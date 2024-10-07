In today’s franchise restaurant environment, there are a lot of factors that can’t be controlled—from inflation to increased competition. One area that is often forgotten, but has the ability to make a significant impact on restaurant communities and sales, is local store marketing. As our world becomes more digitally focused, human-to-human connection is only becoming more imperative. There is a common misconception that all local marketing work falls to the franchisee. As franchisors, we have the ability and the power to guide our franchisees to success in their local store marketing efforts through establishing collaborative, turnkey programs.

At FAT Brands, we have developed a local store marketing division solely focused on these efforts across our 18-concept portfolio as we want to embrace and support the communities in which we operate. Here are four steps to jumpstart these initiatives so that your brand’s locations can develop or further build upon their imprint in their respective communities—a key component in attracting new brand advocates, as well as retaining existing guests.

Step 1—Identify a Vision and Framework for Local Store Marketing Program

The first step is simple—create a program that aligns with your brand(s). Consider your brand audience and groups within your communities that would resonate with your efforts such as schools, hospitals, veterans, law enforcement, office workers, sports/youth teams, healthcare workers and public service workers. During this timeframe, connect with your franchisees and learn about their pain points regarding executing local store marketing programs. We found many franchisees didn’t know where to spend local store marketing dollars in their communities and didn’t have the time and resources to implement. After we completed our due diligence process at FAT Brands, we created a universal model that could be catered to each brand. For example, we decided to lean into catering opportunities at Fazoli’s by featuring a discount for large orders on scheduled Local Store Marketing Action Plan assets. By doing so, we were able to promote restaurant fundraising and catering (a key initiative overall for the brand) at the same time, all while spreading goodwill for our restaurant communities.

Step 2—Establish Buy-in From the Franchisor Teams to Serve as Program Ambassadors

For a program to be successful, you need buy-in from all parties. Start with the team at the franchisor, first. After building your brand’s plan, meet with brand teams—creative, operations, training, etc. and communicate to them the key objectives of the program and the value and benefits that franchisees will see as a result of participating. All parties need to be aligned in the approach to continue to reinforce the purpose of the program. Additionally, ensure key team members including field marketing and franchise business consultants know about upcoming launches within the program so they can serve as additional support for the franchisees as the program develops. It takes a community to incite change, and it all starts from within first.

Step 3—Tap Into User-Friendly Platforms Tools to Communicate and Share Assets

The day-to-day of operating a restaurant requires a significant time investment, so it is important to communicate in ways that are easy to digest for franchisees. Use different forms of communications to share quarterly action plans, guides and quick sheets, to best drive home the messaging. At FAT Brands, we often create short videos as we have found many franchisees better absorb the material this way. It is all about getting creative in communication.

In terms of materials, we create Local Store Marketing Action Plans each quarter that are made available to our franchisees and include custom letters, lunchroom posters, social media shareables and bag stuffers. There also is great benefit in tapping into technology providers to simplify processes. Recently, we announced a partnership with DonationScout, an enterprise software solution that streamlines restaurant fundraising for operators and their guests, to help move forward our Dine and Donate Fundraising Programs. Key features of the FAT Brands DonationScout program include a web page customizable to each event a franchisee hosts, a permanent home for fundraising offerings on each brand’s website, online scheduling, customizable marketing flyers and more. As a franchisor, it is important to invest resources in a program to show your commitment to your franchisee base. Also, with these tools, the goal is to give franchisees the materials to succeed so they can easily implement and focus on what matters most—building a human-to-human connection with their fans and local community.

Step 4—Get Boots on the Ground!

A local store marketing program can’t be successful without putting it into action continually throughout the year. This is where Brand Ambassadors come into play!

Empower your franchisees to tap into their team. Identify individuals that are driven, ambitious and enthusiastic for the brand and arm them with the tools to further your location(s) involvement in the community by naming them an official ‘Brand Ambassador!’ Training modules and monthly huddles provide a great opportunity for the franchisor to provide consistent messaging, training and activation ideas systemwide to the franchisee audience. Recognition is also an important element—make the franchisee’s Brand Ambassadors feel special for taking on this role. Small actions like a special nametag or a spotlight on a monthly call can go a long way.

The key takeaway in establishing a local store marketing program for a brand, or in FAT Brands’ case 18 brands, is to identify a need and establish a strong turnkey framework that fits each brand’s respective identity. Local store marketing revolves around people—from the franchisor to the franchisee to their team—and then ultimately the community. Repeat and reinforce the why of the program as you continue to strengthen involvement across the system.

Elaine Patel serves as the Senior Director of Local Store Marketing across FAT Brands’ 18 concept restaurant portfolio where she is responsible for developing impactful, turnkey marking programs across the system. Prior to her role at FAT Brands, Elaine was Vice President of Marketing for Fatburger, a current portfolio company of FAT Brands. Along with having over 20 years of marketing experience, Elaine has an extensive nonprofit background, currently serving as president of a Los Angeles nonprofit focused on childhood education.