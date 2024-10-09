Let’s be honest: food courts used to be pretty unremarkable. Whether you were navigating a crowded mall, rushing through an airport, or catching a game at a stadium, the food court was where you went for something quick, convenient, and—let’s face it—forgettable. For years, food courts were stuck in a time warp, clinging to old models while consumer expectations shifted. But today, we’re witnessing something exciting: a tech-driven revival of these communal dining spaces. AI, automation, and a new wave of innovation are transforming food courts into efficient, personalized hubs that finally meet the needs of the modern diner.

We’ve had a front-row seat to this transformation, and as someone who’s spent years in the trenches of QSR technology, I’m energized by what I’m seeing. We’re not just tweaking the edges here—this is a full-scale reimagining of what a food court can be, and it’s being powered by some of the most exciting technologies available today.

Rethinking the Food Court Experience

First off, let’s acknowledge that food courts have been in decline for a while now. The rise of food delivery apps, shifts in retail patterns, and changing consumer habits have all contributed to the dip in foot traffic. But the heart of the food court concept—communal, fast, diverse—still holds real value. What’s changing now is how we execute that idea.

Technology is giving us the tools to rebuild food courts into something that aligns with today’s consumer behavior. People still want a variety of food options in one place, but they want the experience to be quick, intuitive, and personalized. They want flexibility, efficiency, and seamless interactions, and the good news is that AI and automation are making that happen.

The Rise of Hybrid Checkout Systems

Hybrid checkout systems are transforming the checkout experience by combining the flexibility of self-service with the option of cashier assistance. In food service environments, these systems give customers the freedom to choose how they want to check out, whether it’s through a fully automated process or with some human interaction.

More importantly, kiosks are also enhancing the customer experience by merging traditional food service with retail in a seamless process. This means customers can not only order food but also scan and purchase retail items—such as snacks, beverages, or even travel essentials—all at the same kiosk. For example, in an airport setting, a customer could order a meal from a food court vendor, grab a bottle of water, and pick up a magazine, all in a single transaction.

This combination of retail and food service in one transaction offers unparalleled convenience, particularly in environments where efficiency is key. It’s not just about speeding up transactions; it’s about providing customers with a more integrated experience that meets all their needs in one stop. This dual functionality allows businesses to increase the range of products available to customers, improving both service and profitability.

AI-Driven Personalization: Beyond the Basics

Artificial intelligence is playing a crucial role in enhancing the food court experience by offering unprecedented levels of personalization. AI-driven systems are capable of learning customer preferences over time, analyzing data from previous orders and interactions to offer tailored menu suggestions and streamline the ordering process.

This personalization goes beyond simply remembering a customer’s favorite order. These systems can analyze factors like time of day, current promotions, and even local weather to make intelligent recommendations. For example, suggesting a hot soup on a cold day or a salad during a heatwave. This level of personalization not only enhances customer satisfaction but also has the potential to increase sales for vendors. By presenting customers with options they’re more likely to enjoy, these AI systems can encourage exploration of new menu items and boost overall spending.

Sonic Drive-In is piloting a system that uses factors such as time of day, weather, and customer’s previous orders to suggest menu items. This technology, which could easily be adapted for food courts, resulted in a 30 percent decrease in average transaction time during the pilot.

Automation in High-Traffic Venues: Efficiency Meets Innovation

The impact of automation and AI is particularly pronounced in travel and sports venues, where large crowds and time constraints create unique challenges for food service. In airports, automated food lockers are becoming increasingly common. Customers can order their meals via smartphone apps or kiosks and retrieve them from secure, temperature-controlled lockers when convenient. This system reduces queues, allows for contactless pickup, and ensures food stays fresh—even if flights are delayed.

Sports stadiums are also embracing automation to enhance the fan experience. Mobile ordering systems allow spectators to order food and drinks from their seats, with runners delivering items directly to them. Some venues are even experimenting with robotics, using automated carts to deliver concessions throughout the stadium. The goal of automation in these venues is to minimize the time spent away from the main event, ensuring that dining enhances rather than detracts from the overall experience.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is another great example. Introduced at places like Lumen Field, it allows customers to literally walk out of a concession stand with their purchases, with no checkout required. Your account is charged automatically, and you’re back in your seat before the action resumes. This kind of seamless, frictionless experience is what’s pushing food service to the next level.

The Challenge: Finding the Balance Between Tech and Humanity

While the tech-driven revival of food courts offers numerous benefits, it’s not without challenges. Privacy concerns surrounding data collection for personalization need to be addressed transparently. Additionally, there’s a need to balance automation with human interaction to maintain a welcoming atmosphere.

It’s crucial to remember that dining is inherently a social experience. The goal of technology in food courts should be to enhance, not replace, human connections. Finding that balance is key to creating truly successful modern dining hubs.

When McDonald’s implemented self-service kiosks in their restaurants, they initially faced some backlash from customers who felt the technology was impersonal. In response, McDonald’s trained staff to assist customers with the kiosks and maintained counter service for those who preferred human interaction. This hybrid approach demonstrates how food service venues can balance technology with personal touch.

The Future: More Than Just Fast Food

Looking ahead, I see food courts becoming dynamic, adaptive spaces where the line between traditional restaurants and communal dining starts to blur. High-end food halls in urban centers are already experimenting with centralized digital ordering systems where you can order from any vendor with a single app or kiosk. These food courts of the future are more than just fast-food stops—they’re efficient, exciting, and highly personalized dining experiences.

For operators, the message is clear: the future is tech-forward, and it’s happening now. Those who embrace these changes—whether through AI, automation, or hybrid systems—will thrive in this new landscape. Food courts are evolving, and the possibilities are endless. We’re not just feeding people anymore. We’re delivering experiences that are faster, smarter, and, most importantly, more engaging.

And that’s where the real excitement lies: in reimagining what’s possible for food service in the digital age.

Thibaud Denolle moved to Paris in 2013 to join Acrelec, a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. He was first involved in the design of NGK self-ordering kiosks for McDonald’s, and in 2018, he set up the U.S. Innovation Center in Chicago. Denolle became the CEO of Acrelec America in January 2023.

