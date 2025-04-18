In today’s uncertain economic climate—marked by tariffs, inflation, and shifting consumer behaviors—quick-service restaurants face intense pressure. While external factors are largely out of your control, most QSRs already hold a valuable internal asset: data. POS transactions, loyalty programs, and guest feedback all offer opportunities to guide smarter decisions—if they’re turned into actionable insights.

Unlocking the Value of Existing Data

QSRs accumulate massive amounts of data every day. But having data isn’t the same as having information.

The key is identifying what matters—like sales trends, daypart patterns, and customer preferences—and using it to make decisions about staffing, inventory, and promotions. Even basic trend analysis can highlight mismatches between labor deployment and guest demand or reveal untapped sales opportunities.

Strategic Pricing and Revenue Management Through Data Insights

Pricing should never be guesswork. Your transaction data can show where small increases will go unnoticed—and where resistance might emerge. Use this to implement qualified discounts that reward behavior (like app ordering or off-peak visits) without hurting margin. Revenue management isn’t just about setting prices—it’s about shaping demand. That means knowing which menu items are elastic, which combos drive upsell, and how to influence guests without undercutting value.

Menu Engineering Amid Rising Ingredient Costs

As ingredient costs rise, menu engineering becomes essential. Use contribution margin analysis to identify “stars”—items that are both popular and profitable—and “dogs” that drain resources. This data lets you prioritize what to feature, where to reprice, and when to simplify recipes. Swapping out high-cost ingredients, adjusting portion sizes, or introducing bundles can all help manage food costs while maintaining guest satisfaction.

Optimizing Labor and Inventory Management

Your sales data can help you predict rushes and slowdowns with surprising accuracy. Pair that with labor and delivery logs to tighten staffing plans and reduce both burnout and overtime. Inventory management also benefits: using historic sales velocity by item and daypart can flag overordering risks or highlight opportunities to reduce shrinkage. The result? Less waste and better margins.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Personalization

Personalization doesn’t require complex AI. Even simple patterns—like a guest who always orders a drink with lunch—can guide promotions and loyalty offers. Segmenting your customer base and sending timely, relevant messages builds engagement and repeat visits. When in doubt, let your data tell you which offers work and which messages get ignored.

Expanding Through Catering and Corporate Accounts

Catering can be a high-margin growth channel, especially during slower in-store periods. It extends your reach, reinforces your brand, and can generate predictable volume. But it’s not without headwinds—economic uncertainty may cause corporate clients to scale back spending. QSRs that use data to segment their catering clients and build flexible offerings are best positioned to weather the variability. A transportable menu, clear pricing, and proactive outreach can go a long way.

Conclusion

Data alone won’t fix declining traffic or rising costs—but using it well can. QSRs that translate data into targeted action can manage margin pressures, shape guest behavior, and make better decisions faster. In today’s environment, being data-driven isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage

Sherri Kimes is an Emeritus Professor at Hotel School at Cornell and specializes in pricing and revenue management. She has actively involved with teaching, conducting research and consulting in restaurant revenue management for the past 25 years. She is passionate about helping restaurants increase profitability. She can be reached at sk@sherrikimes.com.