In a childhood marked by constant moves, one thing stayed the same for Alicja Drazek: the taste of a McDonald’s cheeseburger and fries. That sense of stability would eventually shape her path in hospitality. Inspired by the brand’s consistency—not just in food quality, but in its deep-rooted community presence—Drazek set her sights on becoming part of the next generation of McDonald’s Canada franchisees.

“While pursuing my degree in economics, I wrote a thesis paper on the subject of franchising and McDonald’s as the golden standard, not only because of their business model, but also for its commitment to communities,” Drazek recalls. “This paper sparked a long-term goal for me to become a franchisee one day.”

She put her background in planning, forecasting, and finance to work, using each role as a stepping stone toward that dream. After the birth of her son, the entrepreneurial calling grew stronger than ever. It felt like the right moment to pursue her long-held ambition and build a future with McDonald’s.

Even before the ink dried on her recruitment paperwork, Drazek was on the floor with an existing owner-operator, working side-by-side with fry cooks, cashiers, and drive-thru staff. Throughout the rigorous, nearly two-year-long training process, she worked in nearly every position—from crew member to manager, supervisor, and eventually, owner-operator.

“For people coming from a corporate background, this experience can be shocking. I was nervous out on the floor at first, but the franchisee I trained with was an inspiring female entrepreneur who made me fall in love with the business even more,” Drazek says. “McDonald’s is a very complex operation with many channels of distribution and moving parts, but I absorbed the knowledge quickly and got a solid understanding of what’s going to be required of me once I acquire my restaurants.”

Now, as a franchisee, she’s bringing together hands-on experience and business acumen—skills sharpened well before her first day in the kitchen. Earlier this year, she assumed command of three restaurants in the London, Ontario region of Canada, a city she once called home during her time at the Ivey School of Business.

“When I left Ivey, I never thought I’d be back. When McDonald’s told me I’d be landing in this market, it felt like a full-circle moment,” Drazek says. “Going from a college student with these big dreams, and then having the opportunity to give back to the community that helped shape those dreams … It’s a deep sense of pride and responsibility to invest in the people and programs here and make this community stronger.”

Supporting and working alongside youth employees remains one of Drazek’s north stars as she navigates the beginning of her franchising debut. She believes guiding young people at such a pivotal moment in their careers is incredibly rewarding—and a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

She sees herself in many of her rising managers—after all, Drazek is only 30 herself—and views their fresh perspectives as not just relevant, but incredibly valuable when it comes to making business decisions. She invites managers, some as young as 20, to participate in business performance and profitability meetings.

“Knowledge is power, and when we equip them with the right information and contacts, they’re better prepared to make informed decisions, whether on the floor or just growing as leaders,” Drazek says. “They are the future of our society … And whatever path they choose, I am committed to supporting their personal and professional development.”

From day one, her business philosophy has centered around building a people-focused organization. Creating an environment where employees feel heard and empowered has allowed her to strengthen her team and make a lasting impact on both guests and the wider community.

“My team operates differently when I take the time to explain how business decisions impact restaurant operations, and everything has to resonate,” Drazek adds. “It’s important to create an environment that’s fun, inclusive, and celebratory … we always try to maintain a certain level of engagement with the team, whether through on-the-floor contests or social media shout-outs when they hit their goals.”

Drazek is also an avid supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, assists youth struggling with mental health, and sponsors local teams like the London Knights. For her, community involvement is an essential part of day-to-day operations. Every shift, she says, is a chance to contribute toward solving the growing youth mental health crisis—and a reminder that restaurant leadership is about more than the bottom line.

For so long, Drazek’s end goal was to become a McDonald’s franchisee. With three restaurants under her belt, her new prerogative is to continue positively touching as many lives as possible, both within the business and in the community.

“Growing my market further would be fulfilling and aligned with my long-term goal to become a positive force. When you grow the business and acquire more restaurants, you’re able to have a greater impact,” Drazek says. “I want to create opportunities for personal and professional growth for my team, build strong relationships with local organizations, and continue supporting causes that truly make a difference.”

That growth mindset also fuels her advice to women rising through the restaurant industry. As more and more women work to close the gap and become a constant presence in leadership roles, Drazek encourages them to trust their instincts and lean into their strengths.

“There’s always room at the table, and your voice matters. You have to believe in your ability to grow a business and create an impact, so you can’t be afraid to speak up,” Drazek says. “We have to remember there is a reason why we’re put in our positions. Female business owners are breaking down barriers everywhere, and it’s motivating to be a part of that shift.”