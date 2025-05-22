If you’re running a quick-service or fast-casual restaurant right now, you’re probably feeling the squeeze. Food costs are up. Labor is more expensive. And like a lot of operators, you’ve probably had to raise prices just to stay afloat.

But that brings up a tricky question: how do you explain it to your customers?

Some operators skip the explanation altogether, hoping the changes go unnoticed. Others try to soften the impact with portion tweaks, price rounding, or menu redesigns. A few go the direct route—with signage, social media, or a quick heads-up from staff.

We want to know: what are you doing? What’s working? And what isn’t?

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE!

I’m launching a short survey in partnership with QSR magazine to gather insights straight from operators like you. It covers what kinds of cost increases you’ve faced, how you’ve responded with pricing, and how (or if) you’ve communicated those changes to your guests. I’ll share the findings in a follow-up article.

The Challenge

According to Revenue Management Solutions, QSR traffic is down, and average check sizes are only going up because of price increases—not because people are ordering more. That means customers are watching more closely and, in many cases, feeling like they’re getting less for more.

It’s a delicate balance. Raise prices too fast, and you might drive people away. Don’t raise them at all, and your margins disappear.

What Operators Are Trying

Some of you are adjusting prices quietly. Some are adding new low-cost options or bundling items to show value. A few are letting customers in on what’s happening—explaining the why behind price hikes.

There’s no one right answer. But there’s also not a lot of shared data on what actually helps preserve trust and sales.

Why It Matters

Customers know costs are going up. But how you talk about it—or whether you talk about it at all—can shape how they respond. Done well, it can reinforce loyalty and fairness. Done poorly (or not at all), it can backfire.

What We’re Asking

This survey looks at:

How much your food and labor costs have increased

Whether and how you’ve raised prices

How you’ve communicated price changes to customers

What strategies you’ve used to protect revenue without losing trust

And I’m not just looking at the operator side.

I’m also exploring how customers are reacting—what they notice, what they accept, and what turns them off. Combining both perspectives will give us a clearer picture of how to raise prices without losing trust.

I’d really value your input!!

The survey takes less than 5 minutes and will help show what operators are doing to navigate this moment.

Final Thought

You’re not alone in this. Everyone’s facing similar pressures. But how you handle pricing—and how you talk about it—can make a big difference.

Thanks in advance for sharing your experience. We’ll publish what we learn soon.

Sherri Kimes is an Emeritus Professor at the Hotel School at Cornell, specializing in pricing and revenue management. With over 25 years of active involvement in teaching, research, and consulting in restaurant revenue management, she is passionate about helping restaurants increase profitability. For those interested in delving deeper into the world of pricing and revenue management, Sherri invites you to join her on LinkedIn, where she shares additional insights and strategies through her Revenue Mosaic newsletter. She can be reached at [email protected].