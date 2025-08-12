In today’s hyper-competitive wellness segment, Clean Juice stands out as the nation’s first USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, a brand now spanning more than 65 locations across 19 states. Leading the charge is Lauren Lumbley, vice president of marketing at BRIX Holdings. Her approach isn’t about flashy campaigns but about building systems that work—not just for customers, but for the franchisees who power the business every day.

Lumbley’s career in wellness didn’t begin in foodservice, but in fitness. She cut her teeth inside gyms, marketing for wellness lifestyle brands like Gold’s Gym. Those early years gave her a deep understanding of behavior-driven branding and the power of aligning products with the way people want to feel.

“I’m very grounded in marketing this lifestyle of well-being. Now more than ever, consumers want to make sure the ingredients they’re putting into their bodies benefit them,” Lumbley says. “At Clean Juice, we have a niche to elevate every aspect of the brand, and it allows me to bring in that synergy from my time in the fitness industry.”

BRIX Holdings finalized its acquisition of Clean Juice in May 2024, with initial efforts focused on improving store design, streamlining operations, and reengineering the menu and supply chain. Behind the scenes, a full marketing overhaul was underway, including a new logo and refreshed brand identity.

Compliance is a critical factor in Clean Juice’s success. Franchisee buy-in for campaigns needed to happen quickly and consistently, prompting Lumbley to design a marketing operations framework that treats internal stakeholders like customers. The result: a scalable system that enabled brand-aligned execution across the footprint at a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. The framework includes campaign playbooks tailored for store-level execution, improving both speed to market and consistency.

“We work closely with our franchise support directors—our boots on the ground—to ensure brand standards are met,” Lumbley says. “Of course, there are local nuances that require flexibility, so we’ve created local store marketing resources to make sure our franchisees are set up for success.”

Lumbley’s strategy is grounded in a deep understanding of training needs at both the national and local levels. She leverages digital tools and video content to ensure front-line employees are equipped to execute campaigns with confidence and consistency.

“Some of our juiceristas are learning about health and wellness fresh out of college or high school,” she says. “We want to make sure they have the right training on hand to help guests decide what cleanse to get or which superfood to add.”

Despite ongoing economic headwinds, Clean Juice has seen tangible results: higher sales and increased store foot traffic. But for Lumbley, success also shows up in franchisee engagement. For example, more than 55 franchisees—over half of the system—have opted into a community launch event running from July through September.

“We’re doing a ‘Toast to Wellness’ campaign, and we’re working directly with our franchisees to bring it to life,” Lumbley says. “We’re encouraging them to invite their communities, bring in local influencers, and we’re providing the support to make that happen. To see so many franchisees opt in tells me what we’re doing is working, and that we’re aligned and collaborating as a team.”

The realigned menu, which debuted in late June, has become more performance-based and intentional, adding value for consumers with eight distinct wellness categories, including high-protein options. Lumbley is leaning into guest and franchisee feedback as she implements her marketing and operations strategies—for example, the new lunch special includes a $6 wrap, sandwich, or toast with the purchase of a 12-ounce juice or smoothie—a move inspired by customer sentiment.

“We’ve put together a value offering that drives traffic to key dayparts we want to tap into, and we felt very strongly our new lunch specials would become top of mind for guests,” Lumbley says. “We’re meeting our guests where they are, and honing in on our brand promise of providing a healthy living.”

As Clean Juice continues to navigate nationwide expansion and initiate national campaigns such as National Wellness Month, National Organic Month, and a back-to-routine activation, Lumbley’s playbook for marketing success highlights the power of treating franchisees like customers—a critical tool for driving brand consistency and alignment.

“It starts by listening. Tune into your franchisee feedback just as you would a guest’s. Learn what your franchisees are experiencing, what’s working and what’s not,” Lumbley says. “Seek to understand their challenges and fight for alignment through open communication and making it a habit to work together.”