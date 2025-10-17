GoTo Foods’ president of brands, Mike Freeman, pictures the landscape in five years. Gen Z’s purchasing power will have hit $12 trillion, according to NIQ, and while it still feels like marketers are trying to decipher the group’s habits, there are a few constants he expects to stick around.

A key one being what Freeman explains as “cultural currency.” Gen Z flocks to nostalgia and novelty, and as much as operators gleaned out of COVID and its ensuing digital disruption, Freeman says restaurants discovered a critical target for a shifting generation: on-demand convenience.

It’s a path, he adds, that led Auntie Anne’s to speed, novelty, experience, and engagement in different ways. “But really,” Freeman says, “it comes back to accessibility.”

Opening “accessibility” was a common trigger when customers vacated traditional storefronts. So cafes become fulfillment points. Curbside and takeout turned into on-site visits. Parking lots morphed into transaction zones. And on the omni-channel universe spun.

For Auntie Anne’s, it was a conversation with even more layers when you consider, as of December 29, 2024, 525 of its 1,193 franchised locations were “enclosed mall” outlets, or stores located in a self-contained mall. Another 105 were “outlet center franchises,” 41 airport venues, and 66 co-branded with GoTo Foods’ sister brand Cinnabon.

In turn, much of Auntie Anne’s efforts to greet Gen Z and become more accessible had to begin with modernizing beyond these constraints, Freeman says, and doing so by targeting specific audiences where they wanted to engage. “Something like Gen Z and now, even Gen Alpha, presents unique opportunities that we’re really ideating and innovating against,” Freeman says.

If you flip forward to his 2030 vision, Auntie Anne’s would be a 42-year-old brand. How had it aged?

Freeman says there are essentially three paths on the five-year road: rest on the company’s laurels; drift and become unrecognizable; or work to blend a legacy brand with a modern experience.

Naturally, Auntie Anne’s pushed its chips into the third bucket, which is where the task of “cultural currency” emerges.

“What we’re trying to do,” Freeman says, “is create that currency feature that says, how are we meeting the consumer where they want to be met? Are we still on the right highway, so to speak? And as channels have shifted, access has been a focal point. Bringing the brand to where our consumer is playing today is more important now than it’s ever been.”

Simply, Auntie Anne’s customers are being asked to be met in a different place. Freeman says the brand found success with suburban neighborhoods. And it took a calculated approach to creating a prototype as well that illustrated the brand’s agility with a modern twist.

Unveiled in July, the store features deeper, bolder blues from an updated logo that spotlights an “A” embedded into the pretzel shape. There’s also a theater-like element with rolling dough becoming a prominent part of the visual experience.

Tech wise, digital menuboards were added to allow for dynamic product placement and pricing and paired with playful wall graphic messaging like “twist up your day.” Frozen beverages were pushed front and center, and the unit takes a modular design approach where Auntie Anne’s can flex to site and offer franchisees different options. This makes it easier to fulfill orders and lowers startup costs.

The officially licensed Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon costumes were available exclusively online at SpiritHalloween.com.

Some of these have opened near GoTo Foods’ Atlanta HQ. But all new builds are expected to adopt the design, and others could incorporate elements as learnings emerge and a remodeling program takes shape. More than 100 of them were slated before year’s end.

Auntie Anne’s has a lot to consider in its wider approach, however. Like brands in retail and foodservice alike, the chain’s workforce and consumer are starting to blend as Gen Z approaches peak spending power. Plus, snacking, per insights firm Circana, has climbed to 20 percent of F&B global sales. Of that, consumers under 40 comprise the lion’s share of spending.

So, it’s a transaction surge being fueled by a generation that, in theory, is only going to start buying more.

Freeman feels Auntie Anne’s has a chance to amplify its voice as the marketplace crowds. Hence, some of the company’s bold visual changes and recent menu launches.

For instance, two online petitions surfaced on social media calling for the return of Sour Cream & Onion. There were 1,300-plus comments across Auntie Anne’s Instagram and TikTok channels about it. So the chain reintroduced the favorite with “Flavor Blasted Pretzel Nuggets.”

“These opportunities to present in a different way help us modernize the brand and remain contemporary,” Freeman says. “The way I would put it is ‘fan-first innovation.’ Thinking about our fans first and always looking through their lens and providing that access point in different places.”

He adds Auntie Anne’s has seen “massive” growth and engagement from franchisees and consumers. The chain expanded by net 26 stores in 2024 to reach 1,193. In 2023, Auntie Anne’s added 21 stores and climbed by eight the prior calendar. All that grow happened on the franchised side versus affiliate owned (there are 11 of those total).

Development in 2024 included 74 openings, 41 terminations, eight non-renewals, and zero stores that ceased operations for “other reasons.”

The company projects 91 franchise openings (not inclusive of other closures or other activity) in 2025 and claims to have 285 agreements signed where an outlet has not opened, including 44 in New York, 40 in California, 39 in Michigan, and 29 in Texas, to provide a potential roadmap of what’s ahead.

And as expansion unfurls, Freeman will continue to think about future-proofing Auntie Anne’s. “I lean into almost a dual promise of comfort and change,” he says. “And if I think about Gen Z, if we can position our brand in a way that delivers against a human craving of comfort, with the constant change element of relevance in the marketplace, I think we’ll be in a great spot.”

Freeman explains, as it pertains to Gen Z, this notion of “comfort and change” manifests itself into “novelty.” If he were to break it out, however, it unpacks as speed, convenience, and accessibility. At the end of the day, if Auntie Anne’s can deliver against those three things with a high-quality product, it’s going to satisfy a promise and commitment with consumers, Gen Z or otherwise.

