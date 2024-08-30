Wake up, go to class, grab a fresh poke bowl for lunch, go hiking, and end up on a beach to watch the sunset. In 2014, this was the typical day for sisters Kiersten and Krista Gormeley while they attended college in Hilo, Hawaii—a complete 180 from their upbringing in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Back home, Kiersten started a cooking business meal prepping for families with food sensitivities, and Krista began her career in marketing. Still, they dreaded the idea of being locked into a traditional 9 to 5, and they found themselves reminiscing on their life in Hilo, where they could pick fresh fruit off trees and go about their day.

Kiersten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015, pushing her to return to the healthy and simple lifestyle synonymous with her year in Hawaii. She credits this with helping her beat the illness and was inspired to bring the Aloha Spirit to Hoboken.

“We didn’t know what we wanted to do when we came home from Hawaii. One day, our brother called us and said, ‘Guys, I think I found a spot,’ and we had no idea what he was talking about,” Krista recalls. “He told us there was a 600-square-foot place below his office and it would make the perfect poke or açaí shop. He was our cheerleader and helped us get our foot in the door.”

Shaka Kitchen officially opened in 2016, featuring a menu built on simplicity and balance, which means no unhealthy additives or preservatives and using fresh, wholesome ingredients. The brand prides itself on being the nation’s first açaí and poke fast-casual concept.

The menu is designed to fit several dietary needs, such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based. Additionally, it adheres with keto, paleo, and whole 30 meal plants. Options include Land & Sea Bowls (poke), Earth Bowls (açaí/pitaya), smoothies, tacos, baked goods, and simply prepared sides.

“Kiersten and I always try to refer back to our time in Hawaii when developing recipes, which was a simple way of living,” Krista shares. “So our food lineup is all raw ingredients balanced with natural flavors that complement the food. With Shaka, we want the food to nourish without giving up flavor.”

Following the success of their first location, the sisters opened a second unit in Hoboken in July 2018, settling into a larger 2,300-square-foot historic building capable of seating 54 people. They planned to expand further in 2019, but the pandemic presented what Krista calls “a necessary slowdown” for the brand.

At this time, Shaka’s offerings had grown in size, challenging the simplicity of the original concept. Supply chain shortages worldwide bottlenecked them, raising costs on fresh produce and pushing inventory operations to the limit. The sisters knew they had to change to preserve the future of Shaka.

“Through COVID we could sit back and evaluate our model and hone in on what was working for us operationally and what would be hard to scale moving forward. We tightened everything and eradicated what was too much for us,” Krista says. “The pandemic gave us a chance to sit back and ask ourselves what and who we wanted to be as a company.”

Shaka Kitchen emerged from the pandemic more technologically sound, replacing its hand-drawn menu boards with a digital screen that connects directly with POS systems. While the original boxes were rustic and authentic, Krista says it became challenging with constantly fluctuating prices and stock levels. This is just one example of how Shaka streamlined itself post-pandemic.

In 2021, Kiersten appeared on and won the “Taco Brawl” episode of Food Network’s “CHOPPED”, fulfilling a life-long dream and attracting a new audience to Shaka Kitchen. In a world where chefs are valued only by their credentials, this elevated the self-taught Kiersten and brought her life full circle, as she used to dream of being on the Food Network as a child.

“It was a surreal experience, and the positive effect it had on the business exceeded my expectations,” Kiersten says. “I have people coming in and they still ask me for photos. As a self-taught chef with no culinary school background, it gave me the credentials I never had.”

The journey to building a brand from scratch in their early twenties was difficult. Looking back, Kiersten and Krista say they felt alienated from others in their age group. They also felt isolated as entrepreneurs in a male-dominated space—growing up, they only had Food Network giants like Paula Deen and Barefoot Contessa to look up to, which were outliers and not the standard at the time.

“We were forced to grow up. We lost friends and relationships, and we couldn’t talk to anyone about it who would understand. We had to quickly throw ourselves into a mindset we weren’t necessarily ready for,” Krista says.

A driving force in the sisters’ personal and professional growth has been joining numerous women’s councils throughout Hudson County, giving them a means of support and allowing them to be a pillar for others pursuing entrepreneurship.

“We have to strive to continue empowering one another, and these groups help us share knowledge and support,” Krista adds. “This is key to us succeeding in this world and truly bringing us to parity with men … The fight isn’t over for us.”

Shaka Kitchen’s third location opened in Morristown, New Jersey in April 2024. This marks the first unit outside Hoboken and the sisters’ first foray into different markets. With annual sales ringing up to around $1 million yearly per location, Krista and Kiersten continue to refine their concept, growing locally before expanding outwards and franchising. Eventually, they hope to develop a concept beyond brick and mortar. They emphasized slow, strategic advancement backed by knowledge and a reliable proof of concept.

“We’re a family-run operation, and at the end of the day, Shaka is all about sharing the Aloha Spirit with our community. We make it clear we’re not Hawaiian—Shaka is a reflection of the journey of two sisters from New Jersey who found a better way of living, and we’re inspired to share this with the world,” Kiersten says. “We’re all about spreading positivity through our vibes, ambiance, and wholesome foods … We’re doing what we can to spread good to all through our restaurants.”