In college, Brianna Keefe was always on the go. As a collegiate cheerleader and scholar, she needed healthy, delicious food options without sacrificing time or taste. Frustrated by the lack of choices for those with active lifestyles, Keefe began designing a better-for-you restaurant brand from scratch.

“Cooking at home or sitting at a restaurant didn’t work with my schedule, and I kept getting into unhealthy situations,” Keefe says. “I wanted to build a concept where I could create a job for myself and be happy going to work every day. I could feel the demand growing, especially when I moved to Washington, D.C., after college.”

Toastique CEO and founder Brianna Keefe

Keefe’s vision for Toastique was inspired by the beauty of fresh produce in its simplest form. The vibrant colors and flavors of fruits and vegetables became the foundation for a menu of gourmet toast combinations, bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, and collagen-infused coffee beverages.

“If you can create something that looks just as beautiful as it tastes, it brings the dining experience full circle. All of our food options have nice color and flavor,” Keefe says. “Presentation is so important [to Toastique] because we eat with our eyes first. When customers watch their food being made, they’re delighted … and that instant gratification and validation makes our team feel good too.”

Toastique’s flagship location, a modest 1,000-square-foot space in the heart of D.C., lacked cooking equipment, so everything was made in-house. Keefe prioritized fresh ingredients and fast service, catering to her busy clientele of working professionals and tourists. In its first year of operation, Toastique generated over $1 million in sales.

“When we created the original menu, the idea was to try and have something for everyone, hitting all flavors and dietary preferences. Through our growth, we’ve developed new seasonal options or toasts of the month,” Keefe says. “Now, we can listen to our customers in all markets and incorporate their ideas into a concept we’re taking nationwide.”

One of Toastique’s latest innovations is a cocktail menu that brings its health and wellness focus into a new category. The cocktails are free from artificial colors, sweeteners, and excessive sugar, complementing the brand’s busiest crowd—brunchers.

“Our clientele appreciates the healthier bar options, and it elevates our brunch menu,” Keefe says. “Breakfast and lunch have the highest foot traffic, so this also introduces the opportunity of a happy hour later in the day when the crowds start to dwindle. You can’t find healthier cocktails anywhere else.”

Through franchising, Toastique has expanded to 14 states, including new locations in Atlanta and the Bay Area in California. Keefe is particularly excited about growing in West Coast markets.

“Toastique comes across as a West Coast brand, and we’re excited to expand throughout California. We have three locations there already that are strong performers,” Keefe says. “Nobody does toast like us, and our demographic will love what we have to offer. We’re doing something big and beautiful … entering new markets is one of my favorite things about the brand right now.”

During this period of growth, Keefe remains focused on connecting with each community. Each new market is an opportunity to partner with passionate entrepreneurs, attend pop-up events and farmers markets, and collaborate with local fitness businesses.

“As a young brand, being involved in the community and honing in on awareness is crucial. So is educating people about what healthy eating looks like and then making it accessible,” Keefe says. “There are a lot of better-for-you brands that aren’t authentic when you dig deep … and our transparency is something we pride ourselves on. We intentionally choose franchise partners who are comfortable going out and networking with the community.”

Keefe’s journey from athlete to restaurateur has resulted in a fast-growing national brand, earning her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Reflecting on her success, she credits her willingness to sacrifice everything for her passion.

“I’m so proud of the team I’ve built to surround our brand. We’ve been able to evolve Toastique into a best-in-class lifestyle brand that integrates wellness and a sense of community. We’re helping people start their day on the right foot,” Keefe says. “We want to be known as a wellness destination. People feel welcome here, regardless of their health journey. We just want to be integrated effortlessly into people’s lives … and treat them to nourishing foods that set the tone for the rest of their day.”