plus stores, appointed Thengvall, a lawyer by trade who served as SVP of strategic growth and chief legal officer at the brand for the previous six years, chief development officer in July 2021. Freddy’s also named Mary Coots, an 11-year GFG vet, director of franchise development (she’s now VP of franchise development). Nick Booras, formerly with Fuzzy’s Taco Opportunities and then-called FOCUS Brands, came on as VP of franchise development as well in November 2023. Patrick Turek, an ex-Panera real estate director, was elevated to SVP of development last December.

The goal was to loosen Freddy’s development function. The chain invested in real estate, site selection, and construction. There were 386 restaurants when everything started to move in earnest.

Growth mobility was a matter of structure, too. Before its sale, Freddy’s dotted out with a territory protection approach. So the largest developers signed deals to expand and control gigantic blocks. Dull realized there were pockets of prime real estate where developers were busy opening stores in, say, Arizona or Utah, but also owned the rights to DFW. Timelines weren’t defined. Dull asked franchisees if they’d collaborate on resetting markets and territories.

Using Texas as a case, Freddy’s morphed from a state sliced into quadrants (the Southwest had one group, Houton and east another, and so on) to where Freddy’s got as many as 14 groups to actively develop stores. It jump-started growth through a diversification of options.

No longer was one group tied to owning a massive territory—now, two or three entered the fray. It was a story, Dull said, Freddy’s began to tell in a lot of places outside of Texas as well.

Again, going back to earlier in the year, the average number of stores owned by a Freddy’s franchisee was seven. There were only 17 restaurants held by a single-unit operator. And all of those were in the process of developing their second location, the company said. Freddy’s figured to sell somewhere in the mid 100s of agreements over the year.

With the sale to Rhône, Dull said Freddy’s grew and hit milestones while also “strengthening our franchise system and building a loyal guest following.”

“We’re excited to take our success to the next level with this new partnership with Rhône,” he said in a statement. “Together, we look forward to unlocking even greater opportunities for the Freddy’s franchise family.”

Freddy’s clocked in at No. 43 in this past year’s QSR 50, collecting $988 million in systemwide U.S. sales on average-unit volumes of $1.9 million. The brand’s AUV was $1.463 million back in 2017. It reached $1.898 million in 2023.

Growth continues to center on franchising— Freddy’s first operator, Ron Oberg, franchised a store in 2004 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and is still building. Of the 33 net in 2024, 30 came via partners. Three company-run stores opened. In the past three calendars, the franchised fleet has lifted from 391 outlets at the start of 2022 to 484 at the end of 2024. Corporate inched from 29 to 36 for a larger U.S. Freddy’s total of 550.

There remain sizable whitespace targets—Florida (10) and California (seven) are among the markets with 10 or fewer Freddy’s (year-end 2024). Overall, there are 18 of those across America. Texas, illustrating Dull’s plan, is the largest franchised pool with 82 units, up from 63 three years ago.

Freddy’s development in 2024 included 37 openings, seven terminations, and zero stores ceasing for other reasons.

The Wichita, Kansas-based brand’s home base hosts the largest company-run footprint of 18 stores.

And of those 70 projected franchised restaurants, 15 are slated for Texas. The total investment to begin operation of a Freddy’s franchise ranges from $785,936 to $1.199 million for an in-line restaurant, $1.278 million to $2.498 million for an end-cap and $1.488 million to $2.754 million for standalone. This includes $55,000 to $95,000 paid to the franchisor.

Standalone units typically run 3,000 square feet inside and take up 0.8 to an acre of land, with seating for 50–120 customers. End-caps are 2,400–3,400 square feet inside with a drive-thru and seating for 50–120. In-line are 2,400–3,000 square feet without a drive-thru and the same seating.

Freddy’s, which has enjoyed an airport push recently (even adding breakfast), with plans to delve deeper, ended last year with 18 non-traditional locations (17 of them franchised). That included five college campus stores, two in Casinos, three in airports, and eight in sports arenas.

Here’s a look at store-level performance:

Looking ahead, Freddy’s opened a new 23,000-square-foot Training & Innovation Center last June, complete with a test kitchen, which it didn’t have before, and some growing ambitions.

Rhône is a firm with global growth chops. Industry wise, it took Brazilian Churrascaria Fogo de Chão private in 2018 and sold it to Bain Capital five years later for about $1.1 billion. It also backs Sakes Fifth Avenue parent company HBC.

The group was founded in 1996 by former Lazard and Goldman Sachs bankers and manages roughly $10 billion of assets, per Reuters.

“Rhône looks forward to bringing its experience with global consumer brands to its most recent investment in Freddy’s as the company expands its footprint and further improves its guest experience,” Lucas Flynn, a managing director at Rhône said in a statement. “We see a compelling opportunity to partner with Chris and the rest of the leadership team to help bring the unique Freddy’s offering to more customers around the world and support the company in this next chapter of growth.”

Could Freddy’s be headed to more international markets? It’s happening already. The chain debuted its first international store two months ago in Winnipeg, Canada. North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans to open units across the region.

As that unfolds, there will be plenty of work taking place stateside as Freddy’s innovates alongside its net growth. The chain rolled out mobile ordering during COVID and since has focused inside and out restaurants to enable employees can operate more seamlessly.

Pre-pandemic, about 60 percent of Freddy’s traffic was dine-in. Post, 50 percent of the business became drive-thru. That marked a meaningful shift—drive-thru was roughly 30–35 percent in 2019. Delivery (third and first party combined) grew to more than 10 percent of sales. In 2021, it was low single digits, about 4–5 percent. First-party headed toward 4 percent. That was less than 1 percent when Freddy’s dove into the channel.

So Freddy’s, in fast order, transformed from a business that was about 50/50 off-premises and dine-in to 70 percent of sales taking place outside the four walls.

Some changes have included adding Accutemp’s XLR8 kitchen device, which, instead of employees pressing patties with a spatula, one by one, has arms where somebody can push down and six patties come down the line. The griddle technology, capable of cutting cooking time by about 40 percent, getting to 90 seconds or so from push to finish, continues to roll out. Freddy’s also partnered with Perfect Company on a KDS tablet to showcase builds for employees instead of recipes being written out. Essentially, Freddy’s wanted to get store execution models to look closer to its picture color-coded guides offered during training. It’s helped with retention.

Overall, though, the brand expects to keep pushing forward, across multiple points. “Freddy’s has and always will remain committed to The Freddy’s Way, which has guided our brand to success,” Dull said. “Our guests and franchisees alike can rest assured that we will always prioritize maintaining high-quality food items and genuine hospitality and cleanliness in our restaurants, just as we have for the last 23 years.”