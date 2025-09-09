Five Guys, at $2.270 billion in U.S. systemwide sales, came in at No. 29 in this year’s QSR 50. It was ninth among burger chains, sandwiching between Culver’s ($3.68 billion) and In-N-Out ($2.175 billion). It’s charted steady through recent years. Five Guys held the same No. 29 position in 2022 on systemwide figures of $2.204 billion. Its AUV slid from $1.718 million to $1.536 million during that stretch.

Among burger brands, Five Guys’ AUV was middle of the pack as well, behind Burger King ($1.639 million) and ahead of Sonic Drive-In ($1.5 million). In-N-Out topped at $5.24 million, followed by Whataburger ($4.026 million), McDonald’s ($4.002 million), and Shake Shack ($3.9 million).

Five Guys shared updated store count trends in its recently released FDD. The brand opened 31 corporate locations in 2024 following openings of 29 and 10 in 2023 and 2022, respectively. It also closed 14 and sold a store to a franchisee. That followed shutterings of 10 and 16 the prior two calendars. Overall, Five Guys’ company-run store number has lifted from 578 on December 31, 2022 to 631 at the end of 2024. Internationally, Five Guys had 15 corporate restaurants last year, down from 17 in 2023 and 2022.

On the franchised side, Five Guys opened 34 units and closed 14 in 2024. The year earlier, it opened 36 and shut 11. In 2022, it debuted 37 and closed 12—a year where 106 restaurants were acquired by the company as well (it bought those, in four tranches—March 1, May 1, June 1, and August 1—from Encore Restaurants). Five Guys reportedly raised about $200 million at the time to buy its largest U.S. franchisee’s portfolio. Encore shifted to other brands, including rapidly growing beverage chain 7 Brew.

Five Guys’ total franchise fleet, due in part to that latter shift, declined from 979 year-end 2022 to 924 heading into 2025. But the 924 tally was up from 899 at 2023’s exit.

The full-outlet picture showed a net gain of 37 stores last year to 1,558 U.S. restaurants (613 corporate, up 16) and 945 franchised (net gain of 21). Five Guys stateside has expanded by 37, 44, and 19 in the past three years, respectively.

The company projects 46 U.S. franchised openings (not inclusive of closures) in 2025 and 22 company. Two Cananda franchises are slated to open as well. And Five Guys said there were 361 (307 in the U.S.) franchise agreements signed without a restaurant opened as of year-end 2024.

Five Guys also touted 71 international franchises following 18 openings and five closures. There were nine openings and two closures in 2023 and 18 and one in 2022, taking the brand from 48 on December 31, 2022, to the 71.

Additionally, Five Guys opened 28 joint venture (U.K., France, Germany, and Spain) restaurants last year to reach 256 (alongside three closures). In 2023, the brand opened 17 of these and shuttered three. The year before, it opened 35 and closed four. That wider number has grown from 242 to 281 in a three-year window.

The company’s total revenue in 2024 clocked in at $1.083 billion, down from $1.098 billion 2023 and $1.018 billion in 2022. It swung a net loss of $103.329 million, widening from a loss of $80.241 million in 2023 and $59.093 million the year prior.

The total investment necessary to open a Five Guys spans from $1.028 million to $1.501 million.