For this episode of CEO Series, we spoke with Julie Fussner, CEO of Culver’s, a company that operates more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. But here’s the thing: despite its massive footprint, especially across the Midwest and growing regions like Florida and the Carolinas, the chain flies a little quieter than its competitors. I wanted to know how a business scales to over 1,000 units—opening its 1,005th location just recently—without losing the soul that made it special in the first place.

What I found in Fussner was a leader grounded not in spreadsheets, but in a remarkably simple, human philosophy: care about the people you’re working with, and it probably all falls into place.

The Unconventional Path to the Corner Office

Fussner spent a decade in CPG at companies like Kraft/Oscar Meyer, where “marketing” roles were actually cross-functional general management positions. This meant understanding supply chains, pricing models, and spending time on the manufacturing floor—not just creative campaigns. Today, her personal priorities remain clear: being a good example for her children, ensuring her family feels loved, and, perhaps most tellingly, “making sure I don’t ruin this company.”

Scaling Quality, Not Cutting Corners

Growth, for most national brands, often equates to lesser quality. The pressure to expand rapidly or protect margins frequently leads to compromises, like reducing the quality of ingredients when beef prices rise. Culver’s refuses this trade-off. Julie noted that they have never changed anything “other than for the better”. They maintain food excellence by only making food fresh after you order it, which means sometimes the service is slower, but the quality is guaranteed.

However, the real secret to its growth consistency lies in the company’s radically strict franchise model. This is the chain’s single biggest differentiator. Culver’s requires every owner to be “present and engaged” in their restaurant, meaning they are working in it regularly, and a single franchisee can only own up to four locations. New franchisees go through an intense “discovery week” (about 60 hours of work) at the original Culver’s location to truly understand what working there entails. This process is so rigorous that some potential owners remove themselves early on.

Crucially, Culver fosters growth internally through the mentee program. This system allows high-performing general managers—many of whom started working at Culver’s as young as 14 or 15—to become owner-operators with a much smaller financial investment. This model guarantees that the person leading the restaurant team is committed to consistency because they have lived the culture. We’re seeing owners as young as 23 or 24 running their own locations because of this pathway.

The Core Offering: More Than Just a ButterBurger

The food itself is a huge part of the brand’s appeal, defined by freshness, such as the ButterBurger being made with fresh, never-frozen, high-quality beef, and the denser, creamier frozen custard containing egg yolks. But what truly sets Culver’s apart is the experience. Customers often notice that the people working there seem genuinely happy. Julie explains this sunshine disposition is earned because owner-operators treat their teams like family and prioritize hospitality.

In an era where many fast-food brands are abandoning the dining room for kiosks and digital-only service, Culver’s is embracing it. It recognizes its restaurants play a key role in many communities as a gathering space after events like high school football games. Julie is hesitant to introduce kiosks because both the guests and the team members still enjoy that personal interaction at the register.

Three things that make Culver’s unique: the quality of ingredients, the way they prepare the food, and the dedication of the individual owner-operators. She worries that if they ever chase growth just to “triple the amount of restaurants we were opening,” they might compromise the quality of the people leading those restaurants, which would “completely change the whole proposition.”

The Leadership Lesson

The biggest takeaway for any aspiring entrepreneur is about perspective. Many influential business figures focus on “growth, growth, growth” and talk endlessly about their own accomplishments. Julie offers a different view: leadership roles are often complicated unnecessarily. The key is simple: know the people that you’re working with, care about the people that you’re working with.

Craig Culver, the founder, always stressed, “it doesn’t matter how many restaurants we open, it matters how many good restaurants we open”. When you start with the people—treating them right, serving them well, and empowering your leaders—the positive business results naturally follow. This humility and commitment to others is what earns the consistency and trust that builds a great brand. Your business results aren’t the why; they are the result. If you ensure the people you influence are successful, you have succeeded.