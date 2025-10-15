Three factors stood out to Matt Green when deciding to join Slim Chickens as chief development officer.

First is the chicken product, which he describes as high quality and craveable. The next one is falling in love with the brand. Green believes he’s entering a concept with such strong equity that it feels bigger than the roughly 300-plus unit count worldwide. For his third point, the executive likes to use the term “authentic.” Slim Chickens remains founder-led, meaning what made the brand special from the beginning remains in place.

“And you combine that with bringing on a great peer leadership team—which I love working with—that’s assembled to help unlock the potential,” Green says. “So I mean everything from just the quality of the product to the brand, the look, the feel, the scale, and then that authentic feeling of both the founder and the leadership team, all together just created a wonderful next chapter to be able to help contribute.”

Green is joining a brand that’s experienced healthy growth over the past few years. Across 2022, 2023, and 2024, Slim Chickens opened a net of 32, 35, and 24 restaurants. The fast casual finished last year with 207 stores in the U.S. Of that number, 196 were franchised and 11 were company-owned. For the 147 franchised restaurants open throughout 2024, average gross sales were $2.44 million. The best-performing unit earned $5.36 million.

The chain has a pipeline of more than 1,200 restaurants and previously announced a goal of signing 150 new franchise agreements and opening nearly 50 outlets across the U.S. and internationally by the end of 2025.

Slim Chickens was founded by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart 22 years ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In 2019, the fast casual secured an investment from private equity firm 10 Point Capital to further accelerate expansion. Gordon shared with QSR magazine in January 2024 that the company has a goal of 1,000 U.S. and 500 international restaurants.

Green says the foundation of the development team and the systems it provides franchisees is well-established, including menu, operations, training, and a constant willingness to improve the customer experience.

“Store execution is just so fundamentally strong,” Green says. “I’d say we also have a fantastic sales and franchise development department that has done a great job when selecting who to partner with to help bring our brand to life. And so between having a solid store-level model and a great sales development team that is carefully selecting its partnerships, I think there’s been a great foundation that’s led to the success up to now.”

Green brings 19 years of experience with Starbucks, where he most recently served as vice president of store development. Within that role, the industry veteran led development strategy and execution for over 3,000 shops across six states, managed a team of 80-plus employees, and opened 546 new stores over three years.

How does that experience translate to Slim Chickens? One important part is changing how the chain works together as a team. For the first time, the development department will be brought together under one umbrella. Everything from franchise sales to design to real estate and construction will work end to end to “make sure what we bring to the franchisees as far as support is best-in-class,” Green says. He also understands the importance of the digital customer experience and how that’s integrated into the core DNA of an organization. Green wants to ensure that’s incorporated into the development process as well.

“How we transition and integrate, whether it’s mobile ordering for a primary number one customer or through a third party and how the store development design helps integrate and enable a great interaction between our wonderful franchisees and employees that bring it to life, one customer at a time, I think, is definitely something I’ve seen and can help integrate and influence this organization’s future,” Green says.

With locations in approximately 35 states, Slim Chickens has proven its model on a national scale. The chain noted that it’s looking at several markets, including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California.

The brand said in April that nearly 80 percent of its multi-unit operators are actively developing new locations. Slim Chickens has focused more on suburban and rural markets, but it’s starting to reach the point of entering more major metropolitan areas.

Historically, the primary vehicle of growth has been freestanding drive-thru locations. However, the chain recently opened its first drive-thru-only restaurant in July in Fayetteville near its corporate office. The brand is also moving forward with creating endcap drive-thru options as well as inline opportunities and more nontraditional restaurants (i.e. college campuses and airports). The key here is that Slim Chickens wants to provide franchisees with a playbook of prototypes to go with, depending on the market dynamics.

“We’ve got a great foundation of existing franchisees that are well-established and actively working on their development in multiple regions in the U.S., so we’ve got a good footprint,” Green says. “And I think the next chapter is about filling it in, about getting a higher level of store footprint to help build the brand and its accessibility. So I think the footprint is strong, but we will continue to grow in all segments of the U.S. and really bring the brand to life in a higher level of quantity across the network and neighborhoods system-wise.”

Slim Chickens still has an appetite for company-owned growth, particularly in Northwest Arkansas, but most expansion going forward will come from franchising.

And the brand knows exactly what it wants out of its operators.

“We’re looking for multi-unit leaders,” Green says. “We’re looking for people who know how to lead operations. We would prefer not to teach someone how to be an operator and to run a great restaurant. We would love to teach somebody how to run Slims. So multi-unit operation capabilities, and then we come in and then we can help take that strong foundation, layer in our unique proprietary offering, and then our way about bringing to life Southern hospitality inside of our restaurants. And then the culmination of those two together seems to be a fantastic blend and recipe for success.”