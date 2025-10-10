Third-party delivery, takeout apps, kiosks, and mobile ordering have reshaped the restaurant industry. Guests can get your food without ever setting foot inside your dining room. For many operators, that’s pushed attention toward speed, accuracy, and efficiency—and away from the in-store experience.

That’s a mistake.

Technology can deliver food, but it can’t deliver hospitality. And in today’s hyper-competitive market, hospitality is what sets you apart.

Service versus Hospitality

In my work with restaurants, I see this distinction confused all the time:

is functional. It’s making sure customers get the food they ordered quickly, accurately, and at a fair price. Hospitality is emotional. It’s about how people feel while they’re being served.

Service fills stomachs. Hospitality fills seats.

Here’s the kicker: you can serve a guest perfectly—get their order right, deliver it fast—and still not elevate their emotions. That’s a missed opportunity. Service creates satisfaction. Hospitality creates loyalty, repeat business, and word-of-mouth.

Or, as I often tell audiences when I speak at restaurant and franchise conferences:

“Service is the transaction. Hospitality is the transformation.”

My Early Lessons in Hospitality

I first learned this distinction as a teenager working the front desk at a Best Western hotel. Checking guests in and handing out room keys—that was service. But remembering a guest’s name, recommending a local restaurant, or noticing a tired traveler? That was hospitality. Even at a small hotel, the little things made a big difference. Figuring out what those little things were made my job more satisfying, and a lot more fun.

Later, working as a bellman at a Southern California resort, I carried luggage (service). But pointing out the best place to catch the sunset or offering water to exhausted parents? That was hospitality. Those extra steps enhanced their experience. And it increased my tips.

Those small moments didn’t take more time. But they created more value. Guests didn’t just get their needs met—they walked away feeling special.

Hospitality in the Restaurant Business

Years later, I owned Edible Arrangements stores. We won the company’s Best Customer Service Award not only because orders were accurate and on time, but because my team was trained to deliver hospitality. They didn’t just make fruit baskets. They congratulated new parents or offered sympathy during tough times. We weren’t delivering products—we were delivering emotions, making special occasions a little more special.

That’s the business case: service creates satisfaction, but hospitality creates loyalty. We saw that in our sales number and in our online reviews.

A guest who gets good service may return, or they may just as easily try your competitor. A guest who experiences hospitality becomes your marketer. They leave with a story to tell. And in the age of social media and online reviews, those stories are priceless.

How to Add Hospitality in a Fast-Paced Environment

I know restaurant operations are demanding. Traffic is unpredictable, margins are tight, and labor is always a challenge. But even in fast-paced environments, hospitality can be woven into the flow. Here are some ways to make it happen:

Teach staff to acknowledge guests, not just orders. A smile, a greeting, or a name when possible. It only takes a second. Empathize out loud. Don’t just fix problems—acknowledge the guest’s frustration or joy. “I know you’ve been waiting—thanks for your patience” goes further than silence. Notice the little things. Spot the family with kids, the guest celebrating, the regular who comes in three times a week. A few words of recognition make a huge difference. Leverage technology to free up people. Let systems, kiosks, and apps handle the transactions so staff can focus on human connection. Train for awareness, not just efficiency. Role-play scenarios where employees practice spotting opportunities for hospitality. Don’t just train tasks—train humanity.

Hospitality Starts With Your Team

One of the lessons I share in my book Stop the Shift Show is that employees mirror the environment they work in. If they feel unappreciated or micromanaged, they’re unlikely to project warmth to guests. But if you extend hospitality inward—by recognizing effort, listening, and treating staff with respect—they’ll naturally extend it outward.

Hospitality doesn’t just start at the door. It starts in pre-shift meetings, in the way you recognize employees, and in the culture you create.

The Competitive Edge

Right now, many operators are so focused on takeout and delivery that they’ve taken their eye off the in-store ball. Guests who walk through your doors are your most important opportunity—not just for sales, but for loyalty.

Every restaurant offers service. The winning brands go further. They create moments of hospitality that guests remember, talk about, and come back for.

In this business, service is the baseline. Hospitality is the differentiator.

Final Thought

The question to ask yourself is simple: Are we just serving meals, or are we truly hosting guests?

Because good service will keep you in the game. Hospitality is what makes you unforgettable.

Scott Greenberg is a speaker, writer and business coach and the author of the books, Stop the SHIFT SHOW: Turn Your Struggling Hourly Workers into a Top-Performing Team, as well as The Wealthy Franchisee: Game-Changing Steps to Becoming a Thriving Franchise Superstar. He’s also the creator of HEMS: The Hourly Employee Management System. Find more information at www.scottgreenberg.com.