Using freshly harvested fruit from her garden and personal recipes, Alice Handel began selling ice cream during the summer of 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio. Her goal was to serve her small community, a spirit of generosity that still endures nearly 80 years later, now spread across over 140 locations nationwide.

“We take pride in the fact that Handel’s was one of very few female-founded businesses at the time, especially one that has thrived for so long,” CEO Jennifer Schuler says. “It’s an honor to be the team shepherding this brand into the next generation. Alice Handel would probably chuckle knowing we still use many of her from-scratch methods today.”

Alice Handel

This year marks significant growth for Handel’s, which has seen systemwide sales grow from $29 million in 2019 to an expected $130 million in 2024.

Schuler took the helm of the legacy ice cream chain in early 2024, leveraging her executive leadership experience at Wetzel’s Pretzels and General Mills to drive Handel’s continued growth through franchising. She was drawn to the brand’s history, proven systems, and untapped growth potential.

“One day, we’re going to say this brand was an overnight sensation 80 years in the making,” Schuler adds. “It’s rare to have a combination of tradition, quality, and room for expansion in a franchise system, especially when we can build a team that shares the same vision for evolution.”

Like Schuler, Erin Snyder joined the Handel’s leadership team earlier this year as vice president of franchise development. Before this, she spent nearly 20 years at Papa Johns, leading global and domestic franchise efforts.

Snyder credits Handel’s rapid growth to its loyal customer base, simple operational model, and the combination of high-quality, scratch-made products with a focus on community. She says the past nine months have been spent preparing Handel’s franchise system for long-term success.

“I joined to enhance our franchise processes and streamline systems to meet industry standards. We’ve also been focused on strategic market planning to expand our presence,” Snyder says. “Current franchisees are eager to grow, which shows potential new franchisees how strong our model is. The concept sells itself; we just need to identify and vet partners who can contribute to the system.”

Hillary Frei is the most recent addition to the Handel’s executive team, working to balance honoring tradition while making room for growth. A seasoned marketing professional, Frei is no stranger to legacy brands—before joining Handel’s as CMO in September, she led marketing for Wetzel’s Pretzels, helping modernize the iconic chain.

Now, she stands alongside Schuler and Snyder, furthering Handel’s legacy of strong female leadership. As the brand enters new markets and expands in existing ones, fueled by Schuler’s vision and Snyder’s efforts, Frei will oversee marketing campaigns that keep Handel’s relevant while preserving its rich history.

“It’s about keeping Alice Handel’s spirit of generosity alive and ensuring those values remain front and center as we create new communities across the country,” Frei says. “We want to be America’s favorite ice cream maker, creating spaces for connection and celebration.”

The brand is currently targeting 21 states, with key hubs in Ohio, California, and Georgia. There are 100 additional units in the pipeline, focusing on those hubs before expanding to smaller towns with multi-unit owners. Schuler notes that Handel’s current AUV is about triple that of Baskin Robbins, despite its smaller footprint—an exciting prospect for future growth, driven by both industry veterans and people who began as ice cream scoopers 25 years ago and now own franchises.

“Handel’s started in Ohio, but the concept has great geographic portability and resonates in nearly every market,” Frei says. “It bridges communities well. It’s about sharing Handel’s story, finding franchisees who are deeply embedded in their communities, and ensuring our customers feel what makes us different—the ice cream, the generosity, the tradition.”