The store model itself, Freeman continues, was Auntie Anne’s answer to creating a frictionless path for development that enables it to enter marketplaces it couldn’t previously. “And I think that’s huge for us, because if you think about a modular approach as opposed to prototyping, what we really want is to make sure we remain flexible while still on brand,” he says. “That’s hard to do. You have to protect your brand image and integrity. But you also have to be flexible and nimble enough to adapt on the fly to evolving spaces and real estate opportunities.”

GoTo Foods views this as “value back and value forward.” The former pertains to the DNA Auntie Anne’s was founded on, which isn’t going away, like product and persona. “Value forward” includes fresh elements that drive the business and layer on incremental revenue chances to existing business models.

Auntie Anne’s by drone? A test is taking place in Texas.

“This is all with unit-level economics at the root of it,” Freeman says. “And then also offering our consumer base an opportunity to experience the brand where they may not have had the chance to do so before.”

He notes franchisee adoption is up across Auntie Anne’s. So are remodel investments. Largely, GoTo Foods has been on a multi-year mission (read more here) to zero in on personalization and segmentation. This involved a host of tech stack changes and broader goal to create a unified enterprise platform capable of lifting experience across all channels. GoTo Foods, which owns Moe’s, Jamba, Schlotzsky’s, McAlister’s, and Carvel as well, combined native solutions that integrate with delivery and catering providers, online ordering, digital menuboards, and multiple loyalty and back-of-house tech providers, all from a single menu database and management portal.

Freeman says restaurants today navigate a consumer arena that’s more like an “I world.”

In other terms, guests want what they want, when and how they want it, and believe it should always be available. You can, in some respects, credit Amazon for keeping that puck skating. It went from easy-click ordering to quick shipping to offerings products to homes in hours. “And I think our brands, our industry, is staying in tune with that,” Freeman says. “… We have to be able to ebb and flow and I think our new prototype, brand elements, and capabilities for operational excellence are delivering against that and it’s driving repeat business and frequency.”

Auntie Anne’s added new digital properties from the shared-sources benefit of GoTo Foods’ unified scale. That’s allowed it to capitalize on what Gen Z and Gen Alpha are asking for—which is to communicate with brands via valuable mobile real estate.

“People want to be able to tell a story,” Freeman says. “People want to be able to see and be seen. But people will still demand quality and a 360-degree value proposition. I think Auntie Anne’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against all of those things as long as we steward the brand forward in a culturally relevant and modern way.”

The brand has tapped into “social currency” of late through immersive and sharable experiences like the Flavor Blast Challenge and Parfumerie activation, plus collaborations from the Dip n’ Sip tumbler with trend-inspired pairings to Hidden Valley Ranch and Spirit Halloween (you could dress as Auntie Anne’s for the season, if you wanted).

“Fan-first innovation” is one of the brand’s guiding principles as it evolves.

The Flavor Blast Challenge was a one-day-only event in August at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island, New York, where fans stepped into a larger-than-life Flavor Blast pod, experienced a “burst of Sour Cream & Onion pretzel ‘seasoning,” and grabbed flying “Pretzel Tokens” (AKA exclusive prizes), including the chance to win the Auntie Anne’s Gold Card, good for free pretzels for an entire year.

Freeman says it’s a funnel, where the top concerns awareness and generating traffic into the brand to ignite trial. The bottom is more about converting transactions. So with the top, what Auntie Anne’s wants to do is lean into lifestyle and cultural elements, more so than previously. “That’s important—to merge those concepts, because the new generation are thinking more about that than simply the bottom of the funnel, which was transaction based,” Freeman says.

“If we can lean into things like aroma and different sensory pieces of the puzzle, that’s a new way to bring your brand to life,” he adds. “And I think a lot of brands are considering that in different ways when unique opportunities present themselves. But when you think about a crowded space and you think about something that is craveable and yet not needed to fully nourish somebody, like a snack, you’ve got stand out in new ways. You’ve got to interact in culture. You’ve got to pop. You’ve got to have a message. You’ve got to be engaging. And you’ve got to have a little bit of sizzle. Auntie Anne’s brings that to the table.”

The brand has taken evolutions into fresh channels. It’s begun to firm up catering and plans to expand in 2026. Today, it’s selling “a lot of buckets” for sports events and meeting engagements. But some elevated offerings will arrive next year to engage groups of all sizes and take advantage of how catering can bring new guests into the brand. That reality gives Auntie Anne’s leverage to drive incrementality and revenue and find ways to evolve users toward more lasting engagements, like loyalty.

“People want a whole smorgasbord or buffet of different flavor profiles and have some fun with the brand they can’t do elsewhere,” Freeman says. “And for something that has such a great canvass like a pretzel, it can be savory, it can be sweet, you can put a lot of stuff on it or in it, it’s a very pliable product and something for us to take advantage of through innovation.”

Going forward, the vital point for Auntie Anne’s, he notes, will be to have an acute strategy around who it wants to target, bringing the conversation full circle. Identifying its core fans and making decisions based on their needs has served Auntie Anne’s well through recent changes.

Drone delivery, for instance, is something the chain is piloting in Texas with DoorDash and fast-mile delivery service enabled by Wing. Freeman imagines a group sitting around and waxing on about how a pretzel would be great just about now. Hit a button and it shows up via drone. “I think that could be a really cool experience,” he says. “Just another example of us trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to modernization and staying contemporary.”