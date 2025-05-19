Alex Compton’s professional journey has been unconventional, shaped by a mixture of entrepreneurship, real estate, and most importantly, a lifelong passion for food.

Although not formally trained, food had always played a persistent role in his life. Cooking for friends, hosting gatherings, and manning the grill became normal activities. Sandwiches, in particular, emerged as a personal favorite.

While living in Queens, Compton’s interest in sandwiches began to crystallize. He had specific preferences for how his breakfast sandwiches should be made and often found himself dissatisfied with the options available. Unable to find a place that matched his expectations, he started cooking more at home. Over time, this habit evolved into a deeper curiosity about opening a sandwich shop.

He began jotting down sandwich ideas in a notebook, often inspired by meals shared with friends. These casual critiques of local sandwich spots turned into a running joke among his circle. His response was always the same: “One day I’ll do it.”

Compton made good on his promise in 2018, opening Compton’s Sandwich Shop in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, inside a former coffee shop he frequented.

“It wasn’t the most strategic location, but I figured if I could prove the concept in that location with the disadvantages of being so far away from everyone, then I’d have a concept that really was good enough to move forward with,” Compton says. ” … I couldn’t get the idea of passing it up out of my head. This is an up and coming area. If I can just survive, if I could make it for those few years while these developments were growing up, it could be this grand slam location with low rent and first to market.”

Compton’s has since grown to six locations, including a licensed restaurant in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Compton’s Sandwich Shop recently opened a new location in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

When developing the menu, Compton had one vision in mind: something for everyone. He wrote hundreds of sandwich ideas before narrowing them down to a carefully curated selection.

The inspiration behind the menu came from a simple, relatable scenario—a group of four friends, fresh out of college, driving around hungry. Each has a different craving. One wants a burger, another a turkey sandwich, someone else wants something plant-based, and the last might be craving a hot, savory meal. Compton envisioned a place where each of them could find a satisfying option. To him, sandwiches were the universal answer.

He designed a menu that spanned breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From meat lovers to vegetarians and vegans, he wanted everyone to feel included. Breakfast offerings were a particular priority, and Compton made sure they were more than basic. For instance, he introduced a signature breakfast sandwich with a crispy hash brown and a unique, house-made roasted red pepper aioli. Beyond breakfast, he reimagined classic favorites. Take the buffalo chicken sandwich, for example: rather than offering a conventional version, he developed the Sticky Tender—a slightly sweet, bold take that quickly became a customer favorite. In the future, Compton’s will release a new soda line consisting of all-natural cane cola with no artificial ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup.

“You can go to a sandwich shop and everyone can get usually can grab something that they’re happy with,” Compton says.

As Compton expanded his sandwich shop beyond the initial locations, he remained intentional about how each store should feel—striking a balance between consistency and local character. One of the most distinctive features is the presence of arcade machines, a playful and nostalgic touch that reflects Compton’s own love for classic games like Pac-Man. The arcades serve multiple purposes. They’re a fun distraction while families wait for food and help inject a nostalgic energy. Every location includes a Pac-Man machine, with others featuring additional classics like Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam, depending on the space.

The interior design of each store reflects a consistent palette. Slate-look flooring, real reclaimed wood, and white subway tile are signature design elements that lend cohesion across locations. But Compton ensures every shop also contains neighborhood-specific touches. This might include subtle references, like a medallion or marker that honors Queens, or location-exclusive merchandise, such as custom T-shirts designed specifically for each neighborhood.

Compton often receives inquiries about franchising, and that’s without any formal marketing or website. Since the licensing agreement in New Jersey has gone well, it has given him confidence in pursuing a formal program in the future. Currently, he’s in talks with an operator based in Dallas.

“When I think of it, success for the franchisee means success for us,” Compton says. “So when I’m thinking about how to grow, I think about it very strategically and I’m looking at OK, which of our stores does the best? What’s our demographic there? And then I’m like, OK, where can we duplicate? I think it does really well in cities because of the density of the population. And then I think it does really well right outside of cities where it’s a little more trendy … In an ideal situation, maybe we’d be going to Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut first, taking over the East Coast and then moving outward. But if the opportunity arises and the right operator presented itself, we’re not snubbing our noses at it or turning it down. I’m all ears. Then it just takes a little bit of homework.”

Locally, the chain is looking to expand further in Manhattan, either in Midtown, the Upper West Side, or the Upper East Side. It soon will have a restaurant opening in Long Island at the Syosset train station.

“We may be like trying to expand, but what’s so important to us is not losing that non-commercial neighborhood feel. That’s something that’s a non-negotiable with me,” Compton says